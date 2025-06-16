Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
New OnePlus 15 details from leaker indicate OnePlus has divorced its imaging partner

Leaker reveals split between OnePlus and a strategic tech partner..

PhoneArena's Vic holds a blue OnePlus 13 in his right hand displayi9ng the rear camera island.
The OnePlus 13 is held up to the camera showing off the 6.82-inch 2K resolution screen. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The OnePlus 15 is expected to be released in October although a global release won't take place until 2026. Last month, prolific leaker Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the device could have the largest battery of any flagship phone available with a capacity of over 7000 mAh. Not only is the phone's battery expected to be massive, but it will replenish quickly with a speed of 100W for both wired and wireless charging.

Digital Chat Station's Weibo post in May also mentioned that the OnePlus 15 will have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Ingress Protection rating of 68 means that a phone is impervious to dust and can be submerged in fresh, pure, and still water to a depth of 1.5 meters (4.92 feet) for as long as 30 minutes and emerge unscathed. The IP69 rating means that the device is protected from high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

A new Weibo post from Digital Chat Station posted today reveals that OnePlus is dialing back the specs of the phone's display and it will feature a 6.78-inch flat screen with a 1.5K resolution screen which will succeed the 6.82-inch 2K display (with quad-curved corners) on the OnePlus 13. In case you were wondering why there is no OnePlus 14, the number "4" in Chinese sounds like the Chinese word for Death. For superstitious reasons, the OnePlus 13 sequel is the OnePus 15 to avooid the numeral "4." This issue is known as tetraphobia.

The OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 application processor (AP). Interestingly, the prototype model (an engineering test device) doesn't feature a round camera island although the final build may differ. It looks like OnePlus might end its partnership with Hasselblad and, similar to Huawei's proprietary Xmage mobile imaging brand, develop its own in-house imaging platform. The leaker says to expect the OnePlus 15 to feature triple-rear cameras backed by three 50MP sensors including a primary camera with a large sensor and a periscope zoom lens.

OnePlus has come a long way since the release of the OnePlus One in April 2014. As a new brand back then, OnePlus required that those purchasing the phone have an invitation to purchase a unit. This was done so that the company could keep track of how many phones it needed to build allowing it to keep a tighter control over costs. Back in 2014, the OnePlus One was available with 16GB of storage for $299 and $349 for the model with 64GB of storage.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
