Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

Meanwhile, Oppo has extended its collaboration with Hasselblad.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Camera OnePlus
A man holding a phone by OnePlus up close to the camera.
Vivo has Zeiss, Xiaomi has Leica, Oppo and OnePlus had Hasselblad – recently, it became known that OnePlus has effectively ended its camera partnership with Hasselblad (while Oppo has already extended it).

But is that really so, people wonder. Recently, an interesting discussion popped up at the OnePlus Community, where the DetailMax Engine, an in-house imaging system, was introduced.

The five-year history is now history



The thread discusses how OnePlus has officially announced the end of its five-year collaboration with Hasselblad, closing a chapter that began with the OnePlus 9 and continued through the OnePlus 13 series.

The partnership was a major step for OnePlus, bringing Hasselblad's expertise in color science and image tuning to its smartphones.

Looking ahead, OnePlus is shifting focus to its own in-house system called the DetailMax Engine. This new platform is designed to prioritize realism, with an emphasis on sharp details, natural colors, and minimal "beautification" filters. According to the company, DetailMax represents years of development and is meant to give OnePlus greater control over the camera experience.

The upcoming OnePlus 15 will be the first device to debut this new imaging engine. While the Hasselblad name will no longer appear, OnePlus has said the collaboration leaves a lasting legacy in its approach to color accuracy and photographic style.

The big question now is whether DetailMax can not only match but also surpass the Hasselblad-era cameras, delivering the kind of results that will keep long-time fans and mobile photography enthusiasts impressed.

The OnePlus members' doubts



OnePlus community members have been weighing in on the changes with a mix of curiosity and cautious optimism. Some suggest that the new DetailMax Engine may be more about branding than a complete technological overhaul, noting that Oppo is keeping its own Hasselblad partnership and speculating that OnePlus could still be using licensed Hasselblad tech behind the scenes.

Seeing as Oppo is keeping the partnership, I suspect DetailMax is more a shift in branding than it is in technology. Would not be surprised if it's still Hasselblad technology white labeled under licencing to OnePlus. Hasselblad still get paid.
– OnePlus Community member Andy UK, September 2025


Recommended Stories

Questions also arose about whether DetailMax might share elements with Oppo's new Lumo Engine, highlighting the potential overlap between the two companies' imaging developments.

Others expressed confidence that the new engine could perform as well – or even better – than the Hasselblad collaboration. Users pointed to impressive results from midrange OnePlus phones, like the Nord 5, and speculated that a flagship device with DetailMax could produce exceptional image quality.

Some feel that OnePlus has likely absorbed all the key lessons from Hasselblad and no longer needs the partnership to deliver professional-level photos. The only noticeable differences could be the absence of specific Hasselblad filters and features like X Pan mode.

Would you miss the Hasselblad partnership?

Vote View Result


Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 2

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless