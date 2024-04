Motorola's business-oriented ThinkPhone is a true budget gem at its current $300 discount

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $300 at Motorola! Grab the sleek Motorola ThinkPhone for $300 off its price through this awesome Motorola deal. The phone has great performance and offers 15W wireless and 68W wired charging. Furthermore, it comes with a 5000mAh battery, that delivers up to two days of battery life. It also sports a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper, both capable of taking decent photos. The phone is real value for money, so act fast and get one for less today! $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola

This offer is not exactly new, as it has been available for a few months . Nevertheless, it's still worth taking advantage of, especially if you want a powerful phone without breaking the bank.Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, this handsome fella has enough firepower to handle anything. It can also effortlessly run demanding titles like Genshin Impact. Additionally, you are getting 256GB of storage space. However, it sadly lacks a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you can't expand its storage space.What it does have is 15W wireless and fast 68W wired charging, capable of recharging the battery in just 54 minutes. Furthermore, the 5000mAh power cell delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge.The ThinkPhone may be awesome, but unfortunately, its biggest downside is that it doesn't take great-looking photos despite sporting a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP snapper for selfies.Nevertheless, this bad boy is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price. Therefore, we suggest you stop wasting time and tap the deal button in this article to snag a brand-new Motorola ThinkPhone at a heavily reduced price today!