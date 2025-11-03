The Galaxy S26 Ultra might be in trouble, as this Ultra flagship is rumored to get a global release
Samsung may face an unexpected but mighty competitor to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
For years, Samsung was lucky enough to face little competition for its Ultra flagship devices on the global smartphone market. That may be about to change in 2026, as the Vivo X300 Ultra might challenge the Galaxy S26 Ultra in markets outside of China.
Vivo’s upcoming top-tier flagship might reach the international market. The Vivo X300 Ultra was spotted in the GSMA IMEI database under the model number V2562. According to Smartprix, that number suggests a release outside China.
That would be the first time Vivo released its top-end Ultra flagship device on the global market. Usually, the company launches the lower-tier devices in its X series outside of China but keeps the Ultra model only to its home market.
Vivo hasn’t announced the X300 Ultra yet, but rumors make it sound like a proper sequel to the fantastic Vivo X200 Ultra. The device may be the first smartphone to feature two 200MP camera sensors. Those would power the main camera and the periscope telephoto shooter. Alongside them, the X300 Ultra may feature the same 50MP ultra-wide as its predecessor and a 50MP selfie camera.
Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra in March with mostly minor upgrades. Key specs, such as the rear camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery, are likely to remain largely unchanged, though Samsung may use new camera sensors and slightly faster charging. That could make some Samsung users interested in alternatives.
While the claims that smartphone innovation is dead are exaggerated, I think Samsung and Apple had it way too easy in recent years. Very few devices have challenged the Galaxy S series and the leading iPhones, but that is starting to change.
The Vivo X200 Ultra had one 200MP camera, but the X300 Ultra may feature two 200MP sensors. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Unsurprisingly, the X300 Ultra is also rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it’s likely to have a large battery with fast charging. The device will likely premiere in China in January 2026, followed by a wider release around March.
If devices like the OnePlus 15 and Vivo X300 Ultra reach more markets, it’s inevitable that they end up in more people’s pockets and put some pressure on Apple and Samsung. Once they feel the competition heating up, we can only hope they start making their devices even better. Even if they don’t, consumers will have more choice, which is always better for them.
