Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Black Friday 2025 comes early for foldable shoppers with half-off Motorola Razr (2024) deal

It's a Friday, it's almost November, so Best Buy is already kicking off its biggest sales event of the year.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr (2024)
Why wait three or four more weeks to get your Christmas shopping done this year? If you're looking for one of the best foldable devices out there at the lowest possible price, last year's "regular" Motorola Razr is already on sale for just $349.99 instead of its $699.99 list price.

Due to its advanced age, this model is obviously not as good as the Razr (2025), Razr Plus (2025), and Razr Ultra (2025), all three of which have scored impressive discounts of their own in recent weeks. The non-Plus Razr (2024) is naturally inferior to the Razr+ (2024) as well, but at only 350 bucks, its value equation right now is pretty much unbeatable and extremely hard to resist.

Motorola razr (2024)

$349 99
$699 99
$350 off (50%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Koala Gray Color
Buy at BestBuy

Our in-depth Motorola Razr (2024) review last year anticipated this thing's 2025 bargain status, praising that gorgeous design with a sleek vegan leather finish and vibrant colors, as well as the surprisingly sturdy hinge and remarkably large (especially for under $400) 6.9 and 3.6-inch displays.

To put those numbers in perspective, this year's Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE barely sports 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens, and yet Samsung shamelessly charges a lot more than $349.99 for its (failed) first Fan Edition foldable.

Granted, the Razr (2024) is far from perfect in the camera performance, audio quality, and processing power departments, but, well, that's where the newly reduced price point comes in. In case you're wondering, yes, the handset has been available at a whopping 50 percent discount before, but Best Buy's early Black Friday deal eclipses what Motorola and Amazon are currently offering.

And yes, this new promotion is explicitly advertised as a Black Friday affair, which means it will probably not be improved in late November (or December, for that reason), so you might as well pull the trigger today.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
111 stories
31 Oct, 2025
Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) an unbeatable value king at $500 off Black Friday 2025 comes early for foldable shoppers with half-off Motorola Razr (2024) deal
27 Oct, 2025
Motorola's stunning Razr+ (2024) powerhouse is a 2025 must-buy at a huge $400 discount
16 Oct, 2025
Amazon is now incredibly selling the Motorola Razr+ (2025) at a $400 discount in two colors
13 Oct, 2025
Amazon and Best Buy are outdoing themselves with this never-before-seen Motorola Razr (2024) deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless