Motorola's business-oriented ThinkPhone is a true budget gem at its current $300 discount

The Motorola ThinkPhone is a business-oriented phone with a stylish design and a budget-friendly price tag, as long as you get it through this deal.
Motorola is still selling this gorgeous beauty for only $399.99 instead of $699.99, the phone's usual price. In other words, you'll score sweet savings of $300 if you act quickly and take advantage of this offer now. To save even more, feel free to trade in your old smartphone.
This offer is not exactly new, as it has been available for a few months. Nevertheless, it's still worth taking advantage of, especially if you want a powerful phone without breaking the bank.
Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, this handsome fella has enough firepower to handle anything. It can also effortlessly run demanding titles like Genshin Impact. Additionally, you are getting 256GB of storage space. However, it sadly lacks a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you can't expand its storage space.
The ThinkPhone may be awesome, but unfortunately, its biggest downside is that it doesn't take great-looking photos despite sporting a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP snapper for selfies.
Nevertheless, this bad boy is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price. Therefore, we suggest you stop wasting time and tap the deal button in this article to snag a brand-new Motorola ThinkPhone at a heavily reduced price today!
What it does have is 15W wireless and fast 68W wired charging, capable of recharging the battery in just 54 minutes. Furthermore, the 5000mAh power cell delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge.
