Oppo Find X9 Pro review: The most unhinged flagship of 2025 (in all the right ways)

Few things are as extreme as a flagship smartphone that's hailing out of China. Whenever one of those gets announced, you simply know there will be at least one feature that will make phone aficionados gasp audibly.





In the case of the Oppo Find X9 Pro, the definitive highlight is the battery, a massive 7,500 mAh unit that is somehow fitted inside an 8mm thin body. Don't get me wrong, the rest of the phone is equally as impressive and well-built, but the battery is the most intriguing feature here.





While I was technically more excited about the Vivo X300 Pro, the Oppo Find X9 Pro turned out to be more than a pleasant surprise for all the right reasons. It's one very well-designed phone with decent software, superb camera, exceptional performance, a super-bright 3,600-nit display, and marvelous battery life.





OPPO Find X9 Pro What we like Exceptional battery life!

Solid design and lovely display

Great camera What we don't like The interface could have been slightly more original

Image quality feels like it should be even better, but isn't 8.2 PhoneArena Rating 7.2 Price Class Average Battery Life 9.8 7.5 Photo Quality 8 6.9 Video Quality 6.6 5.8 Charging 6.2 6.7 Performance Heavy 8.6 6.9 Performance Light 8.5 7.6 Display Quality 9 8 Design 8 7.8 Wireless Charging 6.3 6.8 Biometrics 8 7.4 Audio 8 7 Software 8 7.5 Why the score? This device scores 12.2 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the RedMagic 10S Pro, Motorola Razr (2025) and Google Pixel 10 How do we rate? User Score Be the first to review this phone Add Review





Table of Contents:





Oppo Find X9 Pro Specs

Top-of-the-line specs





The Oppo Find X9 Pro is one specs monster, and its specs sheet proves that. Here's how it stacks up against one of its big-name competitors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra









Oppo Find X9 Pro Design and Display One solid and very well-built super-premium device



The Oppo Find X9 Pro is a perfectly designed phone. It unsurprisingly boasts the flat design language that's everywhere now, with curved corners up top and at the bottom. The aluminum frame is soft to the touch but doesn't cave into the fleshy part of your palm despite its right corners. Up front and at the back, we have Gorilla Glass, and the rear has that excellent matte glass finish that feels like satin, very iPhone and Pixel-like.

The camera bump has changed a lot from the Oppo Find X8 Pro. The latter had a circular camera island with quad cameras in the middle of the back panel, but the new phone gives us a squarish offset camera bump housing its three rear cameras.



It's not a small one, but it is more compact than the camera bumps of other Chinese flagships, most notably the Vivo X200 Ultra, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, or the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. In comparison with those devices, the Oppo Find X9 Pro's bump is less of a hassle.



There are two extra buttons on the sides that I absolutely love—a customizable Snap Key that takes the spot of the ringer switch of yore and a dedicated Quick button on the right-hand side that controls the camera. While not terribly original, these two buttons are pretty useful. The Snap Key lets you customize what a single key press does, while the Quick button lets you quickly open the camera and zoom in and out when the phone is in landscape mode.

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy I can't argue with more options; I'd rather have these two buttons than go without.

In terms of size, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is not a compact phone by any means. It's a big boy, but a well-built boy. It's slightly shorter and narrower than a Galaxy S25 Ultra and just 0.1 mm thicker. Likewise, it's also fairly heavy at 224 grams. Holding it in one's hand greatly reminds one of holding an iPhone: the shape, the size, and the heft are very familiar to anyone who's played with a fairly recent iPhone Pro Max model, and I think that's a resemblance Oppo actively sought.

Durability-wise, the phone is among the few devices coming from China that are rated at IP69. This is a cut above the now-standard IP68 water and dust resistance of most flagships and makes sure the phone can rendezvous with high-pressure water jets from any angle and live to tell the tale.

The Oppo FInd X9 Pro is available in Silk White, Titanium Charcoal, and Velvet Red colors.



Inside the box, you will, ahem, find the Oppo Find X9 Pro along with a USB-C cable, a SIM ejector pin, and some leaflets and manuals. That's right, no more charger in the box; there's not even a case here, which was usually the case with previous Oppo devices. An unfortunate development, that's however perfectly on point with the times we live in.







At the front of the Oppo Find X9 Pro, a 6.8-inch OLED sits proudly. A fairly standard flagship screen, this one boasts up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, fairly high resolution, and a truly impressive 3,600-nit peak brightness. At the front of the Oppo Find X9 Pro, a 6.8-inch OLED sits proudly. A fairly standard flagship screen, this one boasts up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, fairly high resolution, and a truly impressive 3,600-nit peak brightness.





