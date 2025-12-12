You're torn on the Galaxy S26 Ultra's new look – and Samsung should be worried

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Poll shows the public is divided on whether the new Galaxy S26 Ultra look is cool





Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26

S26

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30.72% of you think that Samsung is making a good choice with this design, and have voted that you liked it.





What do you think about the Galaxy S26 design? I like it, Samsung is making a good choice 29.92% It’s okay, I don’t mind it 37.21% I don’t like it, it looks cheap 32.88% Vote 1317 Votes



If I were Samsung, I'd be seriously concerned at the moment.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: new design, faster charging, Qi2

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The results of our poll are interesting, but I find myself disagreeing (yet again)

Galaxy S26 Ultra

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