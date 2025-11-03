Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success
Google was enjoying historic success in the US with the Pixel 10 series, while Apple was breaking records with the iPhone 17.
Hardly anyone was surprised by the market success of the iPhone 17 series, but Apple isn’t the only smartphone manufacturer that should be proud of its achievements. Google is also enjoying historic success in the US thanks to the performance of the Pixel 10 lineup.
Pixel 10 sales mark a record jump in the United States
The sales of Pixel 10 devices in the United States have marked a whopping 28% jump in September 2025 compared to the same month last year. That’s a single-month sales record for Google smartphones, according to data from Counterpoint Research reported by WCCFTech.
Image credit – Counterpoint Research via WCCFTech
Google’s achievement was mainly driven by the success of the Pixel 10 series and, more specifically, the Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, Counterpoint says that the Pixel 9a sales continued to be strong even that late into its lifecycle. All that success was achieved in the month when Apple launched its new iPhone 17 devices.
As of September 2025, Google’s share of the $600+ smartphone market at T-Mobile was 6.5%, compared to 0.1% three years earlier. Similarly, in September 2022, Google had a 0.1% share of the $600+ market at Verizon, which grew to 7% this September. The Pixel is not as successful at AT&T, where it holds only a 2.3% share of the $600+ smartphone market.
It’s all about marketing and AI
The Pixel 10 Pro XL was the main driver of Google's success in the month when Apple released the iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Google’s record appears to be mostly the result of the company’s marketing efforts finally paying off. According to Counterpoint, the Pixel 10’s US sales were boosted by the ad campaigns that focused on Gemini.
While enjoying record-breaking sales in the US, Google is still far from a leading position in the global smartphone market. During Q3 2025, Samsung was the leading smartphone manufacturer, followed by Apple and Xiaomi. However, the fastest-growing OEM was Transsion, and Google didn’t even register in the top five.
Is the duopoly coming to an end?
Apple and Samsung feeling a competitor coming for them in the US is always good news, but I don’t think that’s a lasting trend. September was the first full month the Pixel 10 series was on the market, and just the beginning for the iPhone 17 series. It was also far enough from any big Samsung premiere, making it the perfect moment for Google to make a dent.
If Google repeats that achievement during the Christmas quarter of the year, I’d be more open to believing we may see a change in the smartphone market. However, I don’t think US consumers will move from Apple and Samsung en masse anytime soon.
