More troubles for the Galaxy S26 Ultra as one more Ultra flagship may get a global release
Another mighty competitor to the Galaxy S26 Ultra may join the best from Samsung and Vivo.
Samsung may be in even bigger trouble than expected earlier, as more Chinese ultra-flagships are rumored to join the global smartphone market. After rumors suggested that the Vivo X300 Ultra may launch outside of China, it now appears that Oppo is also preparing for a wider release of its best upcoming flagship.
Oppo’s upcoming ultra-flagship may have an international release in 2026. Leaker Yogesh Brar claims that the Find X9 Ultra will start selling in global markets around the end of Q1 2026. The leaker adds that the Indian launch of the device will depend on how well the recently announced Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro sell in the country.
The post suggests that the Find X9 Ultra may be available in European markets. If that's true, Oppo would be introducing one of its ultimate camera flagships to the European market for the first time.
Just like the Vivo X200 Ultra, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra was a mighty Android flagship that was never released outside of China. Rumor has it that the Find X9 Ultra will feature a major camera upgrade with two 200MP sensors and a multi-spectral sensor for improved color accuracy. Of course, the device will feature top-tier specs such as a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a big battery, and fast charging.
Samsung’s answer to that challenge will be the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is also expected to launch in March. It’s unlikely that it’ll have major upgrades, with rumors pointing at the same camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery, but with new sensors and slightly faster charging.
If those rumors are true, 2026 may be the first time Samsung faces such fierce competition from fellow Android manufacturers. While it’s unlikely that many people decide to switch brands, we’ve seen before that even little pressure leads to big improvements over time. That’s why I’m very excited about the ultra flagship space next year.
Oppo may launch the Find X9 Ultra internationally
Oppo’s upcoming ultra-flagship may have an international release in 2026. Leaker Yogesh Brar claims that the Find X9 Ultra will start selling in global markets around the end of Q1 2026. The leaker adds that the Indian launch of the device will depend on how well the recently announced Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro sell in the country.
OPPO Find X9 Ultra is coming to Global markets by late Q1— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 5, 2025
India launch depends on how well X9 & X9 Pro sell..
The post suggests that the Find X9 Ultra may be available in European markets. If that's true, Oppo would be introducing one of its ultimate camera flagships to the European market for the first time.
Ultra-competitive market
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra already had a fantastci camera, but the X9 Ultra may vastly improve it. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Just like the Vivo X200 Ultra, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra was a mighty Android flagship that was never released outside of China. Rumor has it that the Find X9 Ultra will feature a major camera upgrade with two 200MP sensors and a multi-spectral sensor for improved color accuracy. Of course, the device will feature top-tier specs such as a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a big battery, and fast charging.
Rumors about the X300 Ultra are very similar. Vivo’s flagship may feature two 200MP cameras, the leading Qualcomm chipset, and a top-tier battery. It’s rumored to launch in China in January 2026, followed by a wider release around March 2026.
Samsung’s answer to that challenge will be the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is also expected to launch in March. It’s unlikely that it’ll have major upgrades, with rumors pointing at the same camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery, but with new sensors and slightly faster charging.
Intense competition is welcome
If those rumors are true, 2026 may be the first time Samsung faces such fierce competition from fellow Android manufacturers. While it’s unlikely that many people decide to switch brands, we’ve seen before that even little pressure leads to big improvements over time. That’s why I’m very excited about the ultra flagship space next year.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: