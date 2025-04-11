Oppo Find X8 Ultra review: The best Ultra phone released in 2025!

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Intro





Oppo has just announced its latest top flagship, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, and it's the perfect example of why looks can be deceiving.





On the outside, it appears to be a fairly inconspicuous device with a friendly and elevated design that doesn't really try to capture your attention with any flashy features. Only the densely populated camera assembly at the back hints that something exceptional is going on here.





On the inside, however, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is a wolf in sheep's clothing. Aside from the remarkable Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the insane 16GB RAM and a very promising penta-camera, we also get a sizable 6,100mAh battery in a body that's below 9 mm in thickness and superfast 100W wired charging support. Superphone, indeed.









OPPO Find X8 Ultra What we like Exceptional battery life

Superfast charging

Great camera with lovely image quality What we don't like Most certainly will remain China-exclusive

Why the score? This device scores 9.8 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra







With a review score of 8.2, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra currently ranks as the best phone we've reviewed so far. It scores extremely well in performance, battery life, and camera image quality, significantly better than the price class average, but also fares extremely well in all other categories, like charging speeds, display quality, biometrics, and audio. An excellent score!





Table of Contents:





Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specs

Fully deserving of the "Ultra" name





Here's a summarized table with the essential Oppo Find X8 Ultra specs:









Oppo Find X8 Ultra Design and Display Practical and simple design that just works





The Oppo Find X8 Ultra relies on a very understated, safe design language. Nothing too fancy or unique, just a flat aluminum design with a frosted glass back panel that is simple, but well-made. The phone's build is extremely solid and it feels very premium.





Remarkably, the Oppo is fairly thin at just 8.78 mm, which is commendable given the amount of hardware you get inside. The company proudly claims this is the thinnest among camera phones with 1-inch type sensors, and it's about the same thickness as your iPhones and Galaxies (those are only a hair thinner).





Action Shortcut button, which is more or less identical to what you get with the Previous Oppo and OnePlus phones all featured a three-way mute switch on the side, but with the Find X8 Ultra, we get a customizableShortcut button, which is more or less identical to what you get with the iPhone 16 generation.

You can map various functions and shortcuts, like switching the sound modes, opening the camera, enabling the flashlight, taking a screenshot, or adding a memory to the on-board Breeno AI assistant. We don't mind Oppo copying the idea of the Action button, but it also copied the user interface and that just feels unnecessary.









Another interesting hardware feature here is the side-positioned capacitive Camera Control Quick button, which is used to interact with the camera: a double-press opens it, clicking takes a picture or starts recording a video, while swiping up and down lets you zoom in and out. One difference with the Apple solution is that you can actually press down the iPhone's Camera Control button, while this is just a capacitive area that you tap on. Oppo already did something similar earlier with the Find X8 Pro, but this version has better finger movement recognition.









However, the most imposing design feature here is probably the large camera housing at the rear, which Oppo calls the Cosmos Ring. It's a very smart-looking camera island, but somewhat impedes the ergonomics of the phone as your fingers are always naturally forced beneath the Cosmos ring, and that hurts the overall grip. I had a similar complaint about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and while Oppo's iteration is slightly slimmer, it's still a little annoying and worth mentioning.









The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is available in Matte Black, Pure White, and Shell Pink colors, which is a fairly decent and varied selection of hues. All color versions feature silky smooth matte finishes, so there's no major difference aside from the color itself.





The phone is very well protected against the elements, boasting both the IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistance standards. While IP68 is now standard on flagships and is slowly trickling down towards mid-range and entry-level phones, IP69 is a bit more exclusive standard that protects the device from high-pressure water pulses from different angles.







Inside the box, you'll find the following accessories:

a 100W wall adapter;

a USB cable;

a basic TPU case;

a SIM ejector;

leaflets and manuals.



Recommended Stories We love the fact that you still get a charger in the box––and a super fast one, too!







The Oppo Find X8 Ultra's display at the front is pretty standard as far as Android flagships come. It's a 6.8-inch AMOLED with LTPO technology allowing dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate for the smoothest experience, with very high 1440 by 3168-pixel resolution, and a superb 1600-nit peak brightness. Oppo has also included 2160Hz PWM display dimming here, which ensures that your eyes won't get strained at lower brightness levels.



