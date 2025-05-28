Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could split more than screens this year...

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors Galaxy Z Series
White background with two unfolding flip phones in the center.
Samsung may be returning to an old strategy with its next flip phone. A new report out of South Korea claims the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use Samsung’s in-house Exynos chip in its home market, but the U.S. model will still rely on Qualcomm’s latest silicon.

Snapdragon 8 Elite stays exclusive to North America


The Galaxy Z Flip 6 had a Snapdragon chip no matter where you bought it from. | Image Credit – PhoneArena - Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 had a Snapdragon chip no matter where you bought it from. | Image Credit – PhoneArena

According to Hankung, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite in North America, including the U.S., while the Exynos 2500 is expected to power units sold in South Korea. This appears to confirm earlier speculation that Samsung would be bringing Exynos chips to its foldables for the first time.

However, this Exynos/Snapdragon split will not apply to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. That model is still expected to ship globally with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, following the same pattern as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 6.

A bigger return for Exynos—and more splits on the horizon



The Hankyung report aligns with a recent report we covered, according to which, Samsung plans to bring back the Exynos vs Snapdragon split for the Galaxy S26 series as well.

Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus units in Europe and “other global markets” will likely use the Exynos 2600, while Snapdragon chips will be reserved for North America, Korea, China, and Japan. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, like the Fold 7, will reportedly stick with a Snapdragon chipset globally — likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2.

As for Samsung’s foldables, two flip-style models are expected this year: the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The former is rumored to get the new Exynos 2500 outside the U.S., while the FE model is expected to reuse the Exynos 2400 found in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.

For the average user, this complex chip strategy probably won't matter. However, historically, Snapdragon-powered Galaxy models have been favored in enthusiast circles due to better efficiency, performance, and app compatibility. But who knows, Samsung’s 3nm process and updated Exynos cores might be aiming to change that narrative this cycle.

Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
This premium Sonos speaker hits its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon
This premium Sonos speaker hits its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless