Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google's latest stop-action ad for its Pixel line shows iPhone clueless about AI

Google's latest #BestFriendsForever ad confirms our take that Pixel and iPhone are moving in different directions.

By
3comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Google Google Pixel iPhone
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is shown being held with the rear panel facing the camera.
One of the most popular ads run by Google for the Pixel is the stop-action #BestPhonesForever series that focuses on the friendship between the Pixel and the iPhone. Being an ad created by Google, the Pixel always comes out ahead. Regardless of whether you own a Pixel or an iPhone, you will enjoy these ads, which we have been writing about since they premiered in late 2022 following the launch of the Pixel 7 series.

The latest #BestPhonesForever ad confirms our story about Pixel and iPhone moving in two different directions


The latest #BestPhonesForever ad is practically a confirmation of our story from Tuesday, noting that the Pixel and the iPhone are moving in different directions. Apple is focusing on design, which is apparent when you see the impossibly thin iPhone Air. The Pixel is quickly taking the word smartphone very seriously thanks to its AI capabilities. With Magic Cue, Google is looking to make AI an important tool that can understand what is on your screen and it knows exactly what you are going to need to see on your display and puts it up there.

For example, let's say you're calling your airline to reschedule your flight. With the Magic Cue, your Pixel recognizes that, based on what is on your phone's screen, you are calling the airline. Figuring out what is next, your phone uses AI to browse your email, texts, and calendar. As a result, all the information about your flight, including the reservation number, is put up on the phone's display so you won't have to scramble to find it when requested by the airline employee you're speaking to on the phone.

Who "gets" AI better, Apple or Google?

Vote View Result

In the new video, iPhone tells Pixel that he is having trouble teaching his chickens to sing like the chickens in a video that Pixel sent iPhone. Pixel explains that those were AI videos created by Gemini. With Gemini, "I can create videos of just about anything," Pixel notes. Pixel also tells iPhone that the video of turtles running an investment bank ("Don't worry, we will set up a shell company," says one of the bankers) that Pixel sent to iPhone was created by Gemini.

Google insinuates that the Pixel knows all about AI, while the iPhone remains out of the loop


The point of this episode of #BestPhonesForever is stated in the title, "Generation Gap." Both phones are indeed moving in different directions. The Pixel uses AI to know what you want to do next with your phone, and helps you get it done. It also uses AI to help you capture perfect photos by having it tell you exactly where to position yourself and the camera. Google is also replacing Google Assistant with Gemini. Not only do Pixel users get more in-depth answers to their queries using Gemini, but the latter will now set alarms and timers so you don't miss Google Assistant at all.

Video Thumbnail



This video also shows that the iPhone isn't exactly up to date with the capabilities of AI. While "Personal Siri" is expected to do some of the same things that the Magic Cue can do, Apple will not have the feature ready until iOS 26.4 is released next spring. The Pixel has it now.

This is why I want a new Pixel to succeed my iPhone 15 Pro Max


The Pixel's AI capabilities have me considering a switch back to the Pixel from my iPhone. Apple Intelligence is underwhelming. Sure, turning your email into a letter written using iambic pentameter is fun, but I would prefer to have my phone recognize what I need done next and do it. Perhaps "Personal Siri" will be able to do some of these things, but here's the thing. The Pixel 10 series can do these things right now, while the updated Siri is not expected until next spring. 

Google&#039;s latest stop-action ad for its Pixel line shows iPhone clueless about AI
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10

Latest News

Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless