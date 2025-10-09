Motorola starts pushing out Android 16 to some of its phones
It's earlier than normal, but Motorola is disseminating Android 16 to certain models.
Back on June 10th, Google released Android 16 for Pixel models. Because so many different companies manufacture Android handsets, Android updates are made available for different phones at different times starting with Google's own Pixel series, which gets the update first. Among the last of the major Android manufacturers to receive the latest version of the OS each year is Motorola.
Motorola's Edge 50 Neo promises five years of major Android updates
Some owners of Motorola flagship phones have waited several months or even close to a year to receive their major Android system update. While Motorola is hoping to speed up the timetable, it also hopes to increase the number of updates that newer models receive. Motorola flagship phones and its Edge series handsets typically are promised two to three major Android system updates and three to four security updates compared to the four to seven updates that rival manufacturers like Samsung and Google deliver to their flagship phones.
While not considered a flagship model, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, released last year, promises five years of major Android OS updates. The phone also will receive five years of security updates. Motorola's mid-range "G-series" phones usually receive one to two Android OS updates.
Motorola pushes out Android 16 earlier than in the past
Yesterday, Motorola started rolling out Android 16 for the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro. The important thing to note is the date as the update is being disseminated earlier than in the past. For example, the first stable version of Android 15 was released last December to the Edge 50 Fusion and the Edge 50 Ultra. Motorola says that it is pushing out the Android 16 update earlier this year as a way of "reaffirming its commitment to timely software updates."
The company says that its Android 16 OS was "designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity." One new feature found in Motorola phones updated to Android 16 is called Notification Auto Grouping. This reduces clutter by combining notifications sent from the same app within seconds of one another. The Instant Hotspot feature allows users to activate the hotspot on their Motorola phone from an Android tablet or Chromebook when signed into the same Google account.
Expanded Battery data will be available fpr Motorola phones in Android 16
Those who like to keep track of battery data will have the ability to go through expanded information available in Android 16 such as battery health. Users will be able to see new device diagnostics and use component health monitoring tools to make sure that the hardware on their Motorola phones is working correctly. Now that Motorola has started pushing out Android 16, we should hear about other phones from the company that are ready to be updated.
Motorola's U.S. market share is 4.29% as of the quarter that ended last month. That would place Motorola behind Apple (55.67%), Samsung (22.46%), Google (5.16%) in North America. As of the first quarter of 2025, Motorola had a 5% share of the global market as Lenovo-Motorola is ranked 8th worldwide. Growth has come from the Asian-Pacific market led by India. The premium Edge and foldable Razr series were the top sellers.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro is now receiving Android 16. | Image credit-PhoneArena
As of the second quarter of this year, the Razr owns 28% of the global foldable market. That is enough for Motorola to capture second place in the market ahead of Samsung but behind Huawei (Yes, Huawei). Motorola's global foldable market share doubled year-over-year.
In the early days of Android, Motorola was a big player as the DROID, launched n November 2009, was the first device that could legitimately be called a challenger to the iPhone. The DROID was the first phone to come with Android 2.0 Eclair out of the box. For the following few years Motorola had a number of must-have Android phones such as the DROID X.
Eventually, Motorola lost its way and is trying to continue to mount a comeback. To that end, offering faster Android updates and giving its phones longer support should help improve demand for Motorola phones.
Explore Related Devices
