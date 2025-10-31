Black Friday 2025 comes early for foldable shoppers with half-off Motorola Razr (2024) deal
It's a Friday, it's almost November, so Best Buy is already kicking off its biggest sales event of the year.
Why wait three or four more weeks to get your Christmas shopping done this year? If you're looking for one of the best foldable devices out there at the lowest possible price, last year's "regular" Motorola Razr is already on sale for just $349.99 instead of its $699.99 list price.
Due to its advanced age, this model is obviously not as good as the Razr (2025), Razr Plus (2025), and Razr Ultra (2025), all three of which have scored impressive discounts of their own in recent weeks. The non-Plus Razr (2024) is naturally inferior to the Razr+ (2024) as well, but at only 350 bucks, its value equation right now is pretty much unbeatable and extremely hard to resist.
Our in-depth Motorola Razr (2024) review last year anticipated this thing's 2025 bargain status, praising that gorgeous design with a sleek vegan leather finish and vibrant colors, as well as the surprisingly sturdy hinge and remarkably large (especially for under $400) 6.9 and 3.6-inch displays.
To put those numbers in perspective, this year's Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE barely sports 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens, and yet Samsung shamelessly charges a lot more than $349.99 for its (failed) first Fan Edition foldable.
Granted, the Razr (2024) is far from perfect in the camera performance, audio quality, and processing power departments, but, well, that's where the newly reduced price point comes in. In case you're wondering, yes, the handset has been available at a whopping 50 percent discount before, but Best Buy's early Black Friday deal eclipses what Motorola and Amazon are currently offering.
And yes, this new promotion is explicitly advertised as a Black Friday affair, which means it will probably not be improved in late November (or December, for that reason), so you might as well pull the trigger today.
