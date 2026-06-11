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Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ mid-ranger scores a fittingly hefty $174 Amazon discount

No reason to wait for Amazon's Prime Day 2026 sale if you're into jumbo-sized Android tablets with built-in styluses and super-premium designs.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ in a user's hand
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is large, reasonably powerful, and relatively good-looking. | Image by PhoneArena

Do you like your Android tablets generously sized and reasonably priced? Then the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus might be the smartest way to start your summer shopping in style, at least if you hurry and take advantage of the latest Amazon deal on Samsung's 2025-released 13.1-incher.

This is obviously nowhere near as expensive as a Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, but it's also typically not as cheap as you probably imagine either, especially after a recent price hike from $649.99 to $699.99.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
$174 off (25%)
You probably have a very limited time at your disposal to get a 13.1-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition Plus with 128GB internal storage space and 8GB RAM at a rare 25 percent discount from a recently revised list price of $699.99 in a gray color option only with no Prime membership required or any other strings attached.
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While Amazon initially resisted that increase, the new list price was eventually reflected at the e-commerce giant in addition to Samsung's official US e-store. But while the device manufacturer can only slash $100 off the slate's revised regular price of $699.99 at the time of this writing without a trade-in, Amazon will bump your savings up to $174.

That's a pretty epic discount I don't think any major (or minor) US retailer will be able to eclipse anytime soon, and yes, that includes the Prime Day 2026 sales event scheduled to take place between June 23 and June 26. Naturally, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership or anything else of that sort to minimize your Tab S10 FE+ spending right now, but you do have to pull the trigger as soon as possible.

That's because the $174 discount applies only to the tablet's entry-level 128GB storage variant in a single gray colorway, which usually means the deal won't last longer than a couple of days (at best).


Now, it is important to point out that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ has been on sale at an even lower price than today a few times in the past, but all those promotions obviously came before Samsung's aforementioned price increase.

Equipped with an always handy S Pen, a smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen, a massive 10,090mAh battery supporting blazing fast 45W charging, and perhaps most impressively, an ultra-premium design made from aluminum and glass with a razor-thin 6mm profile, the Tab S10 FE Plus is not quite an iPad Pro or even an iPad Air "killer" in terms of processing power, packing a middling Exynos 1580 SoC. 

But all the other specs and features make this a very interesting overall value proposition... while you can buy it at $174 under its new "regular" price. Don't miss your chance!
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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