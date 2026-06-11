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Uber-premium AirPods Max drop by $120 after limited-time deal at Woot

The headphones are definitely still worth grabbing, so don't miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the AirPods Max.
They are also pretty comfy, perfect for long listening sessions. | Image by PhoneArena

The first-gen AirPods Max may be an older model now that we have the AirPods Max 2, but that’s not a bad thing. Since retailers are trying to make some space for the latest model, you can find the older generation selling at lower prices.

In fact, you can save $120 on these puppies right now if you act fast and take advantage of Woot’s limited-time deal on the model in Starlight. Furthermore, the headphones are backed by the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty, which is something quite rare to see at Woot, as devices usually come with the retailer's own 90-day limited guarantee. Oh, and of course, the headphones are in brand-new condition, so there’s nothing to worry about except missing out on this deal.

AirPods Max: Save $120 at Woot!
$429
$549
$120 off (22%)
A limited-time deal at Woot has slashed a whole $120 off the AirPods Max. This lets you grab a set for less than $430. The headphones are in new condition and even come backed by a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. Don't miss out!
Buy at Woot
AirPods Max 2: Save $50 on Amazon!
$50 off (9%)
In case you want to rock Apple's latest high-end headphones, you can currently save $50 on the AirPods Max 2 on Amazon. The discount isn’t anything to write home about, but the cans are worth every penny.
Buy at Amazon
Check out today's best deals!
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Granted, they lack fancy features like Adaptive Audio, which adjusts Transparency and ANC based on your surroundings. You also won't get Siri’s Head Gestures to accept or reject calls with a quick nod or shake of your head, but they are still among the best headphones money can buy.

They just do their main job exceptionally well: delivering an immersive listening experience every time you hit play. To do that, they offer high-quality audio with strong bass while supporting dynamic head tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, which makes your music feel three-dimensional.

Since we live in a very noisy world, they also boast one of the best ANC technologies on the market, rivaled only by Sony and Bose. Plus, with 20 hours of listening time, you’ll have plenty of juice for long listening sessions and zone-outs in your inner realm.

The bottom line is that the AirPods Max are still worth grabbing, now even more so thanks to Woot’s $120 discount. If they fit the bill, act quickly and score a pair for much less than usual today!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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