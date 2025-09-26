Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented
Meanwhile, Oppo has extended its collaboration with Hasselblad.
Vivo has Zeiss, Xiaomi has Leica, Oppo and OnePlus had Hasselblad – recently, it became known that OnePlus has effectively ended its camera partnership with Hasselblad (while Oppo has already extended it).
But is that really so, people wonder. Recently, an interesting discussion popped up at the OnePlus Community, where the DetailMax Engine, an in-house imaging system, was introduced.
The thread discusses how OnePlus has officially announced the end of its five-year collaboration with Hasselblad, closing a chapter that began with the OnePlus 9 and continued through the OnePlus 13 series.
Looking ahead, OnePlus is shifting focus to its own in-house system called the DetailMax Engine. This new platform is designed to prioritize realism, with an emphasis on sharp details, natural colors, and minimal "beautification" filters. According to the company, DetailMax represents years of development and is meant to give OnePlus greater control over the camera experience.
The big question now is whether DetailMax can not only match but also surpass the Hasselblad-era cameras, delivering the kind of results that will keep long-time fans and mobile photography enthusiasts impressed.
OnePlus community members have been weighing in on the changes with a mix of curiosity and cautious optimism. Some suggest that the new DetailMax Engine may be more about branding than a complete technological overhaul, noting that Oppo is keeping its own Hasselblad partnership and speculating that OnePlus could still be using licensed Hasselblad tech behind the scenes.
Questions also arose about whether DetailMax might share elements with Oppo's new Lumo Engine, highlighting the potential overlap between the two companies' imaging developments.
Some feel that OnePlus has likely absorbed all the key lessons from Hasselblad and no longer needs the partnership to deliver professional-level photos. The only noticeable differences could be the absence of specific Hasselblad filters and features like X Pan mode.
The five-year history is now history
Image by OnePlus Community
The partnership was a major step for OnePlus, bringing Hasselblad's expertise in color science and image tuning to its smartphones.
The upcoming OnePlus 15 will be the first device to debut this new imaging engine. While the Hasselblad name will no longer appear, OnePlus has said the collaboration leaves a lasting legacy in its approach to color accuracy and photographic style.
The OnePlus members' doubts
Will the OnePlus 13 be the last OnePlus phone with a Hasselblad-inspired camera? | Image by PhoneAren
Seeing as Oppo is keeping the partnership, I suspect DetailMax is more a shift in branding than it is in technology. Would not be surprised if it's still Hasselblad technology white labeled under licencing to OnePlus. Hasselblad still get paid.
Others expressed confidence that the new engine could perform as well – or even better – than the Hasselblad collaboration. Users pointed to impressive results from midrange OnePlus phones, like the Nord 5, and speculated that a flagship device with DetailMax could produce exceptional image quality.
Some feel that OnePlus has likely absorbed all the key lessons from Hasselblad and no longer needs the partnership to deliver professional-level photos. The only noticeable differences could be the absence of specific Hasselblad filters and features like X Pan mode.
