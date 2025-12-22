Premium Sonos Move 2 Bluetooth speaker is selling with a moving discount for Christmas
The speaker is selling for $100 off, making it a great choice for shoppers after a premium experience.
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And the price you can get it for right now is honestly a bargain. Usually, this bad boy retails for about $500, but a limited-time deal on Amazon has slashed 20% off, letting you snag the model in Black for just $399. This saves you $100, which is definitely a discount you don't want to overlook, especially since Amazon has sold more than 2K units just in the past month.
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Since this is a high-end Sonos speaker, it delivers stereo sound with crisp vocals and deep bass. Furthermore, you can fine-tune the bass and treble via the EQ in the Sonos app for a more tailored listening experience. Or you can leave it to the Trueplay tuning feature to automatically adjust the sound to your surroundings.
On top of all that, the speaker also works with Alexa, Sonos Voice Control, and Siri, allowing you to control playback with voice commands. This can be pretty handy if you’re doing something around the house and can’t reach for your phone to change the song yourself. It also delivers a respectable 24 hours of battery life, which should be sufficient for every get-together.
So, yeah! If the Sonos Move 2 ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t wait too long. This $100 discount makes it a total bargain for anyone looking for a powerful speaker. Tap that deal button in this article and grab one while it’s still under $400!
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