Uber-premium AirPods Max drop by $120 after limited-time deal at Woot

AirPods Max: Save $120 at Woot! $429 $549 $120 off (22%) A limited-time deal at Woot has slashed a whole $120 off the AirPods Max. This lets you grab a set for less than $430. The headphones are in new condition and even come backed by a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. Don't miss out! Buy at Woot AirPods Max 2: Save $50 on Amazon! $50 off (9%) In case you want to rock Apple's latest high-end headphones, you can currently save $50 on the AirPods Max 2 on Amazon. The discount isn’t anything to write home about, but the cans are worth every penny. Buy at Amazon

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Granted, they lack fancy features like Adaptive Audio, which adjusts Transparency and ANC based on your surroundings. You also won't get Siri’s Head Gestures to accept or reject calls with a quick nod or shake of your head, but they are still among the best headphones money can buy.They just do their main job exceptionally well: delivering an immersive listening experience every time you hit play. To do that, they offer high-quality audio with strong bass while supporting dynamic head tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, which makes your music feel three-dimensional.Since we live in a very noisy world, they also boast one of the best ANC technologies on the market, rivaled only by Sony and Bose. Plus, with 20 hours of listening time, you’ll have plenty of juice for long listening sessions and zone-outs in your inner realm.The bottom line is that the AirPods Max are still worth grabbing, now even more so thanks to Woot’s $120 discount. If they fit the bill, act quickly and score a pair for much less than usual today!