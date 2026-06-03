The new name of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is now practically confirmed
Samsung’s flagship foldable is all but confirmed not to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Samsung’s new foldable will have a new name. | Image by Android Headlines
As we’re getting closer to the premiere of Samsung’s new foldable phones, more details keep coming out, confirming earlier leaks. We’ve already heard that Samsung will change its naming strategy, and a new leak all but confirms the rumors.
It’s safe to assume that Samsung will use the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name for the successor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The information that has recently leaked has been confirmed by a new certification.
The organization that oversees the Bluetooth standard has certified five variants of Samsung’s upcoming foldable, according to a SamMobile report. The certification listing reveals that the device will be called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and it’ll have the variants SC-56G, SCG39, SM-F976C, SM-F976Q, and SM-F976Z.
While there’s no official confirmation for it, it’s very likely that Samsung will use the Galaxy Z Fold 8 name for its upcoming wider foldable. The device used to be known as the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, but those never sounded like proper names.
This naming scheme could also reflect the differences between the two devices. The wide model is rumored to feature only two cameras and a 4,800 mAh battery, while the Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to get a 5,000 mAh cell and the already iconic triple camera on the back.
Rumors about the name of Apple’s first foldable iPhone have also passed through different stages. Initially, the device was known as the iPhone Fold, but more recent leaks suggest that it may be called the iPhone Ultra.
Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will join the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch Ultra in using the flashy word, the foldable iPhone won’t be Apple’s first with it. The company already offers the Apple Watch Ultra and M-series Ultra chipset for its computers.
Considering that words like “plus” and “pro” have lost their meaning, it’s not a surprise that brands are opting for something new and even flashier. My colleague Adrian thinks that Samsung will dilute its own Ultra brand, which he argues is in good standing thanks to the advanced features on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The most recent leaks about the increased battery capacity and faster charging speeds on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra make me agree with him. Those are more than welcomed upgrades, but a 5,000 mAh battery and 45W charging are not on par with the best foldable smartphones on the market, nor with Samsung’s best.
I don’t think anyone chooses their devices based on the name only, so the change is not such a big deal. What I’m more curious about is what word brands will use in a few years when their ultra models stop feeling all that special. I’d root for an iPhone Extra or a Galaxy Mega.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is practically official
It’s safe to assume that Samsung will use the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name for the successor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The information that has recently leaked has been confirmed by a new certification.
The organization that oversees the Bluetooth standard has certified five variants of Samsung’s upcoming foldable, according to a SamMobile report. The certification listing reveals that the device will be called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and it’ll have the variants SC-56G, SCG39, SM-F976C, SM-F976Q, and SM-F976Z.
Forget about the Galaxy Z Wide Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. | Image by Android Headlines
While there’s no official confirmation for it, it’s very likely that Samsung will use the Galaxy Z Fold 8 name for its upcoming wider foldable. The device used to be known as the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, but those never sounded like proper names.
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How does the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name sound to you?
In the age of the ultra foldable
Rumors about the name of Apple’s first foldable iPhone have also passed through different stages. Initially, the device was known as the iPhone Fold, but more recent leaks suggest that it may be called the iPhone Ultra.
Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will join the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch Ultra in using the flashy word, the foldable iPhone won’t be Apple’s first with it. The company already offers the Apple Watch Ultra and M-series Ultra chipset for its computers.
The foldable iPhone may be called the iPhone Ultra. | Image by fpt.
Considering that words like “plus” and “pro” have lost their meaning, it’s not a surprise that brands are opting for something new and even flashier. My colleague Adrian thinks that Samsung will dilute its own Ultra brand, which he argues is in good standing thanks to the advanced features on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The most recent leaks about the increased battery capacity and faster charging speeds on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra make me agree with him. Those are more than welcomed upgrades, but a 5,000 mAh battery and 45W charging are not on par with the best foldable smartphones on the market, nor with Samsung’s best.
People don’t buy names
I don’t think anyone chooses their devices based on the name only, so the change is not such a big deal. What I’m more curious about is what word brands will use in a few years when their ultra models stop feeling all that special. I’d root for an iPhone Extra or a Galaxy Mega.
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