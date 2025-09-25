Three iPhone 18 upgrades that have me tempted to skip the iPhone 17

iPhone 17 series. | Image credit – PhoneArena





I bet a lot of you are stuck in the same loop I’m in: should you grab the brand-new iPhone 17 now, or hold out one more year for the next big thing? I’m wrestling with that decision too. My upgrade is due, but since my current phone is still hanging in there, the I bet a lot of you are stuck in the same loop I’m in: should you grab the brand-newnow, or hold out one more year for the next big thing? I’m wrestling with that decision too. My upgrade is due, but since my current phone is still hanging in there, the iPhone 18 is starting to sound a lot more tempting in my head than the just-released 17.



So, what makes me lean toward waiting another year? Well, there are a few upgrades iPhone 18 series that, honestly, sound too good to pass up. Let’s talk about them. So, what makes me lean toward waiting another year? Well, there are a few upgrades Apple might be cooking up for theseries that, honestly, sound too good to pass up. Let’s talk about them.

The A20 chip goes 2nm



This one’s going to dominate the headlines – trust me. The iPhone 17 series runs on the A19, built on a 3nm process. But the iPhone 18 ? Rumors say it’s getting a brand-new A20 chip, and here’s the kicker: This one’s going to dominate the headlines – trust me. Theseries runs on the A19, built on a 3nm process. But the? Rumors say it’s getting a brand-new A20 chip, and here’s the kicker: it’s expected to jump to a 2nm (N2) process



In plain English, that means two things: speed and efficiency. Early whispers suggest it could be up to 15% faster than the A19 and sip about 30% less power. That’s not just numbers on paper – shorter transistors mean the chip runs cooler, the phone doesn’t heat up as much, and your battery sticks around longer. Basically, you’ll get a faster, cooler, longer-lasting iPhone, and that’s a combo I can get behind.

Under-display Face ID







Now here’s where it gets spicy. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, expected in 2026, Now here’s where it gets spicy. ThePro and Pro Max, expected in 2026, might finally hide Face ID under the display . That would mean goodbye to the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout we’ve been living with, and hello to a much cleaner screen.



Now here's where it gets spicy. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, expected in 2026, might finally hide Face ID under the display. That would mean goodbye to the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout we've been living with, and hello to a much cleaner screen.

The rumor is Apple will shrink it all down to just a tiny hole-punch for the front camera in the top-left corner. Everything else – the Face ID sensors – will do their thing invisibly from under the screen. Imagine scrolling, gaming, or watching a movie on a display that's almost edge-to-edge with no interruptions (yes, I know all you Android flagship folks have been enjoying that for a while – about time Apple fans get a taste, too).



The foldable iPhone



Okay, here’s the wildcard. Apple has been dodging the Okay, here’s the wildcard. Apple has been dodging the foldable phone game for years, while rivals have been experimenting left and right. But the leaks keep piling up, and 2026 could finally be the year Apple joins the foldable party with its first foldable iPhone



Word is the first model will be book-style, which, honestly, isn’t my favorite design. But still – I’m itching to try a foldable as my main phone. And if by some miracle Apple decides to go with a flip-style foldable instead? Yeah, at that point, skipping the iPhone 17 would feel like the smartest decision ever.



Of course, this one’s still in the “wishful thinking” category. We won’t know for sure until a year from now. But if it happens, waiting for the iPhone 18 lineup will feel 100% worth it.

Should you wait for the iPhone 18?



I’ve laid out why I’m leaning toward waiting, but what about you? If you’re rocking an iPhone 18 honestly makes a lot of sense. Those phones are still more than capable, and if you’ve got a Pro model from the iPhone 15 lineup, you’re already set with I’ve laid out why I’m leaning toward waiting, but what about you? If you’re rocking an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 , holding out for thehonestly makes a lot of sense. Those phones are still more than capable, and if you’ve got a Pro model from thelineup, you’re already set with Apple Intelligence anyway.



