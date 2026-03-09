Fresh leak brings more good news about the next OnePlus flagship
Could the OnePlus 16 pack a 200MP main camera? This leak suggests it might.
OnePlus 15 shown for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
OnePlus fans may get a vastly improved flagship phone this year. Early rumors have already pointed at a significantly larger battery for the OnePlus 16. Now, a recent leak suggests the camera might also receive a major upgrade.
A well-known Weibo leaker, Smart Pikachu, has recently shared some interesting rumors about the upcoming OnePlus flagship. According to the post, the device could feature a 200MP main rear camera — a huge upgrade from the OnePlus 15's 50MP main.
Smart Pikachu also claims the periscope sensor might remain 50MP, just like the OnePlus 15, but the brand could utilize a different lens to improve autofocus.
According to Smart Pikachu, this camera setup is currently being tested. Given that we're still months away from the OnePlus 16 debut, I wouldn't say it's determined. There's always the possibility that OnePlus eventually drops this approach if it faces problems during tests — or the leak may be wrong from the start.
While including a 200MP sensor for the first time ever in a OnePlus flagship undoubtedly sparks interest, the cherry on top in this leak is that the OnePlus 16 might feature LUMO Image processing.
LUMO is an image processing technology developed by OnePlus' parent company, Oppo. This is a specialized imaging platform that delivers a human-centric approach to mobile photography.
Essentially, it balances light and captures colors and depth more naturally, delivering more lifelike-looking images. With this approach, photos look less jagged from overprocessing, which was a problem with the OnePlus 13, at least for some users. In the OnePlus 13 review, you can see how photos indeed somehow look a bit unnatural.
Previous leaks have suggested the OnePlus 16 could feature a 9,000mAh battery. If this sticks, it could become the most impressive US-available flagship, at least on the battery life front.
And yet, there was some noticeable delay with the OnePlus 15 availability, which hit the stores in the US nearly a month after its announcement, reportedly due to regulatory delays. With that in mind, we might also face a delay for the upcoming flagship.
The OnePlus 16 camera could be big news
Fresh leak points to big camera changes this fall | Image by Weibo
How likely is the OnePlus 16 to succeed?
The secret behind the LUMO Image Engine
The big question remains
