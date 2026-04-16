I can't believe this upcoming OnePlus tablet will beat the iPad Pro in one of the most important areas
The OnePlus Pad 4 is almost here and hopefully, it'll soon be available to all.
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This design is great and there are more goodies under the hood. | Image by OnePlus
Over the past months, we've been hearing multiple leaks about OnePlus working on a new tablet (or several). Now, the confirmation is here, and it comes from the most reliable place: the brand itself.
OnePlus has just announced the official launch date for the OnePlus Pad 4. The device is set to arrive on April 30 in India at 12 PM IST (1:30 AM CDT / 2:30 AM EDT).
Beyond the announcement date, OnePlus is also teasing the design of its upcoming tablet. Visually, the device’s back resembles the OnePlus Pad 3 quite closely, featuring the same pill-shaped camera in the upper-left corner.
The device also features pogo pins on the rear, suggesting a refined keyboard folio case that could draw power directly from the tablet. It’s also possible that the pogo pins will support the new OnePlus Stylo Pro.
Clearly, the OnePlus Pad 4 will be huge — but what do we know about a US release? So far, not much. However, based on OnePlus' usual tablet release patterns, it's likely the device will eventually make its way to the States.
The OnePlus Pad 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, refuting some early indications it could feature the non-Elite version of this SoC. It'll be equipped with a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with Dolby Vision support, matching the screen size of the previous generation.
OnePlus also teases an eight-speaker system with Dolby Atmos tuning and a surprisingly large 13,380mAh battery. This is the largest battery the brand has ever included in a tablet, and it should theoretically deliver more screen time than the OnePlus Pad 3.
Insider Anvin provides additional details on X, such as 80W wired charging support, a 144Hz display refresh rate, and storage configurations. The device could come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
In our review, we've called the OnePlus Pad 3 a "strong iPad competiton at a great price." I believe this will also be the case with the upcoming powerhouse.
And it most likely will be. But here's the thing: OnePlus took the rare path of transparency last month, publicly announcing it'll raise prices in its home market for select lineups. This gave global users a heads-up of what's to come.
Meanwhile, Samsung has quietly raised prices for some of its phones and tablets in the US this week without so much as a "How do you do?". That move, by the way, brought the 256GB Tab S11 Ultra to $1,299.99.
So yeah. In this landscape, I'm very confident that the OnePlus Pad 4 will be a price-performance champ. Let's just hope it debuts in the US sooner rather than later.
Mark your calendar — if you're in the right region
OnePlus has just announced the official launch date for the OnePlus Pad 4. The device is set to arrive on April 30 in India at 12 PM IST (1:30 AM CDT / 2:30 AM EDT).
Beyond the announcement date, OnePlus is also teasing the design of its upcoming tablet. Visually, the device’s back resembles the OnePlus Pad 3 quite closely, featuring the same pill-shaped camera in the upper-left corner.
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Clean aesthetics, but there's more to the picture. | Image by OnePlus
The device also features pogo pins on the rear, suggesting a refined keyboard folio case that could draw power directly from the tablet. It’s also possible that the pogo pins will support the new OnePlus Stylo Pro.
How much do mAh really matter to you?
The big question
Clearly, the OnePlus Pad 4 will be huge — but what do we know about a US release? So far, not much. However, based on OnePlus' usual tablet release patterns, it's likely the device will eventually make its way to the States.
Users might have to wait a bit longer, as it most likely won't be announced on April 30. At best, we can expect it to land sometime in May or early June. That said, it's important to keep expectations modest for now: there has been no official confirmation or denial of US availability.
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Let's talk hardware
Huge power boost is most likely coming. | Image by Qualcomm
A new tablet release is surely exciting, but just how good will the next iPad Pro rival from OnePlus be? Specs say it all.
The OnePlus Pad 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, refuting some early indications it could feature the non-Elite version of this SoC. It'll be equipped with a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with Dolby Vision support, matching the screen size of the previous generation.
Now that's a number! | Image by OnePlus
OnePlus also teases an eight-speaker system with Dolby Atmos tuning and a surprisingly large 13,380mAh battery. This is the largest battery the brand has ever included in a tablet, and it should theoretically deliver more screen time than the OnePlus Pad 3.
We also get some details about the new stylus. The Stylo Pro is refined with 16,000 pressure levels and comes with dual tips, depending on user needs. According to OnePlus, the stylus will be sold separately.
Insider Anvin provides additional details on X, such as 80W wired charging support, a 144Hz display refresh rate, and storage configurations. The device could come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
OnePlus Pad 4 is launching on April 30.— Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) April 16, 2026
Key specs officially confirmed
- 13.2-inch display
- 3.4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- Up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM
- Up to 512GB storage
- 13,380mAh battery
- 80W charging
- Android 16 | OxygenOS 16
- OnePlus… pic.twitter.com/VQjMP8JiRD
Key OnePlus Pad 4 specs:
- Display: 13.2-inch, 3392 x 2400 resolution, possibly up to 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: up to 512GB
- Battery: 13,380mAh, might support 80W wired charging
A proper iPad Pro and Tab S11 Ultra competitor
In our review, we've called the OnePlus Pad 3 a "strong iPad competiton at a great price." I believe this will also be the case with the upcoming powerhouse.
With a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a battery capacity that puts the best iPad to shame, the OnePlus Pad 4 promises a lot. I also suspect its price will match that performance, even if it ends up pricier than the Pad 3.
Can't wait to see just how it would measure to the competiton. And it's predecessor. | Image by PhoneArena
And it most likely will be. But here's the thing: OnePlus took the rare path of transparency last month, publicly announcing it'll raise prices in its home market for select lineups. This gave global users a heads-up of what's to come.
Meanwhile, Samsung has quietly raised prices for some of its phones and tablets in the US this week without so much as a "How do you do?". That move, by the way, brought the 256GB Tab S11 Ultra to $1,299.99.
So yeah. In this landscape, I'm very confident that the OnePlus Pad 4 will be a price-performance champ. Let's just hope it debuts in the US sooner rather than later.
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