According to our in-house display benchmarks, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra fares extremely well. It achieves a peak brightness of nearly 2,300 nits, which makes for great legibility, but is slightly lower than devices like the OnePlus 13 , Galaxy S25 Ultra , and notably Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which beats everyone with a peak brightness of over 3,000 nits. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra's display at the front is pretty standard as far as Android flagships come. It's a 6.8-inch AMOLED with LTPO technology allowing dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate for the smoothest experience, with very high 1440 by 3168-pixel resolution, and a superb 1600-nit peak brightness. Oppo has also included 2160Hz PWM display dimming here, which ensures that your eyes won't get strained at lower brightness levels.According to our in-house display benchmarks, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra fares extremely well. It achieves a peak brightness of nearly 2,300 nits, which makes for great legibility, but is slightly lower than devices like the, and notablyUltra, which beats everyone with a peak brightness of over 3,000 nits.





The display is slightly colder than most other flagships in the default screen color mode, but you can manually make the screen warmer or colder, as well as enable D65 color temperature or outright switch to vivid mode. There's an adaptive tone setting, which functions a lot like Apple's True Tone and adjusts the colors based on the ambience.





Display Measurements:









Biometrics are sorted by an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded into the display, which is superfast and very accurate. You can also enroll your face for a picture-based unlock, but that's not a very secure practice.





Oppo Find X8 Ultra Camera Another 1-incher that might leave you awe-struck





OPPO Find X8 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 157 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 160 Main (wide) BEST 87 82 Zoom BEST 29 27 Ultra-wide BEST 26 23 Selfie BEST 30 28 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 155 Main (wide) BEST 83 83 Zoom BEST 27 26 Ultra-wide BEST 24 22 Selfie BEST 28 25





The Oppo Find X8 Ultra performs extremely well in the custom PhoneArena Camera Score test, achieving a top score of 157 points, nearly tied with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the top spot! That's largely thanks to a very high result in our video test, whereas the still photography test is a little lower at 160 points versus 165 achieved by the Samsung and Xiaomi contenders.





Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom OPPO Find X8 Ultra 157 160 82 23 28 27 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28 Xiaomi 15 Ultra 158 165 85 26 26 29 OnePlus 13 145 149 75 21 25 28 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom OPPO Find X8 Ultra 157 155 83 22 25 26 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26 Xiaomi 15 Ultra 158 150 78 21 25 26 OnePlus 13 145 141 72 22 25 23 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page





And exploring the camera specs surely explains why the Oppo Find X8 Ultra performs so well in the camera department. There are five cameras at the rear, but one of those is a sensor, so you essentially get four actual cameras. As usual with Oppo, the cameras are tuned by Hasselblad, a long-time Oppo partner in the camera department.





The main camera uses a massive 1-inch 50MP Sony LYT900 camera sensor, the same one that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra uses as well. The aperture here is slightly narrower at F1.8 versus F1.63 on the Xiaomi. The camera also notably uses an 8-element lens with high-refractive glass, which aims to minimize chromatic aberration. Thanks to in-sensor cropping, you also get lossless 2X optical zoom with the main camera as well.





There are 3X and 6X zoom cameras here, but interestingly, the shorter one isn't a regular telephoto but a proper periscope. With a 70mm equivalent, it's best suited for portraits (Hasselblad portrait is supported here) and telemacro shooting thanks to its minimum focusing distance of just 10cm. This is the proper way to shoot macro photography: not with a low-res dedicated camera or by cropping the ultrawide, but with a high-quality periscope lens that lets you capture tight macro shots with extremely shallow depth-of-field.





The longer periscope uses a Sony LYT-600 sensor and delivers a 6X optical zoom, or a 135mm equivalent. Thanks to Oppo's hybrid zoom algorithms, you can zoom to 120X on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The F2.0 ultrawide also uses a 50MP sensor, but it's a Samsung JN5 one and offers a standard 120-degree field-of-view, consistent with most other flagships.









Finally, the camera that's not really a camera, the True Chroma sensor! This one aims to correctly measure and adjust the color temperature across the scene, eliminating the possibility for white balance or skin tone inaccuracies. The True Chroma sensor segments the image in a grid and preserves the color temperature of each segment, ensuring true-to-life image reproduction.





Oppo Find X8 Ultra features the company's latest HyperTone Image Engine for computational photography, which takes care of the image-processing and color science of the camera. AI-assisted tone-mapping and improved dynamic range are also sorted by the HyperTone Image Engine.





But probably the most useful feature here is the camera button, which lets you easily launch the camera from just about anywhere. It lets you quickly snap a photo or start recording a video in an emergency, which is super useful. Just like on the Oppo Find X8 Pro, you can't use the camera button to zoom in when the phone is in portrait mode, only when it's in landscape. A minor annoyance if we've seen one.



Main Camera









The image quality with the main camera is superb. You get excellent dynamic range, with the phone having no problems capturing a superb picture in even the most extreme conditions. There's that natural detail with just the right amount of sharpness and pretty much no oversharpening present, making for some extremely true-to-life photos. In low-light conditions, the phone captures well-exposed photos, and we love the fact that it doesn't try to turn the night into day by overexposing them.





Zoom Quality









The zoom quality with both the native 3X and 6X cameras gives us a very natural detail with no oversharpening. The dynamic range is good, but not exceptional here. While the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra perform slightly better in the short zoom range, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra performs very well in the longer zoom range. However, the more you zoom past 10X, the more extreme the overprocessing becomes.





Ultrawide









The ultrawide camera is decent, but scenes tend to get under-exposed and slightly colder than real life. Other than that, the ultrawide camera here is just as usable as on other flagship phones.





Selfies









Selfies are superb here, with excellent sharpness, dynamic range, and colors that both pop out and stay true-to-life. Lovely!





Video Quality









The Oppo Find X8 Ultra can take 4K60fps videos, and while the official press release mentions it's also capable of taking 4K120fps videos, our unit lacked the option.





Other than that, videos taken with this phone are splendid, especially when it comes to detail. There's superb sharpness even at 30X zoom! The dynamic range and the colors are also great. The selfie camera is decent, but the rear one definitely takes the cake when it comes to videos.





Oppo Find X8 Ultra Performance & Benchmarks A powerhouse of the highest order





Unsurprisingly for a phone that carries the "Ultra" suffix in its name, the latest Oppo flagship comes along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, one of the most powerful mobile chips at the moment.





It's a 3nm chipset with eight cores, but it has a slightly lower max clock speed in comparison with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which ticks inside the Galaxy S25 Ultra . That isn't noticeable in everyday life.





There's also a RAM expansion feature, a signature for many Chinese phones, which allocates some internal storage to be used as memory. Here, you can expand the memory by up to 12GB, for a total of 28GB. Thanks to this, apps are kept preloaded in the background for longer, so you don't get as many app reloads.









CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better OPPO Find X8 Ultra 3039 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3137 Xiaomi 15 Ultra 2962 OnePlus 13 2967 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better OPPO Find X8 Ultra 9346 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 9769 Xiaomi 15 Ultra 8965 OnePlus 13 9081 View all



According to our in-house benchmark tests, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra does very well in the Geekbench 6 single-core test, performing on par with the OnePlus 13 and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, but losing to the Galaxy S25 Ultra . Our benchmarks are in, and they reveal that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is comfortably sitting near the very top of the performance rankings, alongside many of if its direct rivals, and it's only the Samsung flagship that ekes out a win.According to our in-house benchmark tests, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra does very well in the Geekbench 6 single-core test, performing on par with theand theUltra, but losing to the





In the Geekbench 6 multi-core test, the Oppo performs just as good as its rivals, with only the Galaxy S25 Ultra performing slightly better here.





GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better OPPO Find X8 Ultra 6528 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 6208 Xiaomi 15 Ultra 5826 OnePlus 13 6330 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better OPPO Find X8 Ultra 4225 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 2981 Xiaomi 15 Ultra 4771 OnePlus 13 4452 View all





When it comes to graphics performance, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is exceptional. It beats all of its rivals in the 3DMark benchmark, where it achieves the top "high" result, which reflects the initial burst of performance. The "low" result, on the other hand, demonstrates how the phone performs when it has throttled a bit.





Oppo Find X8 Ultra Software







The Oppo Find X8 Ultra comes with the company's ColorOS 15 software, which is based on The Oppo Find X8 Ultra comes with the company's ColorOS 15 software, which is based on Android 15 . It's a fairly intuitive and customizable Android skin that's full of personalization options, and it comes with everything a modern 2025 phone should feature in terms of software. There's full support for Google services here.





Now, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra isn't scheduled to arrive on the global market and will most certainly remain China-exclusive, which is the reason the interface is preloaded with many apps specific to the Chinese smartphone market. Even if you set the default language to English, you'd often be stopped in your tracks by prompts, alerts, and options worded in Mandarin. That's completely natural, and in stark contrast with the global version of the software which is pruned.





In terms of AI, the phone has a lot to offer… but to Chinese users. For example, AI Search only works with Simplified Chinese, while AI Writer says it will only work in a handful of Chinese apps.





