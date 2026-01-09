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YouTube rolls out a new search update that actually makes sense

Long videos get their due while Shorts can be filtered out.

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YouTube is tweaking how we search on the platform, making filters smarter and more user-friendly.

Shorts can finally be filtered out


Google’s video platform rolls out some updates to its advanced search today, and I think one change really stands out: Shorts are now treated as their own content type. That means you can exclude those quick three-minute-or-less clips from your search results. And honestly, I’m pretty happy about that – I’ve never been a fan of Shorts.

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For anyone who’s ever been hunting for a detailed, long-form explanation, this is a small but meaningful improvement. Before, you’d have to scroll through dozens of tiny clips before landing on something useful. Plus, with AI-generated videos becoming more common, the ability to filter out Shorts feels like a timely and welcome addition.



Other tweaks include a couple of renamed features in advanced search. For starters, “Sort By” is now called “Prioritize,” and “View Count” has been replaced with “Popularity.”

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The switch to Popularity isn’t just a new label – it means YouTube can now consider things like watch time alongside view count, giving a better sense of how much a video actually engages viewers.

Two old filters have also been removed: “Upload Date – Last Hour” and “Sort by Rating” are no longer available. But you can still discover widely watched and trending videos using the new Popularity filter.

Why this update matters


It may seem like a small tweak, but for many users, it’s a welcome one. YouTube is slowly turning into something more like Instagram or TikTok with its emphasis on Shorts, and for those of us who prefer longer videos, that shift can be frustrating. Now, at least in search results, we have the option to avoid Shorts entirely.

Are you happy YouTube finally lets you filter out Shorts?
Absolutely, I’ve been waiting for this.
68.42%
Kind of, but I don’t mind Shorts.
21.05%
Not really, I like Shorts.
5.26%
Meh, I rarely search anyway.
5.26%
19 Votes

Giving users more control is always good


I like seeing big platforms listen to user feedback and give us more choices. Sure, YouTube serves billions of people and can’t make everyone happy, but adding options like this makes the experience feel more flexible and personal.

In other YouTube news, the platform is filling playlists with AI-generated “fake” songs on YouTube Music, leaving some subscribers annoyed. Plus, we might be getting closer to the day when YouTube introduces its own DMs – yet another step toward turning the platform into a full-fledged social network.

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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