vivo announces the entry level phone that you shouldn't confuse for the powerful X200 model

vivo has just introduced the vivo y200+. Don't get confused. This is not one of the powerful X200 models powered by the Dimensity 9400 application processor (AP). The vivo Y200+ has the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AP under the hood and pricing starts at 1,099 yuan which is equivalent to about $150. More on the pricing and configuration below. The vivo Y200+ features a 6.68-inch LCD display with an HD resolution of 720 x 1608. Not an cutting-edge screen by any means despite the 120Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness is 1000 nits.

The phone is available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. The configuration and pricing options include:

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-1,099 yuan ($150)
  • 8GB RAM + 512GB storage-1,199 yuan ($164)
  • 12GB RAM +512GB storage-1,499 yuan ($205)

The rear camera array features a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The latter is used to create the blurred background for portraits known as the bokeh effect. The phone also has a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. The 6000mAh battery along with the HD resolution display should result in long battery life. The cell charges at 44W. To unlock the phone, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor although there is also a facial recognition system. Color options include Dark Night (black), City in the Sky (light green), and Apricot Sea (pink).

The phone measures 165.70mm x 76mm and is 7.99mm thick and has an IP rating of 64. This means that the Y200+ is protected from dust particles and water sprayed from any direction.

vivo introduces the Y200+ entry level phone. | Image credit-vivo - vivo announces the entry level phone that you shouldn&#039;t confuse for the powerful X200 model
vivo introduces the Y200+ entry level phone. | Image credit-vivo

You can purchase the device online directly from vivo's website. The speakers on the just introduced model are said to be 300% louder than those on the vivo Y100. OriginOS 4, based on Android 14, is pre-installed which should tell you that for now, this model is headed to China only. However, we should point out that the Y100 did have a global version. That means a global version of the Y200+ might be unveiled down the road.

vivo is one of the smartphone brands owned by China's BBK Electronics. The other brands under the BBK umbrella include Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, and iQOO.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

