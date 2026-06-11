Uber-premium AirPods Max drop by $120 after limited-time deal at Woot
The headphones are definitely still worth grabbing, so don't miss out!
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They are also pretty comfy, perfect for long listening sessions. | Image by PhoneArena
The first-gen AirPods Max may be an older model now that we have the AirPods Max 2, but that’s not a bad thing. Since retailers are trying to make some space for the latest model, you can find the older generation selling at lower prices.
In fact, you can save $120 on these puppies right now if you act fast and take advantage of Woot’s limited-time deal on the model in Starlight. Furthermore, the headphones are backed by the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty, which is something quite rare to see at Woot, as devices usually come with the retailer's own 90-day limited guarantee. Oh, and of course, the headphones are in brand-new condition, so there’s nothing to worry about except missing out on this deal.
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Granted, they lack fancy features like Adaptive Audio, which adjusts Transparency and ANC based on your surroundings. You also won't get Siri’s Head Gestures to accept or reject calls with a quick nod or shake of your head, but they are still among the best headphones money can buy.
They just do their main job exceptionally well: delivering an immersive listening experience every time you hit play. To do that, they offer high-quality audio with strong bass while supporting dynamic head tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, which makes your music feel three-dimensional.
Since we live in a very noisy world, they also boast one of the best ANC technologies on the market, rivaled only by Sony and Bose. Plus, with 20 hours of listening time, you’ll have plenty of juice for long listening sessions and zone-outs in your inner realm.
The bottom line is that the AirPods Max are still worth grabbing, now even more so thanks to Woot’s $120 discount. If they fit the bill, act quickly and score a pair for much less than usual today!
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