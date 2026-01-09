YouTube rolls out a new search update that actually makes sense
Long videos get their due while Shorts can be filtered out.
1comment
YouTube is tweaking how we search on the platform, making filters smarter and more user-friendly.
Google’s video platform rolls out some updates to its advanced search today, and I think one change really stands out: Shorts are now treated as their own content type. That means you can exclude those quick three-minute-or-less clips from your search results. And honestly, I’m pretty happy about that – I’ve never been a fan of Shorts.
Other tweaks include a couple of renamed features in advanced search. For starters, “Sort By” is now called “Prioritize,” and “View Count” has been replaced with “Popularity.”
The switch to Popularity isn’t just a new label – it means YouTube can now consider things like watch time alongside view count, giving a better sense of how much a video actually engages viewers.
Two old filters have also been removed: “Upload Date – Last Hour” and “Sort by Rating” are no longer available. But you can still discover widely watched and trending videos using the new Popularity filter.
It may seem like a small tweak, but for many users, it’s a welcome one. YouTube is slowly turning into something more like Instagram or TikTok with its emphasis on Shorts, and for those of us who prefer longer videos, that shift can be frustrating. Now, at least in search results, we have the option to avoid Shorts entirely.
I like seeing big platforms listen to user feedback and give us more choices. Sure, YouTube serves billions of people and can’t make everyone happy, but adding options like this makes the experience feel more flexible and personal.
In other YouTube news, the platform is filling playlists with AI-generated “fake” songs on YouTube Music, leaving some subscribers annoyed. Plus, we might be getting closer to the day when YouTube introduces its own DMs – yet another step toward turning the platform into a full-fledged social network.
Shorts can finally be filtered out
Google’s video platform rolls out some updates to its advanced search today, and I think one change really stands out: Shorts are now treated as their own content type. That means you can exclude those quick three-minute-or-less clips from your search results. And honestly, I’m pretty happy about that – I’ve never been a fan of Shorts.
Recommended For You
For anyone who’s ever been hunting for a detailed, long-form explanation, this is a small but meaningful improvement. Before, you’d have to scroll through dozens of tiny clips before landing on something useful. Plus, with AI-generated videos becoming more common, the ability to filter out Shorts feels like a timely and welcome addition.
Shorts were introduced in 2020. | Image by PhoneArena
Other tweaks include a couple of renamed features in advanced search. For starters, “Sort By” is now called “Prioritize,” and “View Count” has been replaced with “Popularity.”
Recommended For You
Two old filters have also been removed: “Upload Date – Last Hour” and “Sort by Rating” are no longer available. But you can still discover widely watched and trending videos using the new Popularity filter.
Why this update matters
It may seem like a small tweak, but for many users, it’s a welcome one. YouTube is slowly turning into something more like Instagram or TikTok with its emphasis on Shorts, and for those of us who prefer longer videos, that shift can be frustrating. Now, at least in search results, we have the option to avoid Shorts entirely.
Are you happy YouTube finally lets you filter out Shorts?
Absolutely, I’ve been waiting for this.
68.42%
Kind of, but I don’t mind Shorts.
21.05%
Not really, I like Shorts.
5.26%
Meh, I rarely search anyway.
5.26%
Giving users more control is always good
I like seeing big platforms listen to user feedback and give us more choices. Sure, YouTube serves billions of people and can’t make everyone happy, but adding options like this makes the experience feel more flexible and personal.
In other YouTube news, the platform is filling playlists with AI-generated “fake” songs on YouTube Music, leaving some subscribers annoyed. Plus, we might be getting closer to the day when YouTube introduces its own DMs – yet another step toward turning the platform into a full-fledged social network.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: