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Huge change to OnePlus’ business in India could be a clue for an incoming disaster

OnePlus is making a drastic change of strategy for one of its biggest markets.

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A man holding a OnePlus 15 in one hand and operating it with the other, the back of the phone visible and hiding the man’s face.
OnePlus 15. | Image by PhoneArena
Rumors about the imminent demise of OnePlus have been getting louder and louder. Several reports over the last few days claimed that the company could shut down its operations in the US, the UK, and Europe. Now, we’re getting evidence that those are probably more than just rumors.

OnePlus is pulling out from physical retail in India


OnePlus has confirmed that it is shifting its presence in India to an online-first strategy. The company has ordered the shut down of its partner-run exclusive stores across India, according to a MoneyControl report, giving them a March 31 deadline.

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Only three OnePlus-owned stores are likely to remain open, with the company’s sales moving completely online. The change comes mere days before the launch of the OnePlus Nord 6, which is now expected to be sold exclusively on Amazon in India.

OnePlus is also expanding its authorized service centers from about 400 to over 600 by leveraging Oppo’s existing infrastructure. The goal of that move is to reassure customers who may get worried by the drastic change.

Changes coming worldwide



OnePlus hasn’t confirmed that it will sell the Nord 6 exclusively on Amazon, but that information tracks with its official statements and the earlier rumors. It also adds to the recent departure of the CEO of OnePlus India, Robin Liu, who left shortly after denying the rumors about the company’s shutdown.

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How do you think OnePlus’ exit will impact the US smartphone market?
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While not completely exiting the Indian market, that’s a big move for OnePlus, which could be a signal of what’s to come for other markets. According to various sources, the company plans to completely shut down its presence in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the US.

OnePlus has denied those claims, saying its European business is operating normal for now. However, that was also the case in India just a few weeks ago.

Bad for the whole market


OnePlus 15 is one of the very few competent competitors to the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 in the US. I’ve said it before, but losing OnePlus would be bad for the competition, bad for customers, and eventually bad for the whole market.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

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