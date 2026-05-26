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OnePlus still has a fanbase most Android brands would kill for: here's what the brand is doing right
Whether it's a boot loop issue or the recent shutdown rumors, nothing can stop OnePlus fans from loving the brand.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
OnePlus 15. | Image by PhoneArena
The last few months haven't been the best for OnePlus. We have heard news about it shutting down in certain markets and also about a software update breaking its phones. Despite all this, our poll results suggest that you love OnePlus as a smartphone brand.
While nobody likes it, sometimes software updates can introduce a bug that can affect the overall performance of a smartphone. Something similar happened a while ago when an OxygenOS update turned OnePlus phones into bricks. We covered that story on our website and also included a poll in it asking OnePlus users about how their experience has been with the brand.
OnePlus has never limited itself to building phones only for a particular price segment. While most other Android companies follow the same practice, unlike OnePlus, all their price segment phones aren't that famous. For instance, vivo is in the headlines currently for making its X300 series, which is a flagship-grade line of phones.
There are also entry-level products like the vivo Y200+, but they aren't as famous as the flagship products from the company. OnePlus, on the other hand, has made incredible phones for almost all the price segments, and all of them are quite popular among users.
The main reason I, personally, have been a fan of OnePlus is that its smartphones check almost all the boxes. Let's take the OnePlus 15, for example.
What do you want in an $899 flagship phone? An incredible battery life, a powerful processor, a good display, fast charging, and a high-quality camera. The OnePlus 15 delivers all that.
It comes with a 7300 mAh battery, a 165 Hz display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, supports 80 W wired charging, and it has a triple camera setup at the back. In fact, the phone scored 8.2 points out of 10 in our in-house testing.
The best part is that the company doesn't differentiate between phones when it comes to delivering high-quality specifications. Even mid-range products like the OnePlus 15R come with some really great numbers.
It's acceptable that software updates sometimes introduce serious bugs, but it's worth watching how quickly the company rolls out a fix. Fortunately, OnePlus has always been quick enough to immediately take necessary actions against all the reported issues.
A similar incident happened in 2023 as well when the boot loop problem was quickly addressed by the company in a following update. However, other manufacturers are often not this quick. Google, for instance, has yet to roll out the solution for all the chaos its March Feature Drop has caused.
Whether you are a casual user or a hardcore gamer, the OnePlus phone looks like an ideal option for everyone. In addition to the mentioned reasons, I also think that the OxygenOS is another thing that's responsible for the popularity of the OnePlus phones. It has definitely changed a lot over the years, but it still delivers one of the cleanest UI experiences.
Unlike Google and Samsung, which support seven years of software updates, OnePlus claims to deliver only four years of major updates. Many fans have also complained about this on online forums like Reddit. If the tech giant could work on these two points, I believe it could easily grab more customers.
OnePlus might have the most loyal fanbase
While nobody likes it, sometimes software updates can introduce a bug that can affect the overall performance of a smartphone. Something similar happened a while ago when an OxygenOS update turned OnePlus phones into bricks. We covered that story on our website and also included a poll in it asking OnePlus users about how their experience has been with the brand.
At the time of writing, the poll has received 1,785 votes, to be precise, with almost 70% of voters saying that their experience with the brand has been fantastic. As a OnePlus 13 user, I highly agree with the majority of the voters. I, honestly, feel the following three points are the main reasons why users love the OnePlus brand.
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How has your experience with OnePlus been?
Great phones in all the price segment
OnePlus has never limited itself to building phones only for a particular price segment. While most other Android companies follow the same practice, unlike OnePlus, all their price segment phones aren't that famous. For instance, vivo is in the headlines currently for making its X300 series, which is a flagship-grade line of phones.
There are also entry-level products like the vivo Y200+, but they aren't as famous as the flagship products from the company. OnePlus, on the other hand, has made incredible phones for almost all the price segments, and all of them are quite popular among users.
It has the OnePlus 15 to compete in the flagship genre. It has the world-famous Nord lineup in the mid-range segment, and the entry-level market is dominated by devices like the Nord CE.
OnePlus delivers perfect phones
Rear camera setup of OnePlus 15. | Image by PhoneArena
The main reason I, personally, have been a fan of OnePlus is that its smartphones check almost all the boxes. Let's take the OnePlus 15, for example.
What do you want in an $899 flagship phone? An incredible battery life, a powerful processor, a good display, fast charging, and a high-quality camera. The OnePlus 15 delivers all that.
It comes with a 7300 mAh battery, a 165 Hz display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, supports 80 W wired charging, and it has a triple camera setup at the back. In fact, the phone scored 8.2 points out of 10 in our in-house testing.
The best part is that the company doesn't differentiate between phones when it comes to delivering high-quality specifications. Even mid-range products like the OnePlus 15R come with some really great numbers.
Problems are solved immediately
It's acceptable that software updates sometimes introduce serious bugs, but it's worth watching how quickly the company rolls out a fix. Fortunately, OnePlus has always been quick enough to immediately take necessary actions against all the reported issues.
The company immediately paused the rollout of OxygenOS version 16.0.7.XXX and version 16.0.5.XXX once they were found to cause boot loop issues on certain OnePlus phones. The tech giant then took a couple of days to work on the reported issue and then resumed the rollout of the update once everything was fixed
A similar incident happened in 2023 as well when the boot loop problem was quickly addressed by the company in a following update. However, other manufacturers are often not this quick. Google, for instance, has yet to roll out the solution for all the chaos its March Feature Drop has caused.
OnePlus seems to be a perfect smartphone manufacturer
Whether you are a casual user or a hardcore gamer, the OnePlus phone looks like an ideal option for everyone. In addition to the mentioned reasons, I also think that the OxygenOS is another thing that's responsible for the popularity of the OnePlus phones. It has definitely changed a lot over the years, but it still delivers one of the cleanest UI experiences.
However, there are two things that I, personally, think that the company needs to work on: camera and software support. The OnePlus 15, for instance, does come with a good camera, but it's definitely not as brilliant as its competitors like the Pixel 10 or the Galaxy S25.
Unlike Google and Samsung, which support seven years of software updates, OnePlus claims to deliver only four years of major updates. Many fans have also complained about this on online forums like Reddit. If the tech giant could work on these two points, I believe it could easily grab more customers.
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