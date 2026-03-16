Motorola's powerful Razr+ (2025) leaves the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the dust at this unreal price





Razr Plus





The The Razr+ (2025) , for instance, is technically priced at $999.99, but if you know where to look, spending 300 bucks less than that has essentially become a formality in recent months, and believe it or not, there's now an easy way to save as much as $300 without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $399 99 $999 99 $600 off (60%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Hot Pink Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Yes, Woot is selling the unlocked Android flip phone with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM for only $399.99, which is incredibly a lower price than what many major US retailers currently charge for many "traditional" mid-rangers with non-foldable designs.









Galaxy Z Flip 7 Even more impressively, the 6.9 and 4-inch screens you can get for as little as four Benjamins right now are more or less what the significantly costlieralso offers, and the 4,000mAh battery is no pushover either, especially when you consider its 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support as well.









In short, what you're looking at here is a virtually unbeatable proposition (not only for the foldable segment, but arguably as far as the entire US smartphone market is concerned), and with Woot generous enough to back the ultra-affordable Razr+ (2025) units on sale for a limited time with a full 1-year warranty, I don't know what could possibly stop you from claiming this phenomenal deal before it goes away tomorrow (at the latest).



