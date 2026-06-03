Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

The new name of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is now practically confirmed

Samsung’s flagship foldable is all but confirmed not to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

0
Ilia Temelkov
By
Samsung Galaxy Z Series Foldables
Add as a preferred source on Google
Render of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Samsung’s new foldable will have a new name. | Image by Android Headlines
As we’re getting closer to the premiere of Samsung’s new foldable phones, more details keep coming out, confirming earlier leaks. We’ve already heard that Samsung will change its naming strategy, and a new leak all but confirms the rumors.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is practically official


It’s safe to assume that Samsung will use the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name for the successor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The information that has recently leaked has been confirmed by a new certification.

The organization that oversees the Bluetooth standard has certified five variants of Samsung’s upcoming foldable, according to a SamMobile report. The certification listing reveals that the device will be called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and it’ll have the variants SC-56G, SCG39, SM-F976C, SM-F976Q, and SM-F976Z.

Forget about the Galaxy Z Wide Fold



While there’s no official confirmation for it, it’s very likely that Samsung will use the Galaxy Z Fold 8 name for its upcoming wider foldable. The device used to be known as the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, but those never sounded like proper names.

Recommended For You
This naming scheme could also reflect the differences between the two devices. The wide model is rumored to feature only two cameras and a 4,800 mAh battery, while the Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to get a 5,000 mAh cell and the already iconic triple camera on the back.

How does the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name sound to you?
4 Votes


In the age of the ultra foldable


Rumors about the name of Apple’s first foldable iPhone have also passed through different stages. Initially, the device was known as the iPhone Fold, but more recent leaks suggest that it may be called the iPhone Ultra.

Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will join the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch Ultra in using the flashy word, the foldable iPhone won’t be Apple’s first with it. The company already offers the Apple Watch Ultra and M-series Ultra chipset for its computers.



Considering that words like “plus” and “pro” have lost their meaning, it’s not a surprise that brands are opting for something new and even flashier. My colleague Adrian thinks that Samsung will dilute its own Ultra brand, which he argues is in good standing thanks to the advanced features on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The most recent leaks about the increased battery capacity and faster charging speeds on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra make me agree with him. Those are more than welcomed upgrades, but a 5,000 mAh battery and 45W charging are not on par with the best foldable smartphones on the market, nor with Samsung’s best.

People don’t buy names


I don’t think anyone chooses their devices based on the name only, so the change is not such a big deal. What I’m more curious about is what word brands will use in a few years when their ultra models stop feeling all that special. I’d root for an iPhone Extra or a Galaxy Mega.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team