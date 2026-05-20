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Google just shook up its AI plans, and your wallet might thank you

The flagship tier gets cheaper while the cheaper plans get a lot more generous.

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Johanna Romero
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Google's AI Plans get a shakeup. | Image by Google
Tech subscriptions almost never get cheaper, so when Google announced it was cutting the price of its top AI plan by 50 dollars a month, it earned a double take. That was just one piece of a full subscription overhaul Google rolled out at yesterday's I/O.

Google just reshuffled its entire AI subscription lineup

Google AI Ultra tier
Google's AI Ultra tier. | Image by Google

Google announced a wave of changes to its Google AI plans in a blog post from VP Shimrit Ben-Yair, spanning new pricing, a new tier, and a stack of perks landing on cheaper plans. The short version is that you get more for your money across the board.

This follows the pattern we flagged back in April, when Google quietly doubled the storage on its 20 dollar AI Pro plan without raising the price.

The flagship Ultra plan dropped from $250 to $200

The headline change is a straight price cut. The top-tier AI Ultra plan now costs 200 dollars per month instead of 250, with the exact same features, including a usage limit 20 times higher than the Pro plan in the Gemini app and Google Antigravity.

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It is rare to see a premium tech plan get 50 dollars cheaper overnight, and it signals that Google wants to undercut rivals while the AI subscription war is still heating up.

What's the most you'd realistically pay for an AI subscription?
3 Votes


A new $100 Ultra tier slots in for power users

Google also introduced a brand new 100 dollar AI Ultra plan aimed at developers, technical leads, and serious creators. It sits neatly between the Pro plan and the full 200 dollar Ultra tier.

For your money you get a usage limit five times higher than Pro, integration with the new Gemini 3.5 Flash model, priority access to Google Antigravity, a hefty 20TB of cloud storage, and a YouTube Premium individual plan bundled in.


Project Genie expands for top subscribers

The 200 dollar Ultra tier gets exclusive access to Project Genie, Google's experimental tool for creating and exploring AI-generated worlds. It is rolling out globally to eligible subscribers who are 18 or older, with a new capability powered by Street View that lets you build worlds anchored in real locations.

New models and productivity perks trickle down

Every paid tier now gets access to Google's latest models, including the new Gemini Omni video model we covered separately and Gemini 3.5 Flash for faster responses. Two productivity agents are also expanding to all paid US subscribers: AI Inbox in Gmail, which drafts replies and surfaces your priorities, and Daily Brief, which delivers a morning digest pulled from your Gmail, Calendar, and Gemini chats.

More entertainment and wellness perks bundled in

AI Pro subscribers in select countries are about to get a YouTube Premium Lite plan at no extra cost, an 8.99 dollar monthly plan that strips ads from most YouTube videos. Health Premium and Home Premium are now folded into both Pro and Ultra plans too, which makes these feel less like an AI add-on and more like an all-in-one Google membership.

My honest take

It should be noted that Google is not setting the pace here, it is matching it. The 20 dollar, 100 dollar, 200 dollar ladder is the exact structure Anthropic landed on with Claude, and OpenAI copied it in April when ChatGPT added its own 100 dollar tier aimed squarely at Claude's Max plan.

Google sitting at 250 dollars while everyone else capped at 200 made it the odd one out, so this cut is less a gift and more a correction. The compute-based limits are the part I would watch, since "complexity" is a vague enough metric that your usage could quietly shrink over time without the price ever changing.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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