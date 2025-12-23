Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Foldable iPhone renders provide most realistic look yet for Apple’s upcoming flagship

This is very likely what your foldable iPhone will look like.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
Leaked foldable iPhone render
It’s all but confirmed by Apple itself that its almost mythical foldable iPhone will be launching next year alongside the iPhone 18. As production nears, more and more details have begun emerging about the upcoming foldable, and along with them, newer and better renders as well.

One renowned industry insider has just made some renders — AI image generation was heavily involved — of the foldable iPhone, according to the latest information we have. After some refining, these renders give us perhaps our most realistic look at the foldable iPhone yet.

Recommended For You

Foldable iPhone, what we know


According to leaks coming in from across various sources, the foldable iPhone will be adopting an unconventional form. The external display will be relatively much smaller, and the phone will be wider than it is tall when unfolded.

Apple might be hoping for an experience similar to using an iPad, which will also allow the company to use iPadOS apps on its foldable. The external display will only be there for quick dismissal of notifications, and for checking the time, though it would probably be usable as a traditional phone as well.

Renders of Apple’s foldable phone


Perhaps the most accurate foldable iPhone renders we have right now. | Image credit — Ice Universe

According to all of the information that we have, this is very close to what the final product will likely resemble. If there is any inaccuracy here, it’s that the external display might be a bit larger here than the leaked size measurements of 5.49 inches.

Recommended For You

Also according to the latest insider scoops, you can see a very slight crease running across the display of the phone. While Apple has been trying its best to make a phone that has no crease at all, insiders claim that it has been unable to do so as of yet. However, they also claim that the hinge on the foldable iPhone is the most advanced in the industry, so the crease will at least be very minimal.

What do you think of the foldable iPhone's design?
I love it a lot
37.14%
I like it, but it could be better
35%
I dislike it
17.14%
I hate it, it's ugly
10.71%
140 Votes


Personal preferences will make or break it


In my opinion, the design of the foldable iPhone is very hit-and-miss. Some people might like it, and others might not. I, personally, was very excited to see the phone in action, but after the designs leaked, the foldable iPhone lost me.

Still, Samsung thinks it might have potential, hence the new Galaxy foldable that will also look the same. This form factor, though not new, might catch on after the foldable iPhone, like other things in the past that Apple has popularized. Much like many of those things, however, I will not be a fan of this change.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative

Latest News

Here are all the Instagram features Meta wants you to pay for
Here are all the Instagram features Meta wants you to pay for
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
Google Maps extends very useful feature to more vehicles using Android Auto
Google Maps extends very useful feature to more vehicles using Android Auto
Apple's iOS 26.5 beta brings back a privacy feature it keeps pulling away
Apple's iOS 26.5 beta brings back a privacy feature it keeps pulling away
Apple’s embarrassing defeat could pave its way to winning everything AI has to offer
Apple’s embarrassing defeat could pave its way to winning everything AI has to offer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless