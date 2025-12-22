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WhatsApp Channels may get a fun new feature, which is currently in beta

Meta is testing a fun interactive feature for WhatsApp Channels.

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In recent months, WhatsApp has been getting various new features, including a native Apple Watch app and an in-app message translation tool. Now, the company is focusing on the WhatsApp Channels, which may soon have a fun new feature.

WhatsApp is testing a quiz feature for channels


The latest WhatsApp beta on both iOS and Android has introduced a brand-new Channel Quiz feature. The feature allows admins of WhatsApp channels to create and share quizzes with their followers.

As the name suggests, admins can add a question and several possible answers and share them as a quiz. WABetaInfo reports that the answers can include images for each choice, which could make them work for different types of content.

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The feature was first part of the WhatsApp Android beta, but it was later launched on the iOS beta as well. That means quizzes are likely to be more broadly available sooner rather than later.

A quiz is not a poll



While the feature sounds just like the already existing option to create a poll, there’s one major difference. The quiz feature requires the admin to mark one of the answers as correct before publishing. That makes the interaction more focused on knowledge than opinion.

When users pick the correct answer, they see a confetti animation to celebrate their success. Channel admins can see a breakdown of the answers, including which participants picked each answer.

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The user information that admins can see depends on the privacy settings of the participants. For some participants, admins will be able to see only a profile photo, with more personal details such as the phone number and name hidden.

A fun addition


Honestly, I’m surprised it took WhatsApp so long to get such a feature. Considering how similar it is to polls, I would’ve expected it to exist sooner.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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