The OnePlus 15 is expected to be released in October although a global release won't take place until 2026. Last month, prolific leaker Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the device could have the largest battery of any flagship phone available with a capacity of over 7000 mAh. Not only is the phone's battery expected to be massive, but it will replenish quickly with a speed of 100W for both wired and wireless charging.





Digital Chat Station's Weibo post in May also mentioned that the OnePlus 15 will have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Ingress Protection rating of 68 means that a phone is impervious to dust and can be submerged in fresh, pure, and still water to a depth of 1.5 meters (4.92 feet) for as long as 30 minutes and emerge unscathed. The IP69 rating means that the device is protected from high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.





OnePlus 13 . In case you were wondering why there is no OnePlus 13 sequel is the OnePus 15 to avooid the numeral "4." This issue is known as tetraphobia. A new Weibo post from Digital Chat Station posted today reveals that OnePlus is dialing back the specs of the phone's display and it will feature a 6.78-inch flat screen with a 1.5K resolution screen which will succeed the 6.82-inch 2K display (with quad-curved corners) on the. In case you were wondering why there is no OnePlus 14 , the number "4" in Chinese sounds like the Chinese word for Death. For superstitious reasons, thesequel is the OnePus 15 to avooid the numeral "4." This issue is known as tetraphobia.

The OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 application processor (AP). Interestingly, the prototype model (an engineering test device) doesn't feature a round camera island although the final build may differ. It looks like OnePlus might end its partnership with Hasselblad and, similar to Huawei's proprietary Xmage mobile imaging brand, develop its own in-house imaging platform. The leaker says to expect the OnePlus 15 to feature triple-rear cameras backed by three 50MP sensors including a primary camera with a large sensor and a periscope zoom lens.



