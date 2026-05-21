Shop refurbished devices at Gazelle

Samsung's best budget phone lands at its lowest price yet on Amazon

The Galaxy A17 has never been so affordable.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Samsung Deals Galaxy A Series
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up image of the Galaxy A17's rear camera.
This budget device is a hit right now. | Image by PhoneArena

Flagship phones may pack a number of enhancements, but not everyone wants to spend over $1,000 on a new device. But what if you don’t really need all those premium extras? There are some pretty solid affordable options, and the Galaxy A17 stands out as one of the better ones.

Even better, while this bad boy is undeniably affordable at just $200, Amazon's latest offer lets you grab it for just under $165. You're essentially looking at some 18% of savings here. 

While this may look like a rather modest discount, it brings the model to its best price ever. That's right — this affordable Samsung phone has never been so cheap. Don't waste your time and save right away.

Galaxy A17: now 18% off at Amazon

$35 off (18%)
The Galaxy A17 is now down to its lowest price at Amazon. The model is currently cheaper by 18% in all three color variants. Keep in mind that this sale may not last too long. Be quick if you wish to save big.
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You

Although this is a low-end option, it's one of the few models in its price range to feature an OLED display. In fact, even the Moto G Power (2026), which was recently bumped to $399.99, comes with an LCD display.

That said, you shouldn't really expect Galaxy S26-level visuals. This model supports a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and its brightness levels reach around 1,000 nits. 

Another area where this model beats the Moto G Power (2026) is battery life. As our Galaxy A17 review shows, this model delivers nearly 13 and a half hours of continuous streaming.

Best of all, the Android phone delivers six years of promised software and security patches, ensuring it stays safe for a long time. 

Sure, the Galaxy A17's processor doesn't exactly win any performance trophies. Still, it handles daily tasks mostly fine, plus the rest of the package is surprisingly well-rounded. 

So, what do you think? If you're after a basic everyday device that doesn't cost way too much, this one is the perfect option. It's down to its best price right now, making it impossible to resist.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16226 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
The iPhone 18 Pro is going to be Apple's lesson learned, but power users might hate it
The iPhone 18 Pro is going to be Apple's lesson learned, but power users might hate it
T-Mobile employees dread customer backlash over strict new change
T-Mobile employees dread customer backlash over strict new change
Latest News
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch