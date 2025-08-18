The Motorola Razr (2025) is way more tempting with a $199.99 gift
Grab a Moto Watch Fit for free when you buy the Razr (2025) at the Motorola Store.
Wanna style up your Android experience with a new Motorola foldable? Now might just be the perfect time to do it. For a limited time, the base Razr (2025) is bundled with a Moto Watch Fit at no extra cost at the Motorola Store, making it way more exciting than usual. That saves you $199.99, by the way.
The real head-turner here is that the official store also gives you a pretty exciting promo on the just-released Razr (2025) Swarovski variant. This is an ultra-glam version of the flip device, literally encrusted with high-quality Swarovski crystals — one of the flashiest devices you can carry. Even better, Motorola is bundling this beauty with the equally stylish Moto Buds Loop (the ones with Swarovski crystals) for $100 off. That means you can buy the $999.99 bundle for $899.99.
The main display is even more impressive, measuring 6.9 inches. This one uses LTPO technology for smoother scrolling and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Visuals are crisp and brightness levels are adequate, which is more than enough for a device in that price range.
Under the hood, the Android phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip. It delivers an excellent performance with daily tasks, but it’s no benchmark winner — see our Razr (2025) review for details.
The Razr (2025) features two cameras: a 50MP main and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, with an extra 32MP camera on the main display. It captures vibrant colors with great detail that corresponds to the device’s asking price. Add Moto AI features and a 4,500mAh battery into the mix, and you’ve got one of the best affordable flip devices of 2025.
You’ll have to pay full price for the flip phone, though — $699.99. But if you provide an eligible device trade-in, you can actually get it at a significant discount.
Whichever you choose, you’re clearly scoring a pretty nice bargain. The Razr (2025) is quite a well-rounded budget foldable. It features a 3.6-inch LTPS cover display with sharp resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. It’s a very functional screen, too, offering customizations and app access at a glance.
All things considered, the Motorola Razr (2025) is well worth it even at its standard price. But now that it’s paired with a nice $199.99 freebie, it’s way more exciting. Grab yours and save while this tempting promo lasts.
