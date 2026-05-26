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Verizon wants you to watch FIFA, and David Beckham has great news for your wallet

The carrier has an announcement to make!

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Sebastian Pier
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Don't you want a piece of the action? | Image by PhoneArena
Sir David Beckham (yes, he's a knight, alright) is on team Verizon once again. He'll try to convince you to switch carriers and put your signature under the papers that'll make you a Verizon customer.

How will he try to do this? Golden Balls (one of Beckham's aliases) won't try to talk to you about Galaxy phones' promotions or network coverage.

Instead, he'll stick to what he's mastered – football (OK, soccer). You might've heard it already: the biggest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup, will be hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico in the June 11–July 19 period.

Verizon is a sponsor (in fact, it's the Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor) and there are plenty of freebies and exclusive prizes that'll make you think about switching carriers.

Wait, why this?!




To all my US-based readers: if you're interested in the FIFA World Cup, but you've never been a hardcore football (OK, soccer!) fan, let me assure you: almost all games in the tournament are worthy of a visit.

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The stadiums become an arena of emotions, there are many cool drinks and tasty snacks to choose from and, most importantly, dozens of the world's most renowned athletes will entertain you.

You might be tempted to think you'll get bored by 90 minutes of 20 running men from one side of the field to the other. The game might end with a result of 1:0 (or even 0:0). But it's magic: it's about strategy, finesse and team play.

The best thing about it is that your favorite team might seem like it's losing… and with just a few touches of the ball, if the ball gods are favorable, things could get turned around. The loser might become a winner in the 99th minute.

It's no coincidence that this is the world's most popular sport.

What can make you switch carriers?
0 Votes

Free tickets incoming!


Verizon is announcing its largest free ticket giveaway for its customers. You can get a free seat at the World Cup!

Here's how Sir Beckham lays it all out:

Video Thumbnail


That's the newest Beckham-starring ad by Verizon. In 2025, he starred in another short video.

At Verizon, we're obsessed with giving our customers access and experiences that are above and beyond. This is our biggest FIFA World Cup ticket drop yet for the most highly anticipated sporting event.
– Leslie Berland, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon, May 2026


Sounds great!

When will the 2,500 free ticket drop occur?


June 1 (which happens to be a Monday) at 3 PM ET / 2 PM CT / 12 PM PT is when Verizon's biggest ticket drop will take place.

There'll be more than 2,500 free tickets across 64 matches in every US host city.

Some of those who are born under an extra lucky star will enjoy the chance to watch a portion of the game pitchside, mere feet away from the world-renowned players and teams.

There are several things you should know about the ticket drop:

  • All tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through Verizon Access in the My Verizon app;
  • Travel and accommodation are not included, so the drop is optimized for customers to win tickets to the games closest to home;
  • Accounts will only be available to claim tickets to games that fall within 150 miles of their home address.

There's more!


If you can't or don't want to deal with large, loud and lager beer-soaked crowds, fret not. Watching the game under your AC at home in front of your 60-inch+ TV is also great.

Verizon is making it easier by bringing the tournament directly to customers' devices.

So, new Verizon Home Internet customers can get 3 months of FOX One free of charge. That's a limited-time offer.

If you're already a Verizon myPlan customer, you can add FOX One as a monthly add-on for just $15/month. That's about $5 cheaper than the standard price.
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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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