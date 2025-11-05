Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Of course the Pixel 10 is selling well, and Apple should finally start worrying about it

In just a few years, Google has turned from a total underdog to one of Apple’s largest threats.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Editorials Google Google Pixel
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A man holding an iPhone 17 Pro and a Pixel 10 Pro in his hand, showing their backs
We’re now so used to hearing about Apple’s success with every new iPhone that the news about the fantastic sales of the iPhone 17 has hardly surprised anyone. That’s not the case with Google, though.

For years, Pixels were seen as more of a hobby for Google. A project aimed at showing other manufacturers what an Android smartphone is supposed to look and feel like, not an actual competitor. We were paying attention to them mostly because they were made by Google.

Now, for the first time, Google makes a dent in the market. In September, Pixel phones had a record-breaking 28% jump in sales compared to the same month last year. How have things changed, eh.

While that achievement is unheard of, at least for Google, it’s hardly surprising. I’d even argue that it was a long time coming.

The Pixel 10 is an excellent phone



You can’t win in the smartphone market without making a good device, and that’s precisely what Google has done with the Pixel 10 series. While you could argue it’s a boring regurgitation of its predecessors, that’s also the design that inspired Apple for the iPhone 17 Pro models.

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but being imitated by Apple is more than flattery. It’s proof that Google’s design is on point. We’ve already seen that good design is crucial for achieving mainstream success, and Google has simply reconfirmed that.



Google’s greatest weakness is the Tensor G5 chip, which is outperformed by every other flagship chipset. For the nerds, that’s unacceptable and a disappointment. For the common users, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is as fast as any other flagship smartphone because Geekbench is something they couldn’t care less about.

Google’s greatest strength is its cameras. Since the early days of Pixel phones, they have been hailed as one of the best camera smartphones ever. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is slightly behind the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but it’s still one of the best. More importantly, like most Pixels before it, the latest has a standout camera feature. That’s the new AI-enhanced 100x SuperRes Zoom, which in our review was dubbed “quite spectacular.”

Recommended Stories

The marketing is good


Video Thumbnail


Once you have a good product, you can do whatever you want with its marketing. Google went all in on that with a fantastic run of ads, including various jabs at Apple. Those were more than just fun, though.

Google’s ads demonstrated some of the best AI-powered features Pixel phones can offer in an accessible way that connects with the audience. Apple has been making mostly empty promises about Apple Intelligence, while you can use Gemini right now. Even more fascinating, you can do that even if you don’t own a Pixel.

Do you think Google can put Apple or Samsung in danger in the future?

Vote View Result


Once you try Gemini’s features on an iPhone, it’s inevitable to ask yourself how much better it could be on a Google phone. Hell, Gemini is even rumored to power the so-called smarter Siri once it launches sometime next year. Is there a better way to prove that Google’s ahead?

Apple should be worried, and Samsung too


I won’t be surprised if Google continues to capture a larger market share, even if Pixels continue to get only iterative upgrades year after year. Apple and Samsung have been following the same strategy for many years, which is disappointing for many of their fans. However, none of those fans have ever used a Pixel phone, so buying one could be the new and refreshing thing they crave.

Apple is behind in terms of AI, which adds to the stagnant design, which is the butt of many jokes. However, Samsung fans are more likely to be willing to try another Android device than iPhone users switching to Android. That’s why both leaders of the US smartphone market should be worried, as they have a lot to lose. On the other hand, Google only has positions to win, which is a great position to be in.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless