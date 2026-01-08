Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Apple may delay the base iPhone 18 until 2027, and that might be a good thing

Breaking traditions might actually be just what Apple needs going forward.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone iPhone 18
Lineup of iPhone models in multiple colors shown from the back, highlighting different camera layouts and finishes.
Phone manufacturers tend to stick to a generally predictable schedule when it comes to releasing a new generation of their main product lineup. Apple, in particular, has been consistently sticking to fall, typically launching the latest iPhone models in September, including the base and Pro models.

However, according to multiple reports, Apple is preparing to split its iPhone launches into two separate cycles for the iPhone 18 series, potentially delaying the standard iPhone 18 until 2027.

Recommended For You

An unprecedented iPhone launch cycle



The reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple plans to divide its iPhone launches between fall and spring. He states that, based on this strategy, Apple will release the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in fall of 2026, as is tradition, but the regular iPhone 18 would not arrive alongside them.

Instead, the base iPhone 18 is now expected to launch in the spring of 2027. That would mean that the iPhone 17 would remain Apple’s newest standard model for roughly a year and a half, which would be an unprecedented gap in Apple’s release history.

How do you feel about Apple splitting iPhone launches into two yearly cycles?
Smart move to reduce launch clutter
24%
Makes sense, but confusing for buyers
15%
Bad idea, iPhones should launch together
35%
Don’t care as long as upgrades are good
26%
100 Votes


Why Apple may be changing its strategy



There have been other reports claiming the same, suggesting the shift is closely tied to Apple’s expanding lineup. In 2026, Apple is expected to have a wide portfolio of devices, including the standard iPhone, two Pro models,  the iPhone Air, the budget “e” model, and its first-ever foldable iPhone.

Recommended For You
With so many devices competing for attention, launching everything at once could hurt individual models. The iPhone Air, for example, is already struggling enough to threaten the existence of any future updates to the series. A staggered schedule would give each phone more room to stand out.

Plus, the iPhone 17 is already a great all-rounder, which would be tough to improve on. Having extra time to design and manufacture a better new base iPhone might help Apple deliver on that end.

What the rumored release timeline looks like


If the leaks are accurate, Apple’s upcoming iPhone roadmap could look like this:

  • Spring 2026: iPhone 17e
  • Fall 2026:iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, foldable iPhone, iPhone Air 2
  • Spring 2027:iPhone 18, iPhone 18e
  • Fall 2027: iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Pro Max, second-generation foldable iPhone, iPhone Air 3

This approach would also give Apple two major iPhone moments each year instead of one.

Competition and logistics also play a role


There’s another strategic angle worth considering. Unlike Apple, Android manufacturers don’t limit flagship launches to a single season. New high-end phones arrive throughout the year, keeping attention on the platform well beyond just a single quarter.

Samsung is a good example. It launches the Galaxy S series early in the year, then follows up with flagship foldables mid-year. By spreading out iPhone releases, Apple could keep itself in the spotlight more consistently instead of relying on one annual launch window.

Supply chain considerations may also play a role. Analysts note that spreading launches throughout the year can ease manufacturing pressure, reduce component shortages, and help Apple smooth revenue across multiple quarters instead of concentrating everything into September.

Apple hasn’t confirmed any of this yet. Still, with several analysts and publications pointing in the same direction, the idea of skipping a standard iPhone 18 in 2026 is starting to feel increasingly plausible.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Latest News
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?