Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Premium Sonos Move 2 Bluetooth speaker is selling with a moving discount for Christmas

The speaker is selling for $100 off, making it a great choice for shoppers after a premium experience.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A promotional image of the Sonos Move 2.
       View now at Amazon  
If you’re on the hunt for a portable speaker with premium sound, I believe the Sonos Move 2 is easily one of the best options out there. It has a tough, shock-absorbent design and an IP56 rating. That means it has solid protection against dust—though not fully dust-tight—and can handle high-pressure water jets from any direction. This lets you bring it anywhere, whether that is the park, the beach, or your backyard. Plus, it has a built-in handle for easier carrying.

And the price you can get it for right now is honestly a bargain. Usually, this bad boy retails for about $500, but a limited-time deal on Amazon has slashed 20% off, letting you snag the model in Black for just $399. This saves you $100, which is definitely a discount you don't want to overlook, especially since Amazon has sold more than 2K units just in the past month.

Sonos Move 2: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (20%)
Snag the Sonos Move 2 for $100 off on Amazon. The speaker delivers rich stereo sound, dependable IP56 dust and water resistance, and up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge. It’s a great choice for shoppers looking for a premium speaker with Alexa and Siri support. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You



Since this is a high-end Sonos speaker, it delivers stereo sound with crisp vocals and deep bass. Furthermore, you can fine-tune the bass and treble via the EQ in the Sonos app for a more tailored listening experience. Or you can leave it to the Trueplay tuning feature to automatically adjust the sound to your surroundings.

On top of all that, the speaker also works with Alexa, Sonos Voice Control, and Siri, allowing you to control playback with voice commands. This can be pretty handy if you’re doing something around the house and can’t reach for your phone to change the song yourself. It also delivers a respectable 24 hours of battery life, which should be sufficient for every get-together.

So, yeah! If the Sonos Move 2 ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t wait too long. This $100 discount makes it a total bargain for anyone looking for a powerful speaker. Tap that deal button in this article and grab one while it’s still under $400!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15973 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
Google Messages hits a major milestone
Google Messages hits a major milestone
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative

Latest News

The Pixel 10 is here, but everyone is actually buying the Pixel 9 at $220 off
The Pixel 10 is here, but everyone is actually buying the Pixel 9 at $220 off
Galaxy S26 phone owners in the U.S. no longer need workarounds to share files with iPhones
Galaxy S26 phone owners in the U.S. no longer need workarounds to share files with iPhones
Apple has a new AI strategy for the iPhone, and it starts with admitting defeat
Apple has a new AI strategy for the iPhone, and it starts with admitting defeat
Huawei reportedly making two Pura phones as foldable iPhone enters production stages
Huawei reportedly making two Pura phones as foldable iPhone enters production stages
Motorola reveals when pre-orders will start for the Razr Fold in one country
Motorola reveals when pre-orders will start for the Razr Fold in one country
Apple is absolutely on the right path with the boring iPhone 18 Pro design
Apple is absolutely on the right path with the boring iPhone 18 Pro design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless