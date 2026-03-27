Huge change to OnePlus’ business in India could be a clue for an incoming disaster
OnePlus is making a drastic change of strategy for one of its biggest markets.
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OnePlus 15. | Image by PhoneArena
Rumors about the imminent demise of OnePlus have been getting louder and louder. Several reports over the last few days claimed that the company could shut down its operations in the US, the UK, and Europe. Now, we’re getting evidence that those are probably more than just rumors.
OnePlus has confirmed that it is shifting its presence in India to an online-first strategy. The company has ordered the shut down of its partner-run exclusive stores across India, according to a MoneyControl report, giving them a March 31 deadline.
OnePlus is also expanding its authorized service centers from about 400 to over 600 by leveraging Oppo’s existing infrastructure. The goal of that move is to reassure customers who may get worried by the drastic change.
OnePlus hasn’t confirmed that it will sell the Nord 6 exclusively on Amazon, but that information tracks with its official statements and the earlier rumors. It also adds to the recent departure of the CEO of OnePlus India, Robin Liu, who left shortly after denying the rumors about the company’s shutdown.
While not completely exiting the Indian market, that’s a big move for OnePlus, which could be a signal of what’s to come for other markets. According to various sources, the company plans to completely shut down its presence in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the US.
OnePlus has denied those claims, saying its European business is operating normal for now. However, that was also the case in India just a few weeks ago.
OnePlus 15 is one of the very few competent competitors to the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 in the US. I’ve said it before, but losing OnePlus would be bad for the competition, bad for customers, and eventually bad for the whole market.
OnePlus is pulling out from physical retail in India
OnePlus has confirmed that it is shifting its presence in India to an online-first strategy. The company has ordered the shut down of its partner-run exclusive stores across India, according to a MoneyControl report, giving them a March 31 deadline.
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Only three OnePlus-owned stores are likely to remain open, with the company’s sales moving completely online. The change comes mere days before the launch of the OnePlus Nord 6, which is now expected to be sold exclusively on Amazon in India.
OnePlus is also expanding its authorized service centers from about 400 to over 600 by leveraging Oppo’s existing infrastructure. The goal of that move is to reassure customers who may get worried by the drastic change.
Changes coming worldwide
OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 15 were both great flagships. | Image by PhoneArena
OnePlus hasn’t confirmed that it will sell the Nord 6 exclusively on Amazon, but that information tracks with its official statements and the earlier rumors. It also adds to the recent departure of the CEO of OnePlus India, Robin Liu, who left shortly after denying the rumors about the company’s shutdown.
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How do you think OnePlus’ exit will impact the US smartphone market?
While not completely exiting the Indian market, that’s a big move for OnePlus, which could be a signal of what’s to come for other markets. According to various sources, the company plans to completely shut down its presence in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the US.
OnePlus has denied those claims, saying its European business is operating normal for now. However, that was also the case in India just a few weeks ago.
Bad for the whole market
OnePlus 15 is one of the very few competent competitors to the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 in the US. I’ve said it before, but losing OnePlus would be bad for the competition, bad for customers, and eventually bad for the whole market.
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