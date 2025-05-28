Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could split more than screens this year...
Samsung may be returning to an old strategy with its next flip phone. A new report out of South Korea claims the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use Samsung’s in-house Exynos chip in its home market, but the U.S. model will still rely on Qualcomm’s latest silicon.
Snapdragon 8 Elite stays exclusive to North America
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 had a Snapdragon chip no matter where you bought it from. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
According to Hankung, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite in North America, including the U.S., while the Exynos 2500 is expected to power units sold in South Korea. This appears to confirm earlier speculation that Samsung would be bringing Exynos chips to its foldables for the first time.
However, this Exynos/Snapdragon split will not apply to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. That model is still expected to ship globally with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, following the same pattern as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 6.
A bigger return for Exynos—and more splits on the horizon
Like the Galaxy S24, the S26 is expected to come with an Exynos processor in one specific region. | Image Credit – Qualcomm
The Hankyung report aligns with a recent report we covered, according to which, Samsung plans to bring back the Exynos vs Snapdragon split for the Galaxy S26 series as well.
Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus units in Europe and “other global markets” will likely use the Exynos 2600, while Snapdragon chips will be reserved for North America, Korea, China, and Japan. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, like the Fold 7, will reportedly stick with a Snapdragon chipset globally — likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2.
For the average user, this complex chip strategy probably won't matter. However, historically, Snapdragon-powered Galaxy models have been favored in enthusiast circles due to better efficiency, performance, and app compatibility. But who knows, Samsung’s 3nm process and updated Exynos cores might be aiming to change that narrative this cycle.
As for Samsung’s foldables, two flip-style models are expected this year: the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The former is rumored to get the new Exynos 2500 outside the U.S., while the FE model is expected to reuse the Exynos 2400 found in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.
