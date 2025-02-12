Look Ma, no crease! The Galaxy Z Fold 7 promises to be flat, but the OnePlus Open 2 outwits it





Foldables might very well be the future of smartphones: you get a large display while maintaining portability. Many consumers are eager to embrace the extra screen real estate, but they need devices that are reliable, durable, and free from annoying compromises like The Crease. Important disclaimer: if you presume this will also benefit its clamshell sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , don't get your hopes too high yet. Unfortunately, there is little information about whether similar improvements will be made to the Flip model.Beyond the crease reduction, theis expected to arrive with the upcoming Exynos 2500 chipset, built on its newly stabilized 3 nm manufacturing process – a 3 nm chipset is considered to be really advanced in terms of efficiency and power.If successful, this could mark the beginning of a wider Exynos comeback, potentially returning to the Galaxy S lineup with the Exynos 2600 in the future.Another update is expected on the camera front. Thecould come with an under-display selfie snapper. Other than that, the phone could feature a triple-camera setup on the back like its predecessor: a 200MP wide-angle camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.The OnePlus Open 2 (also known as the Oppo Find N5), is expected to launch in mere days – on February 20, to be precise. That's months before theAnd according to early leaks, it may have an almost invisible crease. OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau teased the new phone's display on social media , showing it next to a foldable that –– strongly resembles theThe caption "'No crease detected" was a clear dig at Samsung. While a small crease was still visible, it appears far less pronounced than the alleged Samsung's foldable. If this holds up in real-world use, themight set a new standard.Here is what zooming in on thereveals, so don't tell me there's "zero crease":Apart from that, theis shaping out to be an extremely potent foldable flagship with its 8-inch inner display (larger than its predecessor's 7.82-inch screen).The phone is also expected to run on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a rumored 6,000 mAh battery – just plenty of juice!It's outstanding feature, though, could be its reduced thickness at ~4 mm when unfolded. I'm notcrazy about thin phones, truth to be told, but... that's crazy.One of the most critical aspects of a– apart from its price, for crying out loud – is the crease.As you can imagine, a visible crease is distracting , affecting both usability and overall user experience.Hey, nobody likes to open their expensive gadget and see an annoying, embossed line from top to bottom right in the middle. This thing impacts visibility, especially when reading, gaming, or watching videos, and can be a deal-breaker for users who want a seamless display.A foldable's hinge design plays a key role in crease reduction, and companies like Oppo and OnePlus have made significant strides in this area, as it seems. A well-engineered hinge not only reduces the crease but also improves durability, which is another major selling point. There isn't a shortage of people who drop things constantly. Expensive things. On the hard floor, I mean.Foldables might very well be the future of smartphones: you get a large display while maintaining portability. Many consumers are eager to embrace the extra screen real estate, but they need devices that are reliable, durable, and free from annoying compromises like The Crease.



Who will provide us with those things? David or Goliath?