Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Samsung launches One UI 8 Beta early – making up for One UI 7's chaos

Samsung kicks off the Android 16-based One UI 8.0 Beta Program early – starting with Galaxy S25 users in South Korea.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series OneUI
Galaxy S25 Ultra on a blurry background.
Samsung has opened the One UI 8.0 Beta Program in South Korea, and other countries where the company does beta releases should follow suit soon.

Just as reports indicated this month, Samsung is putting the pedal to the metal with the Android 16-based One UI 8 beta update. Now, the company has launched the One UI 8 beta for Galaxy S25 phones in South Korea, just as predicted earlier.

Right now, One UI 8.0 Beta Program is open for the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in South Korea, and should soon be released in other countries where the tech giant is usually releasing beta updates.

The new software carries firmware version S9x8NKSU3ZYER and its size is around 3.3GB for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It's possible the size to vary for other models from Samsung's flagship series. With the update, Galaxy S25 owners also receive the May 2025 security patch.

Image Credit - SamMobile - Samsung launches One UI 8 Beta early – making up for One UI 7&#039;s chaos
Image Credit - SamMobile

The beta update is expected to be available in Germany, the UK, and the US. One UI 8 doesn't offer a major UI redesign, unlike One UI 7. It's more of a refinement type of update, and there are dozens of improvements sprinkled across the board.

To enroll in the One UI 8.0 Beta Program, users with an eligible phone (the Galaxy S25 series for now) should download the Samsung Members app, log into the app with their Samsung Account, and tap the One UI 8.0 Beta Program banner, which will be on the home page.

Once you register, you get the update like any regular update from Settings, then Software update, then "Download and Install". The phone will restart after the installation is completed.

Keep in mind though, that the software is in beta. This means there could be bugs or unexpected behavior, and you should install it on your device only if you're certain such things won't bother you.

Nonetheless, it's amazing that this time Samsung is fixing its mistake with One UI 7. Samsung fans had to wait months for One UI 7 and Android 15, and many people expressed their disappointment. Then, the official launch was delayed, started and stopped, and then restarted for some countries, while the initial schedule was revised.

Now it seems the company doesn't want to repeat its previous mistakes and the beta is starting sooner than initially expected.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless