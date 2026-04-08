The mid-range OnePlus Nord 6 is here with elite performance and a crazy big battery





And while the Nord 6 is considerably more affordable than the brand's newest global flagship, many of its specs are not that much humbler, and one key detail looks far more impressive (at least on paper), setting a new record for the budget-friendly segment and "crushing" flagships from all kinds of companies across the world.

What a bonkers spec sheet!





6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 2772 x 1272 pixel resolution, up to 3600 nits of brightness, and 165Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor;

256GB UFS 4.1 storage;

8 and 12GB RAM;

Android 16 with OxygenOS 16.0;

with OxygenOS 16.0; 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia 600 sensor;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture;

9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery;

80W SuperVOOC charging support;

27W wired reverse charging capabilities;

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC;

USB 2.0 Type C port;

162.5 x 77.5 x 8.5mm dimensions;

217 grams weight;

Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black color options;

MIL-STD-810H durability;

IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance.

The battery is the highlight, but the SoC is a close second





While we all know size is not the only thing that matters for a phone's real-world battery endurance, the ridiculously large 9,000mAh silicon-carbon cell inside the OnePlus Nord 6 promises to deliver up to 26.9 hours (that's a specific number) of "non-stop YouTube" content on a single charge.



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In "normal" use, the handset is purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for more than two and a half days without hugging a wall, thus "shaming" the latest and greatest Android phones from brands as diverse as Samsung, Google, and Motorola in this always important department for the vast majority of users. Oh, and if you're worried about the long-term reliability of the silicon-carbon battery technology, OnePlus claims that, even after five years of "hardcore usage", the Nord 6 will still last longer than a "fresh-out-of-box" mid-ranger from Samsung or Motorola.



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OnePlus 15 Perhaps the most awesome thing about this insanely large battery, of course, is that it is somehow squeezed into a relatively thin and lightweight package that greatly resembles the aforementioned(which only comes with a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery under its hood).





What is the most impressive thing about the OnePlus Nord 6? The gargantuan battery. The blazing fast charging. The "elite" processor. The reasonably thin profile and robust build. The ultra-low price point. All of the above. None of the above. Vote 4 Votes





A Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset is also found under the Nord 6's hood, and if Qualcomm's naming scheme these last few years has become too much to handle, allow me to highlight that this is the same processor used by devices like the Nothing Phone (3) Poco F7 , and Honor 500. So, yes, the "elite performance" label slapped on the latest OnePlus mid-ranger feels more than adequate, especially if you opt for a 12GB RAM configuration.

So many other features to love





OnePlus 15 If you think the specs listed above are remarkable (because they are), you might want to hang on to your socks as I expand on a few characteristics and put a few others in a larger context. The 165Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED panel, for instance, is the exact same one used on the ultra-high-end (and ultra-expensive), leveraging (among others) something called "Sunburst" technology to handle the "blazing sun and midnight scrolling" like no other device in the Nord 6's price bracket.









Meanwhile, the Nord 6 may lack wireless charging support (which is admittedly a little disappointing), but the 80W wired charging technology is objectively superior to what a lot of the best Android phones available today have to offer (I'm looking at you, Galaxy S26 Ultra ). Perhaps even more impressively, OnePlus is also putting 27W reverse charging tech on its new mid-range soldier to allow you to spread some of that 9,000mAh juice to another phone in a matter of minutes.

The Nord 6's durability looks like another big selling point, as the device promises to withstand extreme temperatures and even the occasional drop on a hard surface in addition to offering the highest possible level of protection against water and dust. OnePlus even goes so far as to say "you'll die before it does", which is decidedly creepy... and, most likely, inaccurate too.

But you'll probably love the price point even more





Believe it or not, the OnePlus Nord 6 will start at the rough equivalent of, drumroll, please, $390. How is that even possible? Well, for one thing, we're obviously not talking about US availability here, but an Indian release set for tomorrow, April 9.









Still, even by that market's standards, a price tag of Rs. 35,999 (after an introductory bank discount) feels ridiculously low, and the same goes for the 38,999 rupees ($411) OnePlus plans to charge for an upgrade from the 8GB memory count of the handset's entry-level variant to 12 gigs of the good stuff.





Too bad there's absolutely no chance the Nord 6 will ever come to the US, and even a wide European release is no longer guaranteed