Even the default AI assistant on board, Breeno, doesn't seem to speak an ounce of English. While you can install and use Gemini, there doesn't seem to be an option to invoke Google's assistant with the power button, or at least I didn't find such an option.





Overall, it's a phone that's geared towards its domestic market, and that's perfectly fine.





In terms of software support, we expect that Oppo will deliver five major Android updates and six years of security support to this one, which isn't bad at all.





Oppo Find X8 Ultra Battery Wow!



OPPO Find X8 Ultra

( 6100 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 8h 56m Ranks #5 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 1m Browsing 23h 36m Average is 16h 9m Video 11h 1m Average is 10h 9m Gaming 12h 47m Average is 10h 1m Charging speed 100W Charger 98% 30 min 0h 32m Full charge Ranks #10 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 50W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Despite the thin and svelte design, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra hauls a massive 6,100mAh silicon-carbon battery on board. That's consistent with what its rivals like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and OnePlus 13 offer, but way more than the Galaxy S25 Ultra with its small 5,000mAh battery has in store. Despite the thin and svelte design, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra hauls a massive 6,100mAh silicon-carbon battery on board. That's consistent with what its rivals like theUltra andoffer, but way more than thewith its small 5,000mAh battery has in store.





We love the onslaught of silicon-carbon batteries, as they finally offer some much-needed movement in the top ranks when it comes to battery life.





And indeed, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra performs admirably in our battery life tests, almost averaging nine hours, which is an excellent result!





The phone fares particularly well in our custom web browsing test, which aims to replicate a regular web browsing experience with the screen set to 200 nits, achieving a result of nearly 24 hours. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra also beats its rivals in our custom video test. It also fares well in our 3D gaming test with a result of nearly 13 hours.





Overall, great job, Oppo!





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming OPPO Find X8 Ultra 6100 mAh 8h 56min 23h 36min 11h 1min 12h 47min Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min Xiaomi 15 Ultra 6000 mAh 7h 33min 16h 39min 10h 11min 13h 29min OnePlus 13 6000 mAh 7h 30min 21h 34min 9h 12min 8h 12min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless OPPO Find X8 Ultra 6100 mAh 0h 32min Untested 98% Untested Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33% Xiaomi 15 Ultra 6000 mAh 1h 3min Untested 58% Untested OnePlus 13 6000 mAh 0h 43min 1h 29min 86% 41% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





And charging is even more impressive: drawing inspiration from multiple previous Oppo and OnePlus phones, the Find X8 Ultra boasts superfast 100W wired charging, which fully charges the phone in just 32 minutes. That's definitely the fastest charging phone with a 6,000mAh+ battery we've seen.









The Oppo Find X8 Ultra also boasts 50W wireless charging, though the latter requires the company's bespoke AIRVOOC charger. There's reverse wireless charging, too.





Oppo Find X8 Ultra Audio Quality and Haptics



Audio sounds great on the phone's dual stereo speakers. It's loud without distortion even at high volume, and the bass is surprisingly strong. The sound stage is fairly wide, and both mid and high frequencies sound very clear.





The haptics are also great. Oppo has always put excellent haptic motors in its flagship phones, and the Find X8 Ultra isn't different. Haptics are accurate, strong, and precise, in the same ballpark as a Galaxy flagship or an iPhone.





Should you buy it?





The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is a brilliant Android device that does many things right.





It has a friendly and understated design language that shines with its simplicity, while also offering some unique hardware features that set it apart. Battery life is absolutely incredible — the phone just goes, and goes, and goes… The performance is snappy, too, and animations look buttery smooth. Typically for Oppo, the charging is exceptional too. Finally, the camera is feature-rich and delivers awesome image and video quality.







Galaxy S25 Ultra feature, but no other phone has that unfortunately. And if I were to really pick the nits, the interface looks slightly dated and lacks the aesthetics of newer iterations like Samsung's Honestly, this is as close to that perfect phone you have in your mind as it gets, and it's hard to think what else can be improved. I only miss the antireflective coating from thefeature, but no other phone has that unfortunately. And if I were to really pick the nits, the interface looks slightly dated and lacks the aesthetics of newer iterations like Samsung's One UI 7





Should you get this one? Unlike the Oppo Find X8 Pro that I reviewed several months ago, this one isn't really aimed at the global power-user, so you can only buy it in China. And while most people won't be able to buy it, this phone shows mainstream brands like Apple and Samsung that they can push harder with their Pro Max and Ultra models.



