Google's latest stop-action ad for its Pixel line shows iPhone clueless about AI

One of the most popular ads run by Google for the Pixel is the stop-action #BestPhonesForever series that focuses on the friendship between the Pixel and the iPhone. Being an ad created by Google , the Pixel always comes out ahead. Regardless of whether you own a Pixel or an iPhone, you will enjoy these ads, which we have been writing about since they premiered in late 2022 following the launch of the Pixel 7 series.

The latest #BestPhonesForever ad confirms our story about Pixel and iPhone moving in two different directions





The latest #BestPhonesForever ad is practically a confirmation of our story from Tuesday, noting that the Pixel and the iPhone are moving in different directions . Apple is focusing on design, which is apparent when you see the impossibly thin iPhone Air . The Pixel is quickly taking the word smartphone very seriously thanks to its AI capabilities. With Magic Cue, Google is looking to make AI an important tool that can understand what is on your screen and it knows exactly what you are going to need to see on your display and puts it up there.





For example, let's say you're calling your airline to reschedule your flight. With the Magic Cue, your Pixel recognizes that, based on what is on your phone's screen, you are calling the airline. Figuring out what is next, your phone uses AI to browse your email, texts, and calendar. As a result, all the information about your flight, including the reservation number, is put up on the phone's display so you won't have to scramble to find it when requested by the airline employee you're speaking to on the phone.

Who "gets" AI better, Apple or Google? Apple. They are the best when it comes to AI on a phone. Google puts the "smart" in smartphone. Actually, another manufacturer does it better. Apple. They are the best when it comes to AI on a phone. 6.67% Google puts the "smart" in smartphone. 86.67% Actually, another manufacturer does it better. 6.67%





In the new video, iPhone tells Pixel that he is having trouble teaching his chickens to sing like the chickens in a video that Pixel sent iPhone. Pixel explains that those were AI videos created by Gemini. With Gemini, "I can create videos of just about anything," Pixel notes. Pixel also tells iPhone that the video of turtles running an investment bank ("Don't worry, we will set up a shell company," says one of the bankers) that Pixel sent to iPhone was created by Gemini.

Google insinuates that the Pixel knows all about AI, while the iPhone remains out of the loop











The point of this episode of #BestPhonesForever is stated in the title, "Generation Gap." Both phones are indeed moving in different directions. The Pixel uses AI to know what you want to do next with your phone, and helps you get it done. It also uses AI to help you capture perfect photos by having it tell you exactly where to position yourself and the camera. Google is also replacing Google Assistant with Gemini. Not only do Pixel users get more in-depth answers to their queries using Gemini, but the latter will now set alarms and timers so you don't miss Google Assistant at all.









This video also shows that the iPhone isn't exactly up to date with the capabilities of AI. While "Personal Siri" is expected to do some of the same things that the Magic Cue can do, Apple will not have the feature ready until iOS 26 .4 is released next spring. The Pixel has it now.





This is why I want a new Pixel to succeed my iPhone 15 Pro Max





The Pixel's AI capabilities have me considering a switch back to the Pixel from my iPhone. Apple Intelligence is underwhelming. Sure, turning your email into a letter written using iambic pentameter is fun, but I would prefer to have my phone recognize what I need done next and do it. Perhaps "Personal Siri" will be able to do some of these things, but here's the thing. The Pixel 10 series can do these things right now, while the updated Siri is not expected until next spring.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.



