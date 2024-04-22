The Motorola Edge (2023) offers style and performance on the cheap thanks to a massive 42% discount

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Save $250! The Motorola Edge 2023 is on sale at a sweet $250 discount on Amazon. The phone has a solid mid-range performance, a beautiful display, and lasts a whole day on a single charge. Furthermore, it supports 68W wired charging. The phone is a real bargain at its current price, so be sure to save on one now! $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

Recommended Stories

While Amazon's deal has been up for grabs for a few months now, it's still a pretty unmissable one, as the Motorola Edge (2023) is at its lowest price right now, and this bad boy is a real steal, as it has a lot to offer in return.Powered by a Dimensity 7030 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2023) offers a solid mid-range performance. It can also run demanding games like Asphalt 9 without any problems. Additionally, the 6.6-inch display on board with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a 144Hz variable refresh rate makes the phone great for gaming and watching movies. The screen also has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and supports HDR10+, enhancing your viewing experience even further when streaming content in this format.Sadly, the camera department is where this gorgeous phone falls short. Despite packing a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper, the phone's pictures look decent, but they are nothing to write home about. On the positive side, the phone can capture videos at 4K at 30 fps.Furthermore, its 4400 mAh power cell provides enough power to last a whole day of usage on a single charge, and there is fast 68W wired charging on board. Motorola's track record with updates isn't great, so it's worth noting that the phone is set to get two major OS updates and three years of security patches.Yep! As you can see, the Motorola Edge (2023) is also a real gem, especially at its current price on Amazon. So get yours at a discount price today!