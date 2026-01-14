iPhone 18 schedule: when each model might arrive
Expect Apple to shake up its usual September launch with a multi-phase rollout.
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iPhone 17 series. | Image credit – PhoneArena
In 2026, Apple is set to roll out the iPhone 18 series, and even though the iPhone 17 is still fairly new, buzz about the next generation is already picking up. And this time, the launch might not follow the usual pattern.
Apple could be shaking up its release plan, potentially unveiling the iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-rumored foldable iPhone at separate times. That means a split launch could be coming, so here’s a closer look at when each model might appear.
iPhone 18 launch timeline: what to expect
Most phone makers follow a fairly predictable schedule when releasing new versions of their flagship phones. Apple, in particular, has consistently chosen September to introduce its newest iPhone models, including both the base and Pro variants.
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However, that could be changing in 2026. According to recent reports, Apple may adjust its release strategy, though that doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t see new iPhones this fall. The difference is that we might not get all models at once. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 could potentially skip a fall launch, arriving instead in spring 2027.
Later this year, in fall 2026, Apple may reveal the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and possibly the long-awaited foldable iPhone. Then, in 2027, the regular iPhone 18 could launch alongside the next-gen iPhone 18e.
The iPhone Air 2’s timing is still unclear – it might come out with either the Pro models this fall or the base models next spring. Sources are still divided, so we’ll need more reliable info before confirming.
In short, Apple could be splitting its iPhone lineup across two separate events – one in the fall and one in the spring.
|Model
|Expected announcement
|iPhone 18
|Spring 2027
|iPhone Air 2
|Fall 2026 (probably September) or Spring 2027
|iPhone 18 Pro
|Fall 2026 (probably September)
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|Fall 2026 (probably September)
|foldable iPhone
|Fall 2026 (probably September)
|iPhone 18e
|Spring 2027
Why Apple might be changing things up
Releasing too many phones at the same time could split attention, leaving some models overlooked. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The rumored shift seems linked to Apple’s increasingly crowded iPhone lineup. In 2026, the company is expected to offer a wide range of devices: the standard iPhone, two Pro models, the iPhone Air, a budget “e” model, and its first-ever foldable iPhone.
With so many devices competing for attention, releasing them all at once could overshadow some models. For instance, the iPhone Air already faces challenges in standing out, and spreading out the launch dates would give each model more breathing room.
And let’s not forget, the iPhone 17 is already a strong all-around phone. Extra time could allow Apple to refine and improve the base iPhone even more, ensuring the next version feels like a significant upgrade.
For now, it’s all speculation
Until Apple officially confirms anything, this is still mostly rumor. Leaks hint at a possible staggered launch, but the company could still stick to its usual schedule. Apple isn’t known for unpredictable timing, but it has shaken up launches before when it sees fit.
So, the safest expectation? The iPhone 18 series will likely debut in fall 2026, even if the base model takes a little longer to show up. Either way, 2026 and 2027 are shaping up to be exciting years for iPhone fans, especially if the foldable finally arrives.
If you want to find out more about the upcoming iPhone 18 series, feel free to also check out:
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