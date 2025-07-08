OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) debuts with premium power in a smaller body

OnePlus today announced a new iteration of the OnePlus Watch – OnePlus Watch 3 43 mm. The timepiece is the company's first full-featured smartwatch in a compact body, and is great for people with any wrist.





Design









Workouts and features





Professional Running Coach: Pro Running Mode

Health Tracking

Sleep

Mental health

Specs, hardware, battery life





Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Wearable Platform

Size Approximately 43.2mm x 43.2mm x 11mm（excluding PPG）

Weight Approximately 37.8g (excluding strap), Approximately 59g (including Strap)

Storage 2GB RAM+32GB ROM

Battery 354mAh (typical)，345mAh (rated)

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm sports a 1.32-inch display and weighs just 37.8g (without the strap), making it great for people who prefer a more tailored fit. Featuring a stainless steel case, the smartwatch is durable yet refined. It also features 12 screen-printed hour markers, which give off the vibe of traditional analog watches and ensure you read the time precisely.The thickness of the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is reduced by 0.5mm compared to the bigger, 46mm OnePlus Watch 3.The timepiece also features a variety of watch face options for different styles, ranging from ones with detailed performance data to futuristic techie-looking ones. Of course, you can also turn your favorite photos into a custom watch face.The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and 5ATM water resistance for worry-free swims.The timepiece is available in two polished colors: Silver Steel and Black Steel - traditional and timeless.OnePlus offers over 100 workout modes for you to take advantage of. There are also 11 professional sports modes among these, with professional-grade exercise data tracking: tennis, badminton, skiing, swimming, jump rope, walking, cycling, elliptical, rowing, indoor running, and outdoor running. For these ones, you get precise insights to push your limits and achieve your goals.There's automatic exercise recognition for six types of exercises, so even if you forget to start the workout, your effort still gets recorded.You can also take advantage of a pro running mode (both indoor and outdoor runs), which offers metrics like ground contact time, average stride length, and left/right balance. These help you understand your posture and train more adequately to your needs. After a run, the Watch will give you an evaluation of your running form.The timepiece also offers Fat Burning Evaluation which analyzes your efficiency during workouts.The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm comes with an 8-channel heart rate sensor and a 16-channel blood oxygen sensor. The watch also offers continuous heart rate tracking for deeper insights into your health, as well as alerts for fluctuations that appear abnormal. The timepiece also monitors your health data during exercise to minimize the risk of injury.During sleep, the watch tracks your blood oxygen, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, body movements, and even snoring, so the picture you're going to get from the timepiece should be pretty detailed.With the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm, OnePlus introduces Mind and Body Evaluation, which focuses on your emotions and stress level. The evaluation takes into account your Heart Rate Variability, resting heart rate, activity level, and whether you stayed up late or worked overtime.There are new Healing Watch Faces with warm themes for positive emotional companionship. You can also get reminders to take deep breaths if you become too stressed out.The smartwatch also has Fall Detection, as well as cycle tracking for women.The smartwatch is not only great in terms of features, but it also comes with top-notch specs.OnePlus Watch 3 43mm specs:The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm offers an exceptional up to 60 hours of battery life with Smart Mode. Meanwhile, in Power Saver Mode, it can survive up to 7 days on a single charge. As for charging, OnePlus devices are usually among the leaders, and the Watch isn't an exception: the company says that with a 10-minute charging session, you get battery life to last through the day.The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm comes with Wear OS 5 and remote control functionality.The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm can be purchased from Oneplus.com and Amazon for $299.99, starting today.