The latter is likely the biggest highlight here, as it's not just some marketing talk by Oppo but properly achievable by the phone's display. As per our in-house display tests, the phone hits 3,545 nits of peak brightness, which is on par with the company's claims. Sure, the device can hit this high brightness for a brief time, but it can definitely hit it, and that fixes one of our original criticisms about the previous Oppo Find X8 Pro.



Recommended Stories





Although it lacks an anti-reflective coating like the Galaxy S25 Ultra , the Oppo Find X9 Pro is perfectly legible even under the bright noon sun. The minimum brightness is average at 1.6 nits in the minimum, and the out-of-the-box color calibration leans towards the colder side of the spectrum. Luckily, you can customize the screen color mode. The phone also has a number of eye care features that intelligently filter out colder colors and help your circadian rhythms; there's also an Adaptive tone that uses the camera to gauge the ambient lighting and intelligently adjusts the colors.

Display Measurements:







But what about biometrics? The Oppo Find X9 Pro has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded right into the display, with a fairly large detection area, and it's fast and accurate. Noticeably better than an optical fingerprint, that's for sure. There's also a convenient face unlock, but it's not considered secure by the system, so you can't use it to authenticate Google Wallet or banking apps.





Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera One exceptional camera package!





OPPO Find X9 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 152 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 162 Main (wide) BEST 87 81 Zoom BEST 30 29 Ultra-wide BEST 26 25 Selfie BEST 30 27 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 142 Main (wide) BEST 83 71 Zoom BEST 27 25 Ultra-wide BEST 24 19 Selfie BEST 28 27





The Oppo Find X9 Pro performs mighty fine in our custom camera test. It achieves an aggregated camera score of 152 points, which is slightly dragged down by the video score, which is respectively unimpressive due to the average ultrawide video. However, the still photography camera score of 162 points is among the highest we've seen this year, making the Oppo Find X9 Pro one of the best phones you can consider for still photography.









The main camera uses Sony's newest LYT-828 camera sensor, which delivers an astonishing 17 stops of dynamic range thanks to its new High Frequency HDR feature. Sure, it's not a 1-inch sensor but merely a 1/1.28-inch one, yet it still performs beautifully. The ultrawide and front cameras both utilize Samsung's ISOCELL JN5 sensors. That's due to the very respectable hardware.The main camera uses Sony's newest LYT-828 camera sensor, which delivers an astonishing 17 stops of dynamic range thanks to its new High Frequency HDR feature. Sure, it's not a 1-inch sensor but merely a 1/1.28-inch one, yet it still performs beautifully. The ultrawide and front cameras both utilize Samsung's ISOCELL JN5 sensors.





But the true star of the show is the telephoto camera, which uses a 200MP Samsung HP5 sensor and offers 3X optical zoom. Due to the high resolution of the sensor, you can zoom in quite far without a noticeable loss of quality. The maximum zoom here is 120X, but after 30X you get a heavy dose of AI artificially sharpening and guessing what you're shooting at. Don't get me wrong, the results are often surprisingly decent, but other than making out far-out text or signs, you'd find little use of shooting at 120X.









The Oppo Find X9 Pro has another trick up its sleeve for those who love zooming far away, though. Oppo has released a dedicated Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, which has a 3.28X optical zoom and attaches to the phone thanks to a pretty decent case.









With this teleconverter attached, the optical zoom starts at 10X and goes up to 200X, or 4600mm equivalent! At up to 40X, the quality is pristine, but once you zoom further, Oppo's AI algorithms kick in trying to figure out what you're shooting at. Still, for far-away objects, you can't really beat the quality of this extra teleconverter kit.









So, what's the image quality like?





Main camera









The main camera is excellent. Super sharpness and detail, pretty much no noticeable oversharpening, great dynamic range, and true-to-life yet vivid colors. The low-light performance is exceptional as well, and I definitely favored shooting after sunset. There's little not to like here, honestly. It's one great, dependable camera. However, there's definitely room for further optimization here, as the hardware seems to be overtaking the software a bit too much. It feels as if the image quality should be even better, but it isn't.

Macro









The Oppo Find X9 Pro does macro the right way, with the telephoto camera instead of the ultrawide, which many phones leaned onto. Well, real macro is shot with zoom lenses, not ultrawide ones, so it's all good here. When you enable the dedicated Macro shot mode, the camera defaults at 3X, but you can zoom up to 30X and get real intimate with what you're shooting. Honestly, I achieved best result at 6X.





