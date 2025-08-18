The Motorola Razr (2025) is way more tempting with a $199.99 gift

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

A close-up of the Motorola Razr (2025), being held folded by a person.
Wanna style up your Android experience with a new Motorola foldable? Now might just be the perfect time to do it. For a limited time, the base Razr (2025) is bundled with a Moto Watch Fit at no extra cost at the Motorola Store, making it way more exciting than usual. That saves you $199.99, by the way.

You’ll have to pay full price for the flip phone, though — $699.99. But if you provide an eligible device trade-in, you can actually get it at a significant discount.

The Razr (2025) ships with a free Moto Watch Fit

$699 99
The Motorola Store has paired the Motorola Razr (2025) with a Moto Watch Fit at no extra cost. That means you're saving a hefty $199.99, which makes the bundle quite exciting. If it sounds tempting, now's the time to act.
Buy at Motorola

The Razr (2025) Swarovski bundle: $100 off

$899 99
$999 99
$100 off (10%)
Motorola is also discounting the incredibly stylish Razr (2025) Swarovski variant. Right now, you can buy the flip phone and the Swarovski-encrusted Moto Buds Loop for $100 off, letting you really style up your Android phone experience at a more affordable price.
Buy at Motorola

The real head-turner here is that the official store also gives you a pretty exciting promo on the just-released Razr (2025) Swarovski variant. This is an ultra-glam version of the flip device, literally encrusted with high-quality Swarovski crystals — one of the flashiest devices you can carry. Even better, Motorola is bundling this beauty with the equally stylish Moto Buds Loop (the ones with Swarovski crystals) for $100 off. That means you can buy the $999.99 bundle for $899.99.

Whichever you choose, you’re clearly scoring a pretty nice bargain. The Razr (2025) is quite a well-rounded budget foldable. It features a 3.6-inch LTPS cover display with sharp resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. It’s a very functional screen, too, offering customizations and app access at a glance.

The main display is even more impressive, measuring 6.9 inches. This one uses LTPO technology for smoother scrolling and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Visuals are crisp and brightness levels are adequate, which is more than enough for a device in that price range.

Under the hood, the Android phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip. It delivers an excellent performance with daily tasks, but it’s no benchmark winner — see our Razr (2025) review for details.

The Razr (2025) features two cameras: a 50MP main and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, with an extra 32MP camera on the main display. It captures vibrant colors with great detail that corresponds to the device’s asking price. Add Moto AI features and a 4,500mAh battery into the mix, and you’ve got one of the best affordable flip devices of 2025.

All things considered, the Motorola Razr (2025) is well worth it even at its standard price. But now that it’s paired with a nice $199.99 freebie, it’s way more exciting. Grab yours and save while this tempting promo lasts.

