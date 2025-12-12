Epic vs Apple: court rules partly in favor of Cupertino again

Court is siding once again with Apple on the Epic vs Apple fight

Back in April, Judge Gonzalez Rogers found that Apple was in violation of a 2021 injunction. The injunction required Apple to remove barriers to third-party payments for apps. Well, that pretty much meant that Cupertino was no longer allowed to charge any commission, not just its previous 27%.

The higher court said that even though Apple disagreed, most of the rules the lower court added do match the original injunction, just in a way that's a bit too broad. However, the part that bans commissions isn't a proper penalty for contempt.





Recommended For You Do you think this ruling is fair to developers? Yes, Apple is entitled to power on iPhones 53.33% No, developers need more freedom 46.67% Vote 15 Votes





Obviously, that doesn't mean that Apple's entirely in the clear. The court wants Apple and Epic to sit down and negotiate a reasonable rate. Of course, the court can also do that for them, if needed.





Epic vs Apple: the background

In 2021, a court ruled mostly in Apple's favor but also said developers should be allowed to show links to alternative payment options. Over the next few years, appeals and legal battles continued. The courts generally sided with Apple on the bigger points, while Epic won smaller victories around allowing outside payment links. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case in 2024, leaving the previous rulings in place.





Epic vs Apple: a tug of war that's far from over

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