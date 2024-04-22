Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Motorola's business-oriented ThinkPhone is a true budget gem at its current $300 discount

By
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola's business-oriented ThinkPhone is a true budget gem at its current $300 discount
The Motorola ThinkPhone is a business-oriented phone with a stylish design and a budget-friendly price tag, as long as you get it through this deal.

Motorola is still selling this gorgeous beauty for only $399.99 instead of $699.99, the phone's usual price. In other words, you'll score sweet savings of $300 if you act quickly and take advantage of this offer now. To save even more, feel free to trade in your old smartphone.

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $300 at Motorola!

Grab the sleek Motorola ThinkPhone for $300 off its price through this awesome Motorola deal. The phone has great performance and offers 15W wireless and 68W wired charging. Furthermore, it comes with a 5000mAh battery, that delivers up to two days of battery life. It also sports a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper, both capable of taking decent photos. The phone is real value for money, so act fast and get one for less today!
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola


This offer is not exactly new, as it has been available for a few months. Nevertheless, it's still worth taking advantage of, especially if you want a powerful phone without breaking the bank.

Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, this handsome fella has enough firepower to handle anything. It can also effortlessly run demanding titles like Genshin Impact. Additionally, you are getting 256GB of storage space. However, it sadly lacks a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you can't expand its storage space.

What it does have is 15W wireless and fast 68W wired charging, capable of recharging the battery in just 54 minutes. Furthermore, the 5000mAh power cell delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge.

The ThinkPhone may be awesome, but unfortunately, its biggest downside is that it doesn't take great-looking photos despite sporting a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP snapper for selfies.

Nevertheless, this bad boy is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price. Therefore, we suggest you stop wasting time and tap the deal button in this article to snag a brand-new Motorola ThinkPhone at a heavily reduced price today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless