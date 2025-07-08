Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Don't miss out – check out the deals now!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Don't miss out – check out the deals now!
Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals of the year

OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) debuts with premium power in a smaller body

Designed for a more tailored fit, the new 43mm Watch 3 brings flagship performance and sleek style.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wearables OnePlus WearOS
OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) debuts with premium power in a smaller body
OnePlus today announced a new iteration of the OnePlus Watch – OnePlus Watch 3 43 mm. The timepiece is the company's first full-featured smartwatch in a compact body, and is great for people with any wrist.

Design



The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm sports a 1.32-inch display and weighs just 37.8g (without the strap), making it great for people who prefer a more tailored fit. Featuring a stainless steel case, the smartwatch is durable yet refined. It also features 12 screen-printed hour markers, which give off the vibe of traditional analog watches and ensure you read the time precisely. 

The thickness of the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is reduced by 0.5mm compared to the bigger, 46mm OnePlus Watch 3. 

The timepiece also features a variety of watch face options for different styles, ranging from ones with detailed performance data to futuristic techie-looking ones. Of course, you can also turn your favorite photos into a custom watch face. 

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and 5ATM water resistance for worry-free swims. 

The timepiece is available in two polished colors: Silver Steel and Black Steel - traditional and timeless. 

Would you buy the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm)

Vote View Result

Workouts and features



OnePlus offers over 100 workout modes for you to take advantage of. There are also 11 professional sports modes among these, with professional-grade exercise data tracking: tennis, badminton, skiing, swimming, jump rope, walking, cycling, elliptical, rowing, indoor running, and outdoor running. For these ones, you get precise insights to push your limits and achieve your goals.

There's automatic exercise recognition for six types of exercises, so even if you forget to start the workout, your effort still gets recorded. 

Professional Running Coach: Pro Running Mode 


You can also take advantage of a pro running mode (both indoor and outdoor runs), which offers metrics like ground contact time, average stride length, and left/right balance. These help you understand your posture and train more adequately to your needs. After a run, the Watch will give you an evaluation of your running form. 

Recommended Stories
The timepiece also offers Fat Burning Evaluation which analyzes your efficiency during workouts. 

Health Tracking


The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm comes with an 8-channel heart rate sensor and a 16-channel blood oxygen sensor. The watch also offers continuous heart rate tracking for deeper insights into your health, as well as alerts for fluctuations that appear abnormal. The timepiece also monitors your health data during exercise to minimize the risk of injury. 

Sleep 


During sleep, the watch tracks your blood oxygen, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, body movements, and even snoring, so the picture you're going to get from the timepiece should be pretty detailed. 

Mental health 


With the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm, OnePlus introduces Mind and Body Evaluation, which focuses on your emotions and stress level. The evaluation takes into account your Heart Rate Variability, resting heart rate, activity level, and whether you stayed up late or worked overtime. 

There are new Healing Watch Faces with warm themes for positive emotional companionship. You can also get reminders to take deep breaths if you become too stressed out. 

The smartwatch also has Fall Detection, as well as cycle tracking for women. 

Specs, hardware, battery life


The smartwatch is not only great in terms of features, but it also comes with top-notch specs. 

OnePlus Watch 3 43mm specs:
  • Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Wearable Platform
  • Size Approximately 43.2mm x 43.2mm x 11mm（excluding PPG）
  • Weight Approximately 37.8g (excluding strap), Approximately 59g (including Strap)
  • Storage 2GB RAM+32GB ROM
  • Battery 354mAh (typical)，345mAh (rated)

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm offers an exceptional up to 60 hours of battery life with Smart Mode. Meanwhile, in Power Saver Mode, it can survive up to 7 days on a single charge. As for charging, OnePlus devices are usually among the leaders, and the Watch isn't an exception: the company says that with a 10-minute charging session, you get battery life to last through the day. 

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm comes with Wear OS 5 and remote control functionality. 

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm can be purchased from Oneplus.com and Amazon for $299.99, starting today. 

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 4

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable

Latest News

The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless