Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Sizzling hot deal knocks the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable under $400 for a limited time

Believe it or not, one of the best Android-powered flip phones around is on sale at a phenomenal $620 discount right now.

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Motorola Razr Plus (2025) cover screen
The Razr Plus (2025) comes with a massive secondary screen... especially for its price. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're passionate about smartphones in general (not just from brands like Apple and Samsung) and foldable devices in particular, you probably already know that the Motorola Razr (2026) lineup is right around the corner.

But if you consider yourself a professional bargain hunter, you might also be aware of the fact that this is the perfect time to buy a member of the Razr (2025) family. And while the top-of-the-line Razr Ultra with 1TB storage is incredibly still available at a $700 discount on its manufacturer's official US website with a free pair of wireless earbuds also included, I believe cash-strapped foldable shoppers will be better served by Woot's mind-blowing new Razr+ (2025) deal.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$379 99
$999 99
$620 off (62%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$415 off (42%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Hot Pink Color
Buy at Amazon

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This slashes 620 bucks off the regular price of that particular clamshell with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor under the hood and 256 gigs of internal storage space, and although that's obviously slightly less impressive than the Razr Ultra's aforementioned $700 markdown, it does make the Razr Plus (2025) a lot cheaper than its higher-end brother.

Perhaps more importantly, the Razr+ (2025) is significantly more affordable than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE at a new record low price of $379.99, and yes, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here backed by a full 1-year Motorola warranty.

If this offer feels familiar, that's probably because Woot ran a similar sale a couple of weeks back, somehow increasing what already looked like an outstanding $600 discount by an additional 20 bucks.

 

Is there any possibility the Razr Plus (2025) will go even lower anytime soon? I really don't think so, and if you snub or miss Woot's latest and greatest deal, you may have to settle for a much smaller discount of around $415 on Amazon for a "Hot Pink" model. 

The Pantone Mocha Mousse colorway available at $379.99 for the next four days (or while supplies last) is arguably more elegant, and the handset itself is an absolute beaut, sporting huge 6.9 and 4-inch screens with 165Hz refresh rate technology and shining as far as build quality is concerned. Don't believe me? Check out our comprehensive Motorola Razr Plus (2025) review, as well as our head-to-head comparison with the massively popular Galaxy Z Flip 7. And now give me three reasons why you'd ever pick Samsung's latest high-end clamshell at its obscenely higher price. I'll wait.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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