This ultra-affordable OnePlus Nord mid-ranger will pack a massive 8,000mAh battery





Yes, those are the only confirmed details of the Nord CE6's humbler brother at the time of this writing, but they're certainly enough to build a little hype among the brand's most cash-strapped India-based fans.





After all, there aren't a lot of ultra-affordable handsets in the region (or anywhere else, for that matter) that look as premium at first glance as the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite. Or that come with silky smooth displays capable of refreshing your content at a blazing fast 144Hz rate.





How much will the two new OnePlus phones cost, and when are they debuting?





For the time being, I can only answer one of those questions and venture some educated (I like to think) guesses for the other one. The Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite are officially scheduled to launch May 7 in India, which means their regional shipments will probably kick off a few days after that date.









As far as pricing is concerned, I can guarantee that the Nord 6 will be costlier than both these upcoming additions to that popular line of OnePlus mid-rangers, and that recently released model typically starts at a pretty affordable Rs. 38,999 ($416).





Because last year's Nord CE5 normally costs 24,999 rupees ($267) and up, I'd expect the Nord CE6 to start there or thereabouts as well, with the Nord CE6 Lite obviously set to be even cheaper. Unfortunately, US availability is pretty much out of the question for both new devices, and for now, there are no words on a European release either.

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