Zoom quality









Zoom is excellent on the Oppo X9 Pro, and how could it not be? That 200MP camera is certainly pulling its own weight and delivers magnificent quality at up to 10X. Beneath that, the quality is still acceptable but deteriorates the more you zoom in as more and more of the AI Telephoto Zoom feature is involved in the process.





Teleconverter zoom quality









With the teleconverter attached, you can only access the telephoto camera as the attachment accessory blocks the other cameras. You also need to specifically enable the Hasselblad Teleconverter mode in the camera app. The zoom levels starts at 10X and goes up to 200X, or 230mm-4600mm in 35mm equivalent. Up to 40X, the quality is astonishing and delivers exceptional sharpness and dynamic range.





There is some chromatic aberration creeping in the more you zoom in, and the camera tries to alleviate that problem. Past 100X, AI is heavily involved, and while you may get usable results past that, your best bet is to use the teleconverter up to 40X. Keep in mind the focusing distance is rather long when you use the teleconverter, at least a meter and a half, or 3ft.





The long-range samples above were taken at around 600-700 meters away. Pretty darn good!





Read more:









Ultrawide camera









The ultrawide camera is excellent. It delivers an acceptable amount of detail and good dynamics, as well as decent colors and good corner sharpness.



Selfies









Selfies are very decent as well. The 50MP camera produces a sharp image with true-to-life colors.





Oppo Find X9 Pro Performance & Benchmarks Exceptional performance







The Oppo Find X9 Pro is one magnificent performer. Featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, the company's latest 3nm chipset, the phone decidedly delivers on the raw performance front, but fortunately, it also excels in efficiency as well. Gone are the days when MediaTek chips were considered lower class; the latest offerings from MediaTek not only rival the best of Qualcomm and Apple, but also help deliver exceptional battery life.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better OPPO Find X9 Pro 3218 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3137 vivo X300 Pro 3264 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 3775 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better OPPO Find X9 Pro 9380 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 9769 vivo X300 Pro 9489 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 9749 View all



Both in the single- and multi-core tests, the Oppo Find X9 Pro commands a strong presence. It beats the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the single-core test and is on par with the Vivo X300 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. The iPhone is ahead in the single-core, but not that much better in the multi-core test.

Both in the single- and multi-core tests, the Oppo Find X9 Pro commands a strong presence. It beats thein the single-core test and is on par with the Vivo X300 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. The iPhone is ahead in the single-core, but not that much better in the multi-core test.





GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better OPPO Find X9 Pro 6828 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 6208 vivo X300 Pro 6922 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5987 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better OPPO Find X9 Pro 3625 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 2981 vivo X300 Pro 3869 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 3841 View all





Galaxy S25 Ultra and the It's the graphics where the MediaTek truly shines, though! This chip is truly an excellent performer, delivering excellent peak graphics performance that actually beats both theand the iPhone 17 Pro Max , and the sustained throttled performance on par with the iPhone. Truly a feat for the Oppo.





In real life, the phone is obviously a smooth and powerful performer. The thermal management is fairly good, with the only time I was able to really feel the phone get hot was when I was trying to deplete the battery as fast as possible and ran Minecraft and a 3DMark stress test in split-screen with the brightness increased to the maximum (don't try that at home!).





The phone comes with 16GB of RAM, with some extra 12GB of the internal storage allocated as extra RAM by default. Speaking of the storage, the phone is available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of fast UFS 4.1 on-board memory.





Oppo Find X9 Pro Software









No two ways around it. The latest ColorOS 16 that Oppo released this year is an unapologetic homage to iOS, copying many features of iOS 26 including some pretty blatant Liquid Glass elements… and I kind of like that.





By now, it's obvious that Chinese phone makers really like Apple and will go out of their way to copy the successful elements of Apple operating system, so it's no longer worth getting mad about it. In fact, I've made it a goal of mine to get some enjoyment in spotting the similar elements, like a nerdy version of Where's Waldo.





Starting with the nearly similar Quick Settings panel, going through the way lockscreen notifications are displayed and the styling of the home screen icons themselves, and ultimately moving on to the whole Live Photo interface, iOS is living rent-free on the Oppo Find X9 Pro. There's even a Dynamic Island-like functionality, because of course.





But you know what? I'm not mad at all. Somehow, Oppo has made it all work out rather well, so the interface is a seamless mix of both some iOS elements and the best bits of Android 16 , resulting in something that's slightly more than the sum of its parts.





Useful bits like the Smart Sidebar, apps running in floating windows, and, of course, tons of AI features are still part of ColorOS 16.





