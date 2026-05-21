Samsung's best budget phone lands at its lowest price yet on Amazon
The Galaxy A17 has never been so affordable.
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This budget device is a hit right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Flagship phones may pack a number of enhancements, but not everyone wants to spend over $1,000 on a new device. But what if you don’t really need all those premium extras? There are some pretty solid affordable options, and the Galaxy A17 stands out as one of the better ones.
Even better, while this bad boy is undeniably affordable at just $200, Amazon's latest offer lets you grab it for just under $165. You're essentially looking at some 18% of savings here.
While this may look like a rather modest discount, it brings the model to its best price ever. That's right — this affordable Samsung phone has never been so cheap. Don't waste your time and save right away.
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Although this is a low-end option, it's one of the few models in its price range to feature an OLED display. In fact, even the Moto G Power (2026), which was recently bumped to $399.99, comes with an LCD display.
That said, you shouldn't really expect Galaxy S26-level visuals. This model supports a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and its brightness levels reach around 1,000 nits.
Another area where this model beats the Moto G Power (2026) is battery life. As our Galaxy A17 review shows, this model delivers nearly 13 and a half hours of continuous streaming.
Best of all, the Android phone delivers six years of promised software and security patches, ensuring it stays safe for a long time.
Sure, the Galaxy A17's processor doesn't exactly win any performance trophies. Still, it handles daily tasks mostly fine, plus the rest of the package is surprisingly well-rounded.
So, what do you think? If you're after a basic everyday device that doesn't cost way too much, this one is the perfect option. It's down to its best price right now, making it impossible to resist.
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