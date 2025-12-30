The leak to end all leaks spills every secret about the Oppo Find N6
In 2026, it'll go up against both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Apple's first-ever iPhone Fold.
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The Find N5 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
While the Galaxy S26 family is acting like a cat belonging to Schrödinger (it's not yet clear if we're going to get a January unveiling after all), the Oppo Find N6 is promised to be premiered in January 2026.
Now, there's a final-stop leak that discloses pretty much everything about one of the best upcoming foldables.
A large powerhouse
The Find N5 is as good as it gets! | Image by PhoneAren
The Oppo Find N6 is destined to be a large foldable: its rumored inner screen is said to be an 8.12-inch LTPO OLED one with a 2K resolution. The top display is rumored to be a 6.62-inch one: that's massive as well. For reference, the eventual iPhone Fold could come with a 7.7-inch inner display, and a 5.3-inch outer display.
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Both screens on Oppo's upcoming foldable should offer a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth animations.
Oppo's flagships usually deliver an outstanding camera experience, and the Find N6 won't be an exception.
Both the outer and inner displays should have 20 MP selfie cameras (the Galaxy Z Fold 8, in contrast, could come with two 10 MP selfie snappers). The real deal cameras on the Find N6's back could be in the following setup:
- 200 MP camera
- 50 MP camera
- 50 MP camera
- 2 MP multispectral camera
So far, it's not clear if the main camera or the dedicated zoom snapper would get the 200 MP treatment. Either way, it's safe to bet the ultra-wide would utilize a 50 MP sensor.
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Previous rumors mentioned the Sony LYT-808 sensor (with a large physical size of 1/1.4 inches and 50 MP of resolution), so it could be the case that the telephoto gets the 200 MP one.
Next, we can expect wireless charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
In terms of power and awe, the Oppo Find N6 should offer the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which means this will be a powerhouse. The phone could offer up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.
The battery could be a dual-cell unit of about 6,000 mAh.
The device will feature satellite connectivity and come in Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange, with availability outside China unconfirmed, though recent reports suggest India may be included.
The competitors
2026 will be a pretty interesting year for foldables. Apple is poised to (finally!) release its iPhone Fold, as mentioned above. This, however, is expected to be a different beast altogether: Cupertino is rumored to go for a rather wider aspect ratio, instead of the usual squarish outlook of current-day foldables. The iPhone Fold could be unveiled in September 2026.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8, expected in July 2026, is also in the mix. I'm sure Samsung will try to go for the crown as well, given how thin and elegant the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is.
Which foldable are you most excited about?
The Oppo Find N6.
62.41%
The Galaxy Z Fold 8.
18.44%
The iPhone Fold.
9.22%
Other.
9.93%
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