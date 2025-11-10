OnePlus 16 could double down on this polarizing feature, and fans are not happy at all

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Two OnePlus phones.
Ready for some scary rumors about future OnePlus phones, like the OnePlus 16? Sure you are.

The OnePlus 15 looks like not just a decent phone, but a proper flagship at an amazing price. The global version is still pending announcement, but in China, it was released for ~$560 when directly converted.

Amidst all the praise this handset is getting, some are a bit mad that the OnePlus 15 offers a 165Hz refresh rate display with a resolution of 1.5K, coming from the 2K, 120Hz panel on its predecessor.

Now comes the "scary" part: OnePlus might be preparing a phone with a 240Hz refresh rate screen. And, so far, users on X are pretty far from thrilled about it.

Who claims what


The OnePlus Club account on X – pretty accurate, when it comes to OnePlus stuff (duh!) claims that the "ultimate goal of OnePlus" for the near future is to come up with "the perfect balance" between a display with high resolution and… a 240Hz dynamic refresh rate.

Social media X screenshot.
Image source – X


Reaction span from "Honestly… do we really need 240Hz?", "Nobody needs 240hz on a phone", "The wasted money on 244 should go to the cameras" – and some profanities which I won't cite here – to a few praise comments.

There isn't any mention which model could debut with this 240Hz screen, but I personally doubt that it could be any phone but a flagship like the OnePlus 16 or OnePlus 17 (or whatever the moniker).

Do you need 240Hz on your phone?

Vote View Result


Why all the fuss?



A 240Hz refresh rate makes everything on your phone feel ridiculously smooth. Scrolling through feeds, swiping between apps, or playing fast games is buttery and responsive. It's the kind of slick that makes you wonder how you ever tolerated a regular 60Hz screen (shots fired, Apple).

On the flip side, all that smoothness comes at a cost. Your battery drains faster, and most apps and videos can't even take full advantage of 240Hz. So, you end up with a phone that's basically showing off its speed while secretly complaining about being overworked.

At least among X users, it's clear that fans want upgrades on the camera front, not a phone with 240Hz refresh rate. The question is: will OnePlus listen to the skeptics, or it'll just keep pushing the envelope.

