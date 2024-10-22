Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 8 Elite AP, heading for the Galaxy S25 Ultra early next year





The first mobile Oryon CPU core offers a 45% boost in performance while delivering 44% more power efficiency. The Adreno GPU provides a 40% hike in performance and a 40% gain in efficiency. According to Qualcomm, system-wide there is an overall power savings of 27%. The maximum clock speed of the Oryon CPU cores is 4.32GHz.











With the new Oryon CPU core, Qualcomm says to expect the Snapdragon 8 Elite to show improvements with a 45% increase in both single-core and multi-core performance and a whopping 62% improvement in web browsing. The AP has shown a 40% hike in Gaming performance and a 35% improvement in RayTracing. The latter is used to show the path of light in a game including how the light interacts with objects in a scene. The bottom line? More realistic reflections, refractions, and shadows in mobile games. Speaking of gaming, the chip delivers up to 2.5 more hours of battery life for game play.



The Snapdragon 8 Elite's AI ISP (Image Signal Processor) is deeply integrated with the Hexagon NPU for enhanced, intuitive capture. Other photography-related features with the chip's ISP include the use of Insight AI to enhance natural skin and sky tones even in the most challenging conditions. The Video Object Eraser can remove unwanted elements from your videos right on-device. With the ISP, you'll be able to capture vivid videos at 4K60 FPS, even if you are almost in the dark.











The chip also features an improved NPU (neural engine) that has additional cores and is up to 45% faster. The Snapdragon X80 5G modem also uses AI to manage multiantenna connections to get the clearest signals. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are integrated so that calls leaving Bluetooth range are immediately turned over to Wi-Fi for a seamless transition. The modem has a Peak Download Speed of 10 Gbps and a Peak Upload Speed of 3.5 Gbps.







