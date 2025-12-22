WhatsApp Channels may get a fun new feature, which is currently in beta
Meta is testing a fun interactive feature for WhatsApp Channels.
0comments
In recent months, WhatsApp has been getting various new features, including a native Apple Watch app and an in-app message translation tool. Now, the company is focusing on the WhatsApp Channels, which may soon have a fun new feature.
The latest WhatsApp beta on both iOS and Android has introduced a brand-new Channel Quiz feature. The feature allows admins of WhatsApp channels to create and share quizzes with their followers.
The feature was first part of the WhatsApp Android beta, but it was later launched on the iOS beta as well. That means quizzes are likely to be more broadly available sooner rather than later.
While the feature sounds just like the already existing option to create a poll, there’s one major difference. The quiz feature requires the admin to mark one of the answers as correct before publishing. That makes the interaction more focused on knowledge than opinion.
The user information that admins can see depends on the privacy settings of the participants. For some participants, admins will be able to see only a profile photo, with more personal details such as the phone number and name hidden.
Honestly, I’m surprised it took WhatsApp so long to get such a feature. Considering how similar it is to polls, I would’ve expected it to exist sooner.
WhatsApp is testing a quiz feature for channels
The latest WhatsApp beta on both iOS and Android has introduced a brand-new Channel Quiz feature. The feature allows admins of WhatsApp channels to create and share quizzes with their followers.
As the name suggests, admins can add a question and several possible answers and share them as a quiz. WABetaInfo reports that the answers can include images for each choice, which could make them work for different types of content.
Recommended For You
A quiz is not a poll
WhatsApp's new quiz feature. | Image by Image credit – WABetaInfo
While the feature sounds just like the already existing option to create a poll, there’s one major difference. The quiz feature requires the admin to mark one of the answers as correct before publishing. That makes the interaction more focused on knowledge than opinion.
When users pick the correct answer, they see a confetti animation to celebrate their success. Channel admins can see a breakdown of the answers, including which participants picked each answer.
Recommended For You
A fun addition
Honestly, I’m surprised it took WhatsApp so long to get such a feature. Considering how similar it is to polls, I would’ve expected it to exist sooner.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: