Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge (2023) offers style and performance on the cheap thanks to a massive 42% discount

By
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Edge (2023) offers style and performance on the cheap thanks to a massive 42% discount
We already shared that Motorola's business-oriented ThinkPhone is a true budget gem at its current $300 discount on Motorola.com, but it's not the only heavily discounted Moto phone at the moment.

Amazon is selling the 256GB version of the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) at a substantial $250 markdown, shaving 42% off the phone's price. This means you have the chance to grab a brand-new Motorola Edge (2023) for way less than $400 if you stop wasting time and take advantage of this offer now.

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Save $250!

The Motorola Edge 2023 is on sale at a sweet $250 discount on Amazon. The phone has a solid mid-range performance, a beautiful display, and lasts a whole day on a single charge. Furthermore, it supports 68W wired charging. The phone is a real bargain at its current price, so be sure to save on one now!
$250 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


While Amazon's deal has been up for grabs for a few months now, it's still a pretty unmissable one, as the Motorola Edge (2023) is at its lowest price right now, and this bad boy is a real steal, as it has a lot to offer in return.

Powered by a Dimensity 7030 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2023) offers a solid mid-range performance. It can also run demanding games like Asphalt 9 without any problems. Additionally, the 6.6-inch display on board with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a 144Hz variable refresh rate makes the phone great for gaming and watching movies. The screen also has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and supports HDR10+, enhancing your viewing experience even further when streaming content in this format.

Sadly, the camera department is where this gorgeous phone falls short. Despite packing a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper, the phone's pictures look decent, but they are nothing to write home about. On the positive side, the phone can capture videos at 4K at 30 fps.

Recommended Stories
Furthermore, its 4400 mAh power cell provides enough power to last a whole day of usage on a single charge, and there is fast 68W wired charging on board. Motorola's track record with updates isn't great, so it's worth noting that the phone is set to get two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

Yep! As you can see, the Motorola Edge (2023) is also a real gem, especially at its current price on Amazon. So get yours at a discount price today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
9 stories
22 Apr, 2024
The Motorola Edge (2023) offers style and performance on the cheap thanks to a massive 42% discount
12 Apr, 2024
Snag a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) for less than $150 on Amazon
11 Apr, 2024
It's not too late to save big on the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023)
08 Apr, 2024
The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still up for grabs at a gorgeous 42% discount
28 Mar, 2024
The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a real temptation at its current discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless