Of course the Pixel 10 is selling well, and Apple should finally start worrying about it
In just a few years, Google has turned from a total underdog to one of Apple’s largest threats.
We’re now so used to hearing about Apple’s success with every new iPhone that the news about the fantastic sales of the iPhone 17 has hardly surprised anyone. That’s not the case with Google, though.
For years, Pixels were seen as more of a hobby for Google. A project aimed at showing other manufacturers what an Android smartphone is supposed to look and feel like, not an actual competitor. We were paying attention to them mostly because they were made by Google.
While that achievement is unheard of, at least for Google, it’s hardly surprising. I’d even argue that it was a long time coming.
You can’t win in the smartphone market without making a good device, and that’s precisely what Google has done with the Pixel 10 series. While you could argue it’s a boring regurgitation of its predecessors, that’s also the design that inspired Apple for the iPhone 17 Pro models.
Google’s greatest weakness is the Tensor G5 chip, which is outperformed by every other flagship chipset. For the nerds, that’s unacceptable and a disappointment. For the common users, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is as fast as any other flagship smartphone because Geekbench is something they couldn’t care less about.
Google’s greatest strength is its cameras. Since the early days of Pixel phones, they have been hailed as one of the best camera smartphones ever. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is slightly behind the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but it’s still one of the best. More importantly, like most Pixels before it, the latest has a standout camera feature. That’s the new AI-enhanced 100x SuperRes Zoom, which in our review was dubbed “quite spectacular.”
Now, for the first time, Google makes a dent in the market. In September, Pixel phones had a record-breaking 28% jump in sales compared to the same month last year. How have things changed, eh.
The Pixel 10 is an excellent phone
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but being imitated by Apple is more than flattery. It’s proof that Google’s design is on point. We’ve already seen that good design is crucial for achieving mainstream success, and Google has simply reconfirmed that.
The Pixel 10 series is not the first time a Google phone has supported AI. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The marketing is good
Once you have a good product, you can do whatever you want with its marketing. Google went all in on that with a fantastic run of ads, including various jabs at Apple. Those were more than just fun, though.
Google’s ads demonstrated some of the best AI-powered features Pixel phones can offer in an accessible way that connects with the audience. Apple has been making mostly empty promises about Apple Intelligence, while you can use Gemini right now. Even more fascinating, you can do that even if you don’t own a Pixel.
Once you try Gemini’s features on an iPhone, it’s inevitable to ask yourself how much better it could be on a Google phone. Hell, Gemini is even rumored to power the so-called smarter Siri once it launches sometime next year. Is there a better way to prove that Google’s ahead?
I won’t be surprised if Google continues to capture a larger market share, even if Pixels continue to get only iterative upgrades year after year. Apple and Samsung have been following the same strategy for many years, which is disappointing for many of their fans. However, none of those fans have ever used a Pixel phone, so buying one could be the new and refreshing thing they crave.
Apple should be worried, and Samsung too
I won’t be surprised if Google continues to capture a larger market share, even if Pixels continue to get only iterative upgrades year after year. Apple and Samsung have been following the same strategy for many years, which is disappointing for many of their fans. However, none of those fans have ever used a Pixel phone, so buying one could be the new and refreshing thing they crave.
Apple is behind in terms of AI, which adds to the stagnant design, which is the butt of many jokes. However, Samsung fans are more likely to be willing to try another Android device than iPhone users switching to Android. That’s why both leaders of the US smartphone market should be worried, as they have a lot to lose. On the other hand, Google only has positions to win, which is a great position to be in.
