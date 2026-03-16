Motorola's powerful Razr+ (2025) leaves the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the dust at this unreal price
Believe it or not, you can get a gorgeous foldable phone with two huge screens, a blazing fast processor, and 12GB RAM for only $399.99.
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That's a massive cover screen for such an affordable foldable. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're surprised to hear that Motorola has overtaken Samsung in US foldable sales ahead of the belated Razr Fold release, then you're probably not familiar with the price points and specs of the 2025-released Razr, Razr Plus, and Razr Ultra clamshells.
The Razr+ (2025), for instance, is technically priced at $999.99, but if you know where to look, spending 300 bucks less than that has essentially become a formality in recent months, and believe it or not, there's now an easy way to save as much as $300 without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.
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Yes, Woot is selling the unlocked Android flip phone with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM for only $399.99, which is incredibly a lower price than what many major US retailers currently charge for many "traditional" mid-rangers with non-foldable designs.
Now, the Razr Plus (2025) may not be quite as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 (let alone the hot new Galaxy S26 family), but I'm not sure I'd put it in the mid-range category either. The aforementioned 12 gigs of memory certainly don't belong there, and neither does Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.
Even more impressively, the 6.9 and 4-inch screens you can get for as little as four Benjamins right now are more or less what the significantly costlier Galaxy Z Flip 7 also offers, and the 4,000mAh battery is no pushover either, especially when you consider its 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support as well.
Hot Pink is clearly a love-it-or-hate-it type of color. | Image by Motorola
In short, what you're looking at here is a virtually unbeatable proposition (not only for the foldable segment, but arguably as far as the entire US smartphone market is concerned), and with Woot generous enough to back the ultra-affordable Razr+ (2025) units on sale for a limited time with a full 1-year warranty, I don't know what could possibly stop you from claiming this phenomenal deal before it goes away tomorrow (at the latest).
Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is offering the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) at this insanely low price in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, and your only (half) decent money-saving alternative at the time of this writing is to pay $300 more directly to Amazon and settle for a much humbler $300 discount (which you absolutely should not do unless you have to).
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