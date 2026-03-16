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Motorola's powerful Razr+ (2025) leaves the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the dust at this unreal price

Believe it or not, you can get a gorgeous foldable phone with two huge screens, a blazing fast processor, and 12GB RAM for only $399.99.

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Motorola Razr Plus (2025)
That's a massive cover screen for such an affordable foldable. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're surprised to hear that Motorola has overtaken Samsung in US foldable sales ahead of the belated Razr Fold release, then you're probably not familiar with the price points and specs of the 2025-released Razr, Razr Plus, and Razr Ultra clamshells.

The Razr+ (2025), for instance, is technically priced at $999.99, but if you know where to look, spending 300 bucks less than that has essentially become a formality in recent months, and believe it or not, there's now an easy way to save as much as $300 without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$399 99
$999 99
$600 off (60%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Hot Pink Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options
Buy at Amazon

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Yes, Woot is selling the unlocked Android flip phone with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM for only $399.99, which is incredibly a lower price than what many major US retailers currently charge for many "traditional" mid-rangers with non-foldable designs.

Now, the Razr Plus (2025) may not be quite as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 (let alone the hot new Galaxy S26 family), but I'm not sure I'd put it in the mid-range category either. The aforementioned 12 gigs of memory certainly don't belong there, and neither does Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Even more impressively, the 6.9 and 4-inch screens you can get for as little as four Benjamins right now are more or less what the significantly costlier Galaxy Z Flip 7 also offers, and the 4,000mAh battery is no pushover either, especially when you consider its 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support as well.


In short, what you're looking at here is a virtually unbeatable proposition (not only for the foldable segment, but arguably as far as the entire US smartphone market is concerned), and with Woot generous enough to back the ultra-affordable Razr+ (2025) units on sale for a limited time with a full 1-year warranty, I don't know what could possibly stop you from claiming this phenomenal deal before it goes away tomorrow (at the latest).

Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is offering the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) at this insanely low price in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, and your only (half) decent money-saving alternative at the time of this writing is to pay $300 more directly to Amazon and settle for a much humbler $300 discount (which you absolutely should not do unless you have to).
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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