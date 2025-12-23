Foldable iPhone renders provide most realistic look yet for Apple’s upcoming flagship
This is very likely what your foldable iPhone will look like.
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It’s all but confirmed by Apple itself that its almost mythical foldable iPhone will be launching next year alongside the iPhone 18. As production nears, more and more details have begun emerging about the upcoming foldable, and along with them, newer and better renders as well.
According to leaks coming in from across various sources, the foldable iPhone will be adopting an unconventional form. The external display will be relatively much smaller, and the phone will be wider than it is tall when unfolded.
According to all of the information that we have, this is very close to what the final product will likely resemble. If there is any inaccuracy here, it’s that the external display might be a bit larger here than the leaked size measurements of 5.49 inches.
Also according to the latest insider scoops, you can see a very slight crease running across the display of the phone. While Apple has been trying its best to make a phone that has no crease at all, insiders claim that it has been unable to do so as of yet. However, they also claim that the hinge on the foldable iPhone is the most advanced in the industry, so the crease will at least be very minimal.
In my opinion, the design of the foldable iPhone is very hit-and-miss. Some people might like it, and others might not. I, personally, was very excited to see the phone in action, but after the designs leaked, the foldable iPhone lost me.
Still, Samsung thinks it might have potential, hence the new Galaxy foldable that will also look the same. This form factor, though not new, might catch on after the foldable iPhone, like other things in the past that Apple has popularized. Much like many of those things, however, I will not be a fan of this change.
One renowned industry insider has just made some renders — AI image generation was heavily involved — of the foldable iPhone, according to the latest information we have. After some refining, these renders give us perhaps our most realistic look at the foldable iPhone yet.
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Foldable iPhone, what we know
According to leaks coming in from across various sources, the foldable iPhone will be adopting an unconventional form. The external display will be relatively much smaller, and the phone will be wider than it is tall when unfolded.
Apple might be hoping for an experience similar to using an iPad, which will also allow the company to use iPadOS apps on its foldable. The external display will only be there for quick dismissal of notifications, and for checking the time, though it would probably be usable as a traditional phone as well.
Renders of Apple’s foldable phone
Perhaps the most accurate foldable iPhone renders we have right now. | Image credit — Ice Universe
According to all of the information that we have, this is very close to what the final product will likely resemble. If there is any inaccuracy here, it’s that the external display might be a bit larger here than the leaked size measurements of 5.49 inches.
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What do you think of the foldable iPhone's design?
I love it a lot
37.14%
I like it, but it could be better
35%
I dislike it
17.14%
I hate it, it's ugly
10.71%
Personal preferences will make or break it
In my opinion, the design of the foldable iPhone is very hit-and-miss. Some people might like it, and others might not. I, personally, was very excited to see the phone in action, but after the designs leaked, the foldable iPhone lost me.
Still, Samsung thinks it might have potential, hence the new Galaxy foldable that will also look the same. This form factor, though not new, might catch on after the foldable iPhone, like other things in the past that Apple has popularized. Much like many of those things, however, I will not be a fan of this change.
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