Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

The Galaxy S26 Ultra might be in trouble, as this Ultra flagship is rumored to get a global release

Samsung may face an unexpected but mighty competitor to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Vivo
A hand holding the Vivo X200 Ultra, showing its right-hand side.
For years, Samsung was lucky enough to face little competition for its Ultra flagship devices on the global smartphone market. That may be about to change in 2026, as the Vivo X300 Ultra might challenge the Galaxy S26 Ultra in markets outside of China.

Vivo X300 Ultra may be released internationally


Vivo’s upcoming top-tier flagship might reach the international market. The Vivo X300 Ultra was spotted in the GSMA IMEI database under the model number V2562. According to Smartprix, that number suggests a release outside China.

That would be the first time Vivo released its top-end Ultra flagship device on the global market. Usually, the company launches the lower-tier devices in its X series outside of China but keeps the Ultra model only to its home market.

Trouble for Samsung



Vivo hasn’t announced the X300 Ultra yet, but rumors make it sound like a proper sequel to the fantastic Vivo X200 Ultra. The device may be the first smartphone to feature two 200MP camera sensors. Those would power the main camera and the periscope telephoto shooter. Alongside them, the X300 Ultra may feature the same 50MP ultra-wide as its predecessor and a 50MP selfie camera. 

Unsurprisingly, the X300 Ultra is also rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it’s likely to have a large battery with fast charging. The device will likely premiere in China in January 2026, followed by a wider release around March.

Would you consider a Vivo X300 Ultra?

Vote View Result


Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra in March with mostly minor upgrades. Key specs, such as the rear camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery, are likely to remain largely unchanged, though Samsung may use new camera sensors and slightly faster charging. That could make some Samsung users interested in alternatives.

It’s about time for more competition


While the claims that smartphone innovation is dead are exaggerated, I think Samsung and Apple had it way too easy in recent years. Very few devices have challenged the Galaxy S series and the leading iPhones, but that is starting to change.

If devices like the OnePlus 15 and Vivo X300 Ultra reach more markets, it’s inevitable that they end up in more people’s pockets and put some pressure on Apple and Samsung. Once they feel the competition heating up, we can only hope they start making their devices even better. Even if they don’t, consumers will have more choice, which is always better for them.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless