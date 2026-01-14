OnePlus 15T may impress with much more than its giant battery
More leaked details about the OnePlus 15T make it sound like a mighty small-screen flagship.
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OnePlus may be working on an even better compact flagship than previously expected. The upcoming OnePlus 15T is rumored to pack a giant battery, but newly leaked details suggest it may impress with more than lasting long.
The base version of the OnePlus 15T may feature 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, matching the starting storage capacity of the iPhone 17 series. According to new details revealed (source in Chinese) by leaker Digital Chat Station, the top-end version of the phone may reach up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage.
According to Digital Chat Station, the device will be offered in three colors. Those will be:
We have already heard a lot about the OnePlus 15T, which is the follow-up to the OnePlus 13T and its Indian version, the OnePlus 13s. The device is rumored to include a relatively small 6.3-inch flat display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and slim bezels. The phone is also expected to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support up to 100W fast charging and “full” water resistance.
Like other similar devices, the OnePlus 15T may sport a dual-camera setup. Its chipset is expected to be the non-elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and the Chinese premiere should be sometime in April. It’s unclear whether the device will have a global launch, but if it does, it may face stiff competition. The iPhone 17e, Galaxy A57, and Pixel 10a are among the mid-range devices we expect in the spring.
I hope OnePlus doesn’t skip a wider launch this time. The OnePlus 15T has the potential to build on the success of the OnePlus 15 and make the mid-range space much more interesting. It just needs to arrive on the global market at a good price.
More OnePlus 15T specs and details have leaked
The base version of the OnePlus 15T may feature 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, matching the starting storage capacity of the iPhone 17 series. According to new details revealed (source in Chinese) by leaker Digital Chat Station, the top-end version of the phone may reach up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage.
Despite the rumored 7,500 mAh battery capacity, the OnePlus 15T may weigh 194 grams. That would make it lighter than the flagship OnePlus 15T, which features a 7,300 mAh battery.
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Mid-range powerhouse
OnePlus 13T. | Image by Image credit — OnePlus
We have already heard a lot about the OnePlus 15T, which is the follow-up to the OnePlus 13T and its Indian version, the OnePlus 13s. The device is rumored to include a relatively small 6.3-inch flat display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and slim bezels. The phone is also expected to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support up to 100W fast charging and “full” water resistance.
What spec would make you consider buying a OnePlus 15T?
The big battery
60.67%
The fast refresh rate of the display
1.12%
The chipset
5.62%
The light design
21.35%
Neither, I want a different type of device
11.24%
Like other similar devices, the OnePlus 15T may sport a dual-camera setup. Its chipset is expected to be the non-elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and the Chinese premiere should be sometime in April. It’s unclear whether the device will have a global launch, but if it does, it may face stiff competition. The iPhone 17e, Galaxy A57, and Pixel 10a are among the mid-range devices we expect in the spring.
Hopefully, we get it
I hope OnePlus doesn’t skip a wider launch this time. The OnePlus 15T has the potential to build on the success of the OnePlus 15 and make the mid-range space much more interesting. It just needs to arrive on the global market at a good price.
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