Sizzling hot deal knocks the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable under $400 for a limited time









Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $379 99 $999 99 $620 off (62%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $415 off (42%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Hot Pink Color Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





a lot cheaper than its higher-end brother. This slashes 620 bucks off the regular price of that particular clamshell with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor under the hood and 256 gigs of internal storage space, and although that's obviously slightly less impressive than the Razr Ultra's aforementioned $700 markdown, it does make the Razr Plus (2025) a lot cheaper than its higher-end brother.

















Is there any possibility the Razr Plus (2025) will go even lower anytime soon? I really don't think so, and if you snub or miss Woot's latest and greatest deal, you may have to settle for a much smaller discount of around $415 on Amazon for a "Hot Pink" model.





, as well as our . And now give me three reasons why you'd ever pick Samsung's latest high-end clamshell at its obscenely higher price. I'll wait. The Pantone Mocha Mousse colorway available at $379.99 for the next four days (or while supplies last) is arguably more elegant, and the handset itself is an absolute beaut, sporting huge 6.9 and 4-inch screens with 165Hz refresh rate technology and shining as far as build quality is concerned. Don't believe me? Check out our comprehensive Motorola Razr Plus (2025) review , as well as our head-to-head comparison with the massively popular Galaxy Z Flip 7 . And now give me three reasons why you'd ever pick Samsung's latest high-end clamshell at its obscenely higher price. I'll wait.

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