The iPad Air M3 just got a huge $500 price cut, making it a must-have for any Apple fan
This is probably your first and only chance to save $500 on this high-end iPad.
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This offer makes the iPad Air M4 much harder to justify at full price. | Image by PhoneArena
Over the past month, Amazon has launched surprisingly good offers on some of the most popular iPads, but this one blows them all away. Believe it or not, the incredible iPad Air M3 has just plunged by $500 in a very special configuration.
I'm talking about the 1TB variant of the tablet with an 11-inch screen. The cellular-ready option, which is currently on sale, usually costs a massive $1,250.
But now, Amazon's epic sale brings it down to just under $850. While this doesn't bring the model down to an ultra-affordable price, it's really hard to argue with the overall value.
By the way, the 13-inch variant is also on sale. Amazon has slashed 28% off the Space Gray color variant with a 1TB of storage, which brings it to about $1,050.
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Even though this iPad is already one generation old, it remains way more capable than many of the best Android tablets. With its powerful M3 silicon, the device can handle almost anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat.
Thanks to its 11-inch display, this device is also well-suited for home and on-the-go use alike. That said, since it lacks an OLED screen, colors don't look incredibly vivid.
With this variant, you can also expect multi-hour battery life. We've tested the model extensively, and the results in our iPad Air M3 review show that this fella can easily last you over nine hours of streaming.
Bottom line: while Apple recently introduced a newer iPad Air variant, which provides even more horsepower, this fella remains one of the best iPads on the market. Boasting a massive 1TB of storage and cellular capabilities, it's the ultimate value for many.
My advice: if you're tempted to save $500, I seriously urge you to act fast. Amazon doesn't usually keep epic deals like this for long, and I wouldn't expect the iPad Air M3 to remain at its lowest price ever for long.
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