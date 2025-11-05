Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

More troubles for the Galaxy S26 Ultra as one more Ultra flagship may get a global release

Another mighty competitor to the Galaxy S26 Ultra may join the best from Samsung and Vivo.

Android Oppo
Samsung may be in even bigger trouble than expected earlier, as more Chinese ultra-flagships are rumored to join the global smartphone market. After rumors suggested that the Vivo X300 Ultra may launch outside of China, it now appears that Oppo is also preparing for a wider release of its best upcoming flagship.

Oppo may launch the Find X9 Ultra internationally


Oppo’s upcoming ultra-flagship may have an international release in 2026. Leaker Yogesh Brar claims that the Find X9 Ultra will start selling in global markets around the end of Q1 2026. The leaker adds that the Indian launch of the device will depend on how well the recently announced Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro sell in the country.


The post suggests that the Find X9 Ultra may be available in European markets. If that's true, Oppo would be introducing one of its ultimate camera flagships to the European market for the first time.

Ultra-competitive market



Just like the Vivo X200 Ultra, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra was a mighty Android flagship that was never released outside of China. Rumor has it that the Find X9 Ultra will feature a major camera upgrade with two 200MP sensors and a multi-spectral sensor for improved color accuracy. Of course, the device will feature top-tier specs such as a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a big battery, and fast charging.

Rumors about the X300 Ultra are very similar. Vivo’s flagship may feature two 200MP cameras, the leading Qualcomm chipset, and a top-tier battery. It’s rumored to launch in China in January 2026, followed by a wider release around March 2026.

Do you think the Galaxy S26 Ultra is in trouble?

Vote View Result


Samsung’s answer to that challenge will be the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is also expected to launch in March. It’s unlikely that it’ll have major upgrades, with rumors pointing at the same camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery, but with new sensors and slightly faster charging. 

Intense competition is welcome


If those rumors are true, 2026 may be the first time Samsung faces such fierce competition from fellow Android manufacturers. While it’s unlikely that many people decide to switch brands, we’ve seen before that even little pressure leads to big improvements over time. That’s why I’m very excited about the ultra flagship space next year.

