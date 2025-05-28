Samsung launches One UI 8 Beta early – making up for One UI 7's chaos
Samsung kicks off the Android 16-based One UI 8.0 Beta Program early – starting with Galaxy S25 users in South Korea.
Samsung has opened the One UI 8.0 Beta Program in South Korea, and other countries where the company does beta releases should follow suit soon.
Just as reports indicated this month, Samsung is putting the pedal to the metal with the Android 16-based One UI 8 beta update. Now, the company has launched the One UI 8 beta for Galaxy S25 phones in South Korea, just as predicted earlier.
Right now, One UI 8.0 Beta Program is open for the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in South Korea, and should soon be released in other countries where the tech giant is usually releasing beta updates.
The new software carries firmware version S9x8NKSU3ZYER and its size is around 3.3GB for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It's possible the size to vary for other models from Samsung's flagship series. With the update, Galaxy S25 owners also receive the May 2025 security patch.
Image Credit - SamMobile
The beta update is expected to be available in Germany, the UK, and the US. One UI 8 doesn't offer a major UI redesign, unlike One UI 7. It's more of a refinement type of update, and there are dozens of improvements sprinkled across the board.
To enroll in the One UI 8.0 Beta Program, users with an eligible phone (the Galaxy S25 series for now) should download the Samsung Members app, log into the app with their Samsung Account, and tap the One UI 8.0 Beta Program banner, which will be on the home page.
Once you register, you get the update like any regular update from Settings, then Software update, then "Download and Install". The phone will restart after the installation is completed.
Keep in mind though, that the software is in beta. This means there could be bugs or unexpected behavior, and you should install it on your device only if you're certain such things won't bother you.
Nonetheless, it's amazing that this time Samsung is fixing its mistake with One UI 7. Samsung fans had to wait months for One UI 7 and Android 15, and many people expressed their disappointment. Then, the official launch was delayed, started and stopped, and then restarted for some countries, while the initial schedule was revised.
Now it seems the company doesn't want to repeat its previous mistakes and the beta is starting sooner than initially expected.
