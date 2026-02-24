Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
OnePlus could crush the bezel barrier with its next flagship phone

The OnePlus 16 could bring another surprise to the table — and it’s a big one.

OnePlus
OnePlus 15 being held by a person, showcasing its display.
OnePlus 15 for illustrative purposes. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
It's been just a few months since the OnePlus 15 debuted, and yet, leaks about its successor have already started popping up. Even if a few of them turn out to be true, we may get a device that's way ahead of main competitors on multiple fronts.

Oh, and by the way, a new hint just appeared, suggesting the bezels of the OnePlus 16 may be another standout.

Super-slim bezels may become a reality


Imagine holding a flagship phone without getting constantly annoyed by bezels. OK, this may sound like an exaggeration — after all, some of the best phones out there pack bezels of about 1.3mm, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example.

But can this threshold be pushed even further? Apparently, there's a chance. In a recent Weibo leak, tipster Old Chen Air claims the bezels of the OnePlus 16 may actually be less than 1mm.

The OnePlus 16 may pack the slimmest bezels | Image by Weibo - OnePlus could crush the bezel barrier with its next flagship phone
The OnePlus 16 may pack the slimmest bezels | Image by Weibo
 

Granted, the difference won't be super huge compared to the OnePlus 15, whose bezels sit at 1.15mm. But it actually matters. A lot.

What's the biggest change you'd like to see on the OnePlus 16?
2 Votes


First of all, it could increase the screen-to-body ratio of the upcoming flagship by 1%, maybe even more. Also, it could make the viewing experience feel much more fluid and seamless, especially combined with the rumored 240Hz screen refresh rate.

Of course, it's still way too early to determine whether the OnePlus 16 will indeed feature bezels that are just a bit bigger than the sharpened tip of a wooden pencil. But it's still quite exciting to hear, especially given that other leaks are just as exciting.

The OnePlus 16 could be a slam-dunk success


Earlier leaks regarding the OnePlus 16 suggest there are major changes coming this fall. Supposedly, the device may feature a breathtaking 9,000mAh battery. The technology OnePlus is said to use is Glacier Battery, the same one used in the OnePlus 15.

Another rumor from December last year indicates the flagship phone could pack a 200MP main camera. On top of all that, the OnePlus 16 could debut with an ultra-high refresh rate of up to 240Hz, as well as a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip.

Rumors suggest there may be no built-in fan onboard | Image by Weibo - OnePlus could crush the bezel barrier with its next flagship phone
Rumors suggest there may be no built-in fan onboard | Image by Weibo


On Feb 21, tipster Old Chen Air also shared on Weibo that the next OnePlus flagship could debut without a built-in fan. The reason for this decision could be keeping the device slim while including a massive 9,000mAh battery.

Do you really need such slim bezels?



If this bezel size leak sticks, the OnePlus 16 could be the first widely available flagship phone to boast extremely slim bezels. But do you really need it?

My opinion — yes. In an era where major brands continuously push for innovation in every possible way (even when the average user doesn't need it), striving for a meaningful upgrade like this could set a new standard. OnePlus is clearly making a point to give consumers what they truly need — big battery, beautiful display, powerful processor.

If OnePlus succeeds in breaking the 1mm barrier, it won't be a win for aesthetic enthusiasts only — it could push the industry toward future flagships with no bezels whatsoever.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless