iPhone 18 schedule: when each model might arrive

Releasing too many phones at the same time could split attention, leaving some models overlooked. | Image credit – PhoneArena

foldable iPhone

iPhone Air

iPhone 17

For now, it’s all speculation

iPhone 18

iPhone 18

And let’s not forget, theis already a strong all-around phone. Extra time could allow Apple to refine and improve the base iPhone even more, ensuring the next version feels like a significant upgrade.Until Apple officially confirms anything, this is still mostly rumor. Leaks hint at a possible staggered launch, but the company could still stick to its usual schedule. Apple isn’t known for unpredictable timing, but it has shaken up launches before when it sees fit.So, the safest expectation? Theseries will likely debut in fall 2026, even if the base model takes a little longer to show up. Either way, 2026 and 2027 are shaping up to be exciting years for iPhone fans, especially if the foldable finally arrives.If you want to find out more about the upcomingseries, feel free to also check out: