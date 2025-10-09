iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Motorola starts pushing out Android 16 to some of its phones

It's earlier than normal, but Motorola is disseminating Android 16 to certain models.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Android Software updates
The Android 16 logo with blue borders and a blue background.
Back on June 10th, Google released Android 16 for Pixel models. Because so many different companies manufacture Android handsets, Android updates are made available for different phones at different times starting with Google's own Pixel series, which gets the update first. Among the last of the major Android manufacturers to receive the latest version of the OS each year is Motorola.

Motorola's Edge 50 Neo promises five years of major Android updates


Some owners of Motorola flagship phones have waited several months or even close to a year to receive their major Android system update. While Motorola is hoping to speed up the timetable, it also hopes to increase the number of updates that newer models receive. Motorola flagship phones and its Edge series handsets typically are promised two to three major Android system updates and three to four security updates compared to the four to seven updates that rival manufacturers like Samsung and Google deliver to their flagship phones. 

While not considered a flagship model, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, released last year, promises five years of major Android OS updates. The phone also will receive five years of security updates. Motorola's mid-range "G-series" phones usually receive one to two Android OS updates.

Motorola pushes out Android 16 earlier than in the past


Yesterday, Motorola started rolling out Android 16 for the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro. The important thing to note is the date as the update is being disseminated earlier than in the past. For example, the first stable version of Android 15 was released last December to the Edge 50 Fusion and the Edge 50 Ultra. Motorola says that it is pushing out the Android 16 update earlier this year as a way of "reaffirming its commitment to timely software updates."

The company says that its Android 16 OS was "designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity." One new feature found in Motorola phones updated to Android 16 is called Notification Auto Grouping. This reduces clutter by combining notifications sent from the same app within seconds of one another. The Instant Hotspot feature allows users to activate the hotspot on their Motorola phone from an Android tablet or Chromebook when signed into the same Google account.

Expanded Battery data will be available fpr Motorola phones in Android 16


Those who like to keep track of battery data will have the ability to go through expanded information available in Android 16 such as battery health. Users will be able to see new device diagnostics and use component health monitoring tools to make sure that the hardware on their Motorola phones is working correctly. Now that Motorola has started pushing out Android 16, we should hear about other phones from the company that are ready to be updated.

Would you buy a Motorola phone?

Vote View Result

Motorola's U.S. market share is 4.29% as of the quarter that ended last month. That would place Motorola behind Apple (55.67%), Samsung (22.46%), Google (5.16%) in North America. As of the first quarter of 2025, Motorola had a 5% share of the global market as Lenovo-Motorola is ranked 8th worldwide. Growth has come from the Asian-Pacific market led by India. The premium Edge and foldable Razr series were the top sellers.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is now receiving Android 16. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Motorola starts pushing out Android 16 to some of its phones
Motorola Edge 60 Pro is now receiving Android 16. | Image credit-PhoneArena

As of the second quarter of this year, the Razr owns 28% of the global foldable market. That is enough for Motorola to capture second place in the market ahead of Samsung but behind Huawei (Yes, Huawei). Motorola's global foldable market share doubled year-over-year.

Recommended Stories

In the early days of Android, Motorola was a big player as the DROID, launched n November 2009, was the first device that could legitimately be called a challenger to the iPhone. The DROID was the first phone to come with Android 2.0 Eclair out of the box. For the following few years Motorola had a number of must-have Android phones such as the DROID X. 

Eventually, Motorola lost its way and is trying to continue to mount a comeback. To that end, offering faster Android updates and giving its phones longer support should help improve demand for Motorola phones.

Motorola starts pushing out Android 16 to some of its phones
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset leaks in full, and it has the Apple Vision Pro in its sights

by Johanna Romero • 1

32% of you would buy an iPhone Pro Max, but the Air is the next top pick

by Iskra Petrova • 1

If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy

Latest News

Motorola’s iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge challenger will put their batteries to shame
Motorola’s iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge challenger will put their batteries to shame
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch
T-Mobile shouldn't get a pass for abusive letters
T-Mobile shouldn't get a pass for abusive letters
Google is making its move to take on Microsoft Copilot at work
Google is making its move to take on Microsoft Copilot at work
Samsung's Galaxy XR headset leaks in full, and it has the Apple Vision Pro in its sights
Samsung's Galaxy XR headset leaks in full, and it has the Apple Vision Pro in its sights
Patents reveal Samsung’s tri-fold battery surprises
Patents reveal Samsung’s tri-fold battery surprises
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless