Black Friday 2025 comes early for foldable shoppers with half-off Motorola Razr (2024) deal

Our in-depth Motorola Razr (2024) review last year anticipated this thing's 2025 bargain status, praising that gorgeous design with a sleek vegan leather finish and vibrant colors, as well as the surprisingly sturdy hinge and remarkably large (especially for under $400) 6.9 and 3.6-inch displays.





To put those numbers in perspective, this year's Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE barely sports 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens, and yet Samsung shamelessly charges a lot more than $349.99 for its (failed) first Fan Edition foldable.

Granted, the Razr (2024) is far from perfect in the camera performance, audio quality, and processing power departments, but, well, that's where the newly reduced price point comes in. In case you're wondering, yes, the handset has been available at a whopping 50 percent discount before, but Best Buy's early Black Friday deal eclipses what Motorola and Amazon are currently offering.





And yes, this new promotion is explicitly advertised as a Black Friday affair, which means it will probably not be improved in late November (or December, for that reason), so you might as well pull the trigger today.