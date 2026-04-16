Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

I can't believe this upcoming OnePlus tablet will beat the iPad Pro in one of the most important areas

The OnePlus Pad 4 is almost here and hopefully, it'll soon be available to all.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tablets OnePlus
OnePlus Pad 4 promotional image.
This design is great and there are more goodies under the hood. | Image by OnePlus
Over the past months, we've been hearing multiple leaks about OnePlus working on a new tablet (or several). Now, the confirmation is here, and it comes from the most reliable place: the brand itself.

Mark your calendar — if you're in the right region


OnePlus has just announced the official launch date for the OnePlus Pad 4. The device is set to arrive on April 30 in India at 12 PM IST (1:30 AM CDT / 2:30 AM EDT).

Beyond the announcement date, OnePlus is also teasing the design of its upcoming tablet. Visually, the device’s back resembles the OnePlus Pad 3 quite closely, featuring the same pill-shaped camera in the upper-left corner.

Recommended For You


The device also features pogo pins on the rear, suggesting a refined keyboard folio case that could draw power directly from the tablet. It’s also possible that the pogo pins will support the new OnePlus Stylo Pro.

How much do mAh really matter to you?
1 Votes


The big question


Clearly, the OnePlus Pad 4 will be huge — but what do we know about a US release? So far, not much. However, based on OnePlus' usual tablet release patterns, it's likely the device will eventually make its way to the States.

Users might have to wait a bit longer, as it most likely won't be announced on April 30. At best, we can expect it to land sometime in May or early June. That said, it's important to keep expectations modest for now: there has been no official confirmation or denial of US availability.

Recommended For You

Let's talk hardware



A new tablet release is surely exciting, but just how good will the next iPad Pro rival from OnePlus be? Specs say it all. 

The OnePlus Pad 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, refuting some early indications it could feature the non-Elite version of this SoC. It'll be equipped with a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with Dolby Vision support, matching the screen size of the previous generation. 


OnePlus also teases an eight-speaker system with Dolby Atmos tuning and a surprisingly large 13,380mAh battery. This is the largest battery the brand has ever included in a tablet, and it should theoretically deliver more screen time than the OnePlus Pad 3. 

We also get some details about the new stylus. The Stylo Pro is refined with 16,000 pressure levels and comes with dual tips, depending on user needs. According to OnePlus, the stylus will be sold separately. 

Insider Anvin provides additional details on X, such as 80W wired charging support, a 144Hz display refresh rate, and storage configurations. The device could come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. 


Key OnePlus Pad 4 specs:


  • Display: 13.2-inch, 3392 x 2400 resolution, possibly up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Battery: 13,380mAh, might support 80W wired charging

A proper iPad Pro and Tab S11 Ultra competitor


In our review, we've called the OnePlus Pad 3 a "strong iPad competiton at a great price." I believe this will also be the case with the upcoming powerhouse. 

With a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a battery capacity that puts the best iPad to shame, the OnePlus Pad 4 promises a lot. I also suspect its price will match that performance, even if it ends up pricier than the Pad 3.


And it most likely will be. But here's the thing: OnePlus took the rare path of transparency last month, publicly announcing it'll raise prices in its home market for select lineups. This gave global users a heads-up of what's to come.

Meanwhile, Samsung has quietly raised prices for some of its phones and tablets in the US this week without so much as a "How do you do?". That move, by the way, brought the 256GB Tab S11 Ultra to $1,299.99.

So yeah. In this landscape, I'm very confident that the OnePlus Pad 4 will be a price-performance champ. Let's just hope it debuts in the US sooner rather than later.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Latest News
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?