Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care





iPhone Air killer with a huge battery under its hood. Obviously, the two affordable mid-range Android handsets have nothing in common with Apple's high-end tablets and mixed-reality headset, but I believe that it says a lot about Motorola 's standing in the tech industry that many more people seem to be paying attention to a repetitive "new" iPad than a potentialkiller with a huge battery under its hood.

Yes, the "impossibly thin" Motorola Edge 70 is coming (soon) to the West





I already know what you're going to say, so let me stop you before you even finish your thought. "Why should I care about a China-only device like the Moto X70 Air"? Simple: because it's only temporarily available in a single market.









It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out how Motorola plans to "unlock the future" across the old continent, as the "impossibly thin" global equivalent of the Moto X70 Air will apparently beat Samsung's Galaxy S26 Edge to the market by ( at least ) a good couple of months.

But did you pay enough attention to the company's social media channels or our news feed to get hyped about the Edge 70? I don't think you did, and I'm not just relying on the view count of yesterday's X70 Air announcement post on PhoneArena.





I also got the latest quarterly smartphone market reports to tell me that the vast majority of buyers out there don't really care about Motorola, instead favoring brands like Samsung and Apple (duh!) and even the likes of Xiaomi, Vivo, Tecno, and Infinix (who?!).





Now, I realize that the 6mm slim Moto X70 Air with a 4,800mAh battery inside is a first-of-a-kind device that's barely seen daylight, so its impact (large or small) will only be felt in future sales reports. But that brings me to the second order of business today.

Why aren't Moto G-series phones more popular?





As the proud user of my third consecutive Moto G-series device (yes, as a daily driver) over the last five or six years, I simply can't seem to find a sensible answer to that question no matter how hard I try to think of something.





Okay, maybe the software support on these puppies is not flawless, but can you really say that about a lot of sub-$200 or even sub-$300 phones from other brands? Meanwhile, the hardware on something like the new Moto G100 is practically unbeatable in the budget 5G segment , including a more than respectable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable LCD screen, and most importantly, an overwhelming 7,000mAh battery.



iPhone Air And you're seriously telling me you're considering the $999 and upwhen the Moto G100 costs less than $200 in China, which means its European price is likely to sit below the €300 mark soon?!













All you have to do is open your mind to the "quirky" perspective of owning a phone not manufactured by either Apple or Samsung. Outrageous stuff, eh?







