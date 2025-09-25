Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Three iPhone 18 upgrades that have me tempted to skip the iPhone 17

From a next-gen chip to a screen makeover and even a possible foldable, Apple might finally bring the changes I’ve been waiting for.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Articles iPhone iPhone 18
A photo of hand holding the whole iPhone 17 series.
iPhone 17 series. | Image credit – PhoneArena

The iPhone 17 series just dropped, and while the shiny new iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are still fresh out of the oven, I can’t help myself – I’m already looking ahead to next year. Too early? Yeah, I know. But hey, why not!

I bet a lot of you are stuck in the same loop I’m in: should you grab the brand-new iPhone 17 now, or hold out one more year for the next big thing? I’m wrestling with that decision too. My upgrade is due, but since my current phone is still hanging in there, the iPhone 18 is starting to sound a lot more tempting in my head than the just-released 17.

So, what makes me lean toward waiting another year? Well, there are a few upgrades Apple might be cooking up for the iPhone 18 series that, honestly, sound too good to pass up. Let’s talk about them.

The A20 chip goes 2nm


This one’s going to dominate the headlines – trust me. The iPhone 17 series runs on the A19, built on a 3nm process. But the iPhone 18? Rumors say it’s getting a brand-new A20 chip, and here’s the kicker: it’s expected to jump to a 2nm (N2) process.

In plain English, that means two things: speed and efficiency. Early whispers suggest it could be up to 15% faster than the A19 and sip about 30% less power. That’s not just numbers on paper – shorter transistors mean the chip runs cooler, the phone doesn’t heat up as much, and your battery sticks around longer. Basically, you’ll get a faster, cooler, longer-lasting iPhone, and that’s a combo I can get behind.

Under-display Face ID



Now here’s where it gets spicy. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, expected in 2026, might finally hide Face ID under the display. That would mean goodbye to the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout we’ve been living with, and hello to a much cleaner screen.

The rumor is Apple will shrink it all down to just a tiny hole-punch for the front camera in the top-left corner. Everything else – the Face ID sensors – will do their thing invisibly from under the screen. Imagine scrolling, gaming, or watching a movie on a display that’s almost edge-to-edge with no interruptions (yes, I know all you Android flagship folks have been enjoying that for a while – about time Apple fans get a taste, too).
 

The foldable iPhone


Okay, here’s the wildcard. Apple has been dodging the foldable phone game for years, while rivals have been experimenting left and right. But the leaks keep piling up, and 2026 could finally be the year Apple joins the foldable party with its first foldable iPhone.

Word is the first model will be book-style, which, honestly, isn’t my favorite design. But still – I’m itching to try a foldable as my main phone. And if by some miracle Apple decides to go with a flip-style foldable instead? Yeah, at that point, skipping the iPhone 17 would feel like the smartest decision ever.

Of course, this one’s still in the “wishful thinking” category. We won’t know for sure until a year from now. But if it happens, waiting for the iPhone 18 lineup will feel 100% worth it.

Should you wait for the iPhone 18?


I’ve laid out why I’m leaning toward waiting, but what about you? If you’re rocking an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16, holding out for the iPhone 18 honestly makes a lot of sense. Those phones are still more than capable, and if you’ve got a Pro model from the iPhone 15 lineup, you’re already set with Apple Intelligence anyway.

Recommended Stories
On top of that, if the rumored upgrades I just talked about – like the 2nm chip, under-display Face ID, or even a foldable – sound like must-haves for you, then yeah, the iPhone 18 might be the smarter move for your next upgrade.

Three iPhone 18 upgrades that have me tempted to skip the iPhone 17

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

iPhone 17 cases that are tough, elegant, diverse: Mageasy’s modular design changes the rules

by Preslav Kateliev • 1

iOS 26 bug alert: Calendar search isn't working for some iPhones

by Iskra Petrova • 2

It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?

by Sebastian Pier • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless