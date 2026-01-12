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Do we need to hold a bake sale for Apple CEO Tim Cook?

Cook's pay might have been negatively impacted by Apple's lagging stock in 2025.

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Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage.
We just might have to run a bake sale for poor Tim Cook. The CEO of Apple since August 2011, Cook's total pay package for 2025 declined slightly. His salary remained the same at $3 million (as it was in 2024) and for the second consecutive year, his non-equity incentives remained the same at $12 million. But the amount of stock awarded Cook declined to $57,535,293 from $58,088,946 in 2024. That is a drop of $553,653, or just less than 1%.

Cook's overall compensation for 2025 declined .4% from 2024


Cook did get a hike in "other compensation" from $1,500,000 in 2024 to $1,759,518 last year. That is an increase of $259,518 or 17.3%. Overall, Cook was paid a total of $74,294,811 in 2025, In 2024, Cook's cumulative pay amounted to $74,609,802. Bottom line, last year Mr. Cook took in $314,991, or .4% less than the previous year. Despite the small drop in pay, Cook's total compensation should place him among the highest-paid executives. In 2024, Cook finished with the fifth highest compensation among corporate executives.

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Split screen image shows how the late Steve Jobs aged through the years.
Steve Jobs over the years. | Image Credit-Unknown

Apple's stock might have been the reaGeneral counsel Kate Adams got $27.03 million, retail chief Deirdre O'Brien $27.05 million, and new CFO Kevan Parekh $22.46 million. Former CFO Luca Maestri got $15.48m.son for Cook's small pay cut. Last year, Apple's shares rose 11.5% which lagged the 16.6% gain of the S&P 500 and the 20.4% gain of the Nasdaq 100. Despite lagging behind major stock market indices in 2025, Apple's shares are up a ridiculous 1,829.1% since Cook replaced Steve Jobs. If you had invested $1,000 in Apple stock on Tim Cook's first day as CEO, those shares would now be worth $19,291.

Other Apple executives rook home big pay last year


Cook's stock awards include a retirement package for his long-term leadership and development of Apple. After running Apple for so many years and giving the company a measure of stability at the top, Cook is now eligible for retirement. Other top Apple executives received pay cuts despite being well-paid for 2025. These employees and their total compensation include:

  • General counsel Kate Adams-$27.03 million.
  • Retail chief Deirdre O'Brien-$27.05 million.
  • CFO (new) Kevan Parekh-$22.46 million. 
  • CFO (former) Luca Maestri-$15.48 million.

As a public company, Apple is required to submit a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) each year with executives' pay figures.

Apple could report record quarterly iPhone revenue of more than $76 billion


Apple will release its fiscal first quarter 2026 earnings report on Thursday, January 29th and Cook earlier said that the company will set several records for the quarter including overall revenue and iPhone revenue. Cook said, "We are incredibly excited about the strength we’re seeing across our products and services, and we expect the December quarter’s revenue to be the best ever for the company and the best ever for iPhone." 

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Is Tim Cook overpaid?
Yes. No one is worth that much money!
87.5%
No. He is getting paid what he is worth to Apple.
12.5%
16 Votes

For last year's fiscal first quarter, Apple reported revenue of $124.30 billion, which was then a company record. With analysts calling for Apple to report a 10% to 12% increase in gross, we could see the tech giant report revenue of $136.73 billion to $139.22 billion for fiscal Q1 2026.

Turning to the iPhone, the company reported revenue of $69.14 billion for its most important product during last year's fiscal first quarter. Assuming a 10% hike, Apple could report a new record of $76.06 billion in iPhone revenue for fiscal Q1 2026.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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