Apple may delay the base iPhone 18 until 2027, and that might be a good thing

iPhone 18

iPhone 18

iPhone 18

iPhone 18

iPhone Air

iPhone 17

What the rumored release timeline looks like

Spring 2026: iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e Fall 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max , foldable iPhone , iPhone Air 2

Pro, , , iPhone Air 2 Spring 2027: iPhone 18 , iPhone 18e

Fall 2027: iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Pro Max, second-generation foldable iPhone , iPhone Air 3

Competition and logistics also play a role

iPhone 18

Plus, theis already a great all-rounder, which would be tough to improve on. Having extra time to design and manufacture a better new base iPhone might help Apple deliver on that end.If the leaks are accurate, Apple’s upcoming iPhone roadmap could look like this:This approach would also give Apple two major iPhone moments each year instead of one.There’s another strategic angle worth considering. Unlike Apple, Android manufacturers don’t limit flagship launches to a single season. New high-end phones arrive throughout the year, keeping attention on the platform well beyond just a single quarter.Samsung is a good example. It launches the Galaxy S series early in the year, then follows up with flagship foldables mid-year. By spreading out iPhone releases, Apple could keep itself in the spotlight more consistently instead of relying on one annual launch window.Supply chain considerations may also play a role. Analysts note that spreading launches throughout the year can ease manufacturing pressure, reduce component shortages, and help Apple smooth revenue across multiple quarters instead of concentrating everything into September.Apple hasn’t confirmed any of this yet. Still, with several analysts and publications pointing in the same direction, the idea of skipping a standardin 2026 is starting to feel increasingly plausible.