Oppo AI consists of a few useful modules. There's a rather useful AI search feature that lets you scour through the Settings menu with natural language, as well as other on-device content like documents, notes, and calendar events. There's also the rather standard AI writer, which is yet another take on the paraphrasing AI tool we've seen countless times. There's an AI recorder that creates a live transcription of your voice notes, and a pretty self-explanatory AI Translate feature.









Then there's Mind Space, which Oppo hails as your "memory manager", a tool that intelligently collates scattered information you save on your device. Think of it as a phone butler that organizes on-screen content you save along with any other articles, notes, to-dos and events you might save. It's similar to a ChatGPT Lite of sorts that's mostly trained by you with your own data. Cool if you're into that kind of stuff.





Oppo Find X9 Pro Battery The three-day phone?



OPPO Find X9 Pro

( 7500 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 9h 50m Ranks #1 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 15m Browsing 25h 34m Average is 17h 10m Video 13h 30m Average is 10h 12m Gaming 11h 17m Average is 10h 8m Charging speed 80W Charger 52% 30 min 1h 20m Full charge Ranks #87 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 50W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



If five years ago someone had told me I'd be using a phone with a 7,500 mAh battery that's roughly 8 mm thick, I'd have urged them to do a detailed health checkup on themselves. If five years ago someone had told me I'd be using a phone with a 7,500 mAh battery that's roughly 8 mm thick, I'd have urged them to do a detailed health checkup on themselves.





And yet, this is a reality with the Oppo Find X9 Pro in late 2025. An enormous 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery is stored inside the phone, and this one pairs exceptionally well with the Dimensity 9500 chipset.





Battery life is exceptional as a result. This is the first phone in a really long time that I have trouble depleting in a day. I mentioned earlier that I had to go out of my way to drain the battery in order to conduct a charge test from 0%: I essentially played Minecraft in split-screen mode while a 3DMark stress test was running at the same time, and even then, it took hours to fully drain the battery.





The Oppo Find X9 Pro is easily a two-day phone and could probably hit three days of usage if you're frugal in your usage. I routinely hit 10 hours of SoT (screen on time) with ZERO pampering.





Think very high brightness, always-on display enabled, ample use of social media and especially those pesky short-video platforms that are so trendy these days, and pretty much all radios and excess features turned on. Use it like you stole it , if you will.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming OPPO Find X9 Pro 7500 mAh 9h 50min 25h 34min 13h 30min 11h 17min Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min vivo X300 Pro 6510 mAh 6h 30min 15h 51min 9h 30min 7h 36min Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5088 mAh 7h 46min 20h 9min 9h 37min 11h 34min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless OPPO Find X9 Pro 7500 mAh 1h 20min Untested 52% Untested Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33% vivo X300 Pro 6510 mAh 0h 31min Untested 98% Untested Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5088 mAh 1h 16min Untested 64% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Our battery tests confirm that. In fact, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is the phone with the best battery life we've tested in the past two years. It hits a mind-boggling result of 25 and a half hours in our web browsing test, as well as 13 and a half hours in our video playback test. The gaming test result is the lowest at 11 hours and some change, but that's still mighty impressive.









There's 80W wired and 50W wireless charging on the Oppo Find X9 Pro, but don't think that the phone charges in a jiffy, no. It takes 80 minutes to fully charge the device with Oppo's powerful SuperVOOC chargers. A 30-minute charge gets you a 50% charge, which should be enough for nearly a day of heavy use.





Oppo Find X9 Pro Audio Quality and Haptics



As Oppo hasn't strived to create an unnecessarily thin device, there's plenty of space inside the phone. That extra volume helps sound reverberate more naturally, so the Oppo Find X9 Pro's bottom speaker sounds much better than you'd expect.





It delivers deep and rich bass, with the top tweeter helping with clean and detailed highs. There's no discernible distortion at higher volume levels, and while technically some other Android devices might be a tad louder, the quality here is excellent nonetheless.





The haptics are great, too. They are precise and crisp, with lots of customization options that let you fine-tune the strength and intensity of the vibrations.





Should you buy it?







The Oppo Find X9 Pro is a gem of a phone.





It nails all the basics, and then some. It performs very well in all key aspects that make a phone great, with an excellent camera, battery life, performance, and great design.





In fact, I'm struggling to point out things I don't like. The interface, while great, could have been more original. The camera app isn't that feature-rich (Vivo's cameras are much better and have many more useful features on deck). The image quality is great but could be slightly better.





Overall, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is a device you should shortlist if you want to experience Android in its finest, but not terribly original form.



