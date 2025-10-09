Motorola starts pushing out Android 16 to some of its phones

Motorola's Edge 50 Neo promises five years of major Android updates





Some owners of Motorola flagship phones have waited several months or even close to a year to receive their major Android system update. While Motorola is hoping to speed up the timetable, it also hopes to increase the number of updates that newer models receive. Motorola flagship phones and its Edge series handsets typically are promised two to three major Android system updates and three to four security updates compared to the four to seven updates that rival manufacturers like Samsung and Google deliver to their flagship phones.





While not considered a flagship model, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, released last year, promises five years of major Android OS updates. The phone also will receive five years of security updates. Motorola's mid-range "G-series" phones usually receive one to two Android OS updates.

Motorola pushes out Android 16 earlier than in the past





Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro. The important thing to note is the date as the update is being disseminated earlier than in the past. For example, the first stable version of Android 16 update earlier this year as a way of "reaffirming its commitment to timely software updates." Yesterday, Motorola started rolling out Android 16 for the Edge 60 Pro,Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro. The important thing to note is the date as the update is being disseminated earlier than in the past. For example, the first stable version of Android 15 was released last December to the Edge 50 Fusion and the Edge 50 Ultra. Motorola says that it is pushing out theupdate earlier this year as a way of "reaffirming its commitment to timely software updates."

Android 16 OS was "designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity." One new feature found in Android 16 is called Notification Auto Grouping. This reduces clutter by combining notifications sent from the same app within seconds of one another. The Instant Hotspot feature allows users to activate the hotspot on their Motorola phone from an The company says that itsOS was "designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity." One new feature found in Motorola phones updated tois called Notification Auto Grouping. This reduces clutter by combining notifications sent from the same app within seconds of one another. The Instant Hotspot feature allows users to activate the hotspot on theirfrom an Android tablet or Chromebook when signed into the same Google account.

Expanded Battery data will be available fpr Motorola phones in Android 16





Those who like to keep track of battery data will have the ability to go through expanded information available in Android 16 such as battery health. Users will be able to see new device diagnostics and use component health monitoring tools to make sure that the hardware on their Motorola phones is working correctly. Now that Motorola has started pushing out Android 16 , we should hear about other phones from the company that are ready to be updated.





Would you buy a Motorola phone? Yes. Motorola makes great phones again. No. They cannot compete with others Yes. Motorola makes great phones again. 100% No. They cannot compete with others 0%





Motorola's U.S. market share is 4.29% as of the quarter that ended last month. That would place Motorola behind Apple (55.67%), Samsung (22.46%), Google (5.16%) in North America. As of the first quarter of 2025, Motorola had a 5% share of the global market as Lenovo-Motorola is ranked 8th worldwide. Growth has come from the Asian-Pacific market led by India. The premium Edge and foldable Razr series were the top sellers.









As of the second quarter of this year, the Razr owns 28% of the global foldable market. That is enough for Motorola to capture second place in the market ahead of Samsung but behind Huawei (Yes, Huawei). Motorola's global foldable market share doubled year-over-year.



Recommended Stories

In the early days of Android, Motorola was a big player as the DROID, launched n November 2009, was the first device that could legitimately be called a challenger to the iPhone. The DROID was the first phone to come with Android 2.0 Eclair out of the box. For the following few years Motorola had a number of must-have Android phones such as the DROID X.





Eventually, Motorola lost its way and is trying to continue to mount a comeback. To that end, offering faster Android updates and giving its phones longer support should help improve demand for Motorola phones .

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer