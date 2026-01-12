Do we need to hold a bake sale for Apple CEO Tim Cook?

Cook's overall compensation for 2025 declined .4% from 2024





Cook did get a hike in "other compensation" from $1,500,000 in 2024 to $1,759,518 last year. That is an increase of $259,518 or 17.3%. Overall, Cook was paid a total of $74,294,811 in 2025, In 2024, Cook's cumulative pay amounted to $74,609,802. Bottom line, last year Mr. Cook took in $314,991, or .4% less than the previous year. Despite the small drop in pay, Cook's total compensation should place him among the highest-paid executives. In 2024, Cook finished with the fifth highest compensation among corporate executives.



Recommended For You





Tim Cook 's first day as CEO, those shares would now be worth $19,291. Apple's stock might have been the reaGeneral counsel Kate Adams got $27.03 million, retail chief Deirdre O'Brien $27.05 million, and new CFO Kevan Parekh $22.46 million. Former CFO Luca Maestri got $15.48m.son for Cook's small pay cut. Last year, Apple's shares rose 11.5% which lagged the 16.6% gain of the S&P 500 and the 20.4% gain of the Nasdaq 100. Despite lagging behind major stock market indices in 2025, Apple's shares are up a ridiculous 1,829.1% since Cook replaced Steve Jobs . If you had invested $1,000 in Apple stock on's first day as CEO, those shares would now be worth $19,291.

Other Apple executives rook home big pay last year





Cook's stock awards include a retirement package for his long-term leadership and development of Apple. After running Apple for so many years and giving the company a measure of stability at the top, Cook is now eligible for retirement. Other top Apple executives received pay cuts despite being well-paid for 2025. These employees and their total compensation include:





General counsel Kate Adams-$27.03 million.

Retail chief Deirdre O'Brien-$27.05 million.

CFO (new) Kevan Parekh-$22.46 million.

CFO (former) Luca Maestri-$15.48 million.



As a public company, Apple is required to submit a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) each year with executives' pay figures.

Apple could report record quarterly iPhone revenue of more than $76 billion





Apple will release its fiscal first quarter 2026 earnings report on Thursday, January 29th and Cook earlier said that the company will set several records for the quarter including overall revenue and iPhone revenue. Cook said, "We are incredibly excited about the strength we’re seeing across our products and services, and we expect the December quarter’s revenue to be the best ever for the company and the best ever for iPhone."



Recommended For You

Is Tim Cook overpaid? Yes. No one is worth that much money! 87.5% No. He is getting paid what he is worth to Apple. 12.5% Vote 16 Votes





For last year's fiscal first quarter, Apple reported revenue of $124.30 billion, which was then a company record. With analysts calling for Apple to report a 10% to 12% increase in gross, we could see the tech giant report revenue of $136.73 billion to $139.22 billion for fiscal Q1 2026.





Turning to the iPhone, the company reported revenue of $69.14 billion for its most important product during last year's fiscal first quarter. Assuming a 10% hike, Apple could report a new record of $76.06 billion in iPhone revenue for fiscal Q1 